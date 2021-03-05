News
RSG, Federal Fire Service To Synergise On Fire Fighting
As part of measures to boost quick response to fire outbreaks in the state, the Federal Fire Service is set to receive two fire trucks in Rivers State.
The trucks are likely to be received this month under the auspices of the Zonal Office headquartered in Akwa Ibom State.
The zone comprises Akwa Ibom, Rivers and Cross River States.
The move is aimed at complementing fire fighting capacity of the state fire service.
In the past two months, Port Harcourt and its environs have recorded four fire incidents with millions of properties lost to the inferno.
The Tide gathered that officials of the State Fire Service have over the years suffered humiliation and public condemnation as a result of failure to respond to emergency calls.
The latest was a fortnight ago during a fire outbreak at Bishop Okoye Street in Mile 3, Diobu, which gutted millions naira worth of goods.
Meanwhile, the Zonal Operations Officer of the Federal Fire Service, Reagan Abbas, told The Tide that the federal authorities were working towards improving their operations in Rivers State.
“Until few years ago when our zonal headquarters was moved to Akwa Ibom, we used to have fire trucks in Port Harcourt office, and we were complementing the State Fire Service,” he said.
He explained that once the office takes delivery of new fire trucks, which will soon be received, it would be fully prepared to combat fire outbreaks.
Abbas revealed that the functions of the Federal Fire Service go beyond fire fighting, stressing, “We are trained to fight emergencies, and fire is just part of our mandate”.
He recommended the need to merge state and federal fire services to strengthen operations and make emergency response more efficient.
News
Saraki Hails Wike On World-Class Govt House Clinic
The former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, has commended the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, over his administration’s massive investments in critical infrastructures to jump-start sustainable transformation of the state.
Saraki made the commendation while unveiling the world-class Government House Clinic/Administrative Building within the Government House precinct in Port Harcourt, yesterday.
The former Senate president said that the governor’s decision to build the state-of-the-art clinic demonstrates the commitment of his leadership to make Rivers State capital the infrastructure hub of Nigeria, adding that with such bold initiative, the state would reclaim its status as the destination of choice for investments in key sectors of the nation’s economy.
He challenged other governors to emulate Governor Nyesom Wike on the delivery of quality infrastructure projects to the people of their respective states to a means of ensuring the delivery of good governance to Nigerians.
The new clinic is fully equipped with state-of-the-art operating theatre, top anaesthesia ventilator, ICU Room, Endoscopy Suite, MRI Machines, Laboratory, Pharmacy and 24 hours ambulance service.
All the equipment and monitors are connected through a computerized integrated system in a breathtaking edifice of amazing structure.
The legacy project is expected to attract the presence of members of the medical community, top politicians and prominent citizens of the state.
News
We Must Not Allow Criminals Overrun Nigeria, Shema Urges
The former Governor of Katsina State, Ibrahim Shehu Shema, has called on all Nigerians to sink their differences and work together against insurgents who have continued to threaten national peace and unity.
He made the call before inaugurating the reconstructed Chief Ferdinand Alabraba Crescent, and Opobo Crescent in GRA, Phase 2, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, last Wednesday.
Shema, who was Governor Nyesom Wike’s special guest, said that most Nigerians have become preoccupied with their disagreement in the political sphere, and seem to have ignored the danger criminal elements posed to national life, if they were allowed to have a field day.
“Nigeria must come together in this period of insecurity. We must not give the bandits, the kidnappers and the Boko Haram the opportunity to have a field day while Nigerians are fighting and arguing with each other.
“We must come together; join hands together for the purpose of Nigeria and Nigerians. My word of caution here is that we cannot allow criminal elements to overtake our national life.
“So, I am calling on all stakeholders across the nation to join hands together to end this threat to our national well-being.”
The former Katsina State governor noted the huge investment the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has made in ensuring food security in the state.
He said that focusing on agriculture and using it to engage the youths was another milestone of success secured in the development of Rivers State and its people.
“Huge investment has gone into infrastructural development; both soft and hard infrastructure. You are also working hard on food security.
“You’re doing this cassava facility for youths to be trained there. We need to focus heavily on agriculture for our youths to benefit and grow in modern skill of infrastructural development in Rivers State and Nigeria.”
Speaking further, Shema commended the governor for consistently developing critical infrastructure, changing the landscape of the state and making life comfortable for the people.
“Rivers State, since you became governor, is experiencing changes in terms of development. The list goes on because you have touched all sectors.
“But clearly, what is critical in this effort of governance is that you’re applying resources where it matters most.
“You’re, therefore, helping to grow the economy in Rivers State by which you’re ensuring peace and security with economic development.
“I am sure, by the grace of God, that by the time you leave office, your after story will live after you and your children”, he added.
On his part, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike said his administration was making its modest contribution towards restoring the Garden City status of Port Harcourt.
He noted that the support he has continued to enjoy from leaders in the state has enabled his team to have such success record in service to the state.
“Let me say clearly that in the course of our campaigns, we did say that we will bring back Port Harcourt to what it used to be.
“The special guest of honour, who had lived in Port Harcourt before, can attest to it that we are trying our best to bring back Port Harcourt to what it used to be in our own modest way.
“I’m happy with the leaders of the state for their support. Whatever we are doing in this state, we do it as a team. That is why you see the leadership always together.
“I thank them for their support. But for them, it would have been impossible for us to carry out the jobs that we have been doing.
“When they are giving you the support, you’re bound to do more. But if when you’re working, you see division within your family, it will, of course, discourage you. Let me thank my leaders for what they are doing to move the state forward”, Wike said.
The governor also commended Julius Berger Nigeria PLC for delivering the project on schedule, and the communities for not disrupting the construction work.
According to him, in overall, they all benefited from the employments and other economic activities that transpired while the project lasted and the company accomplished their goal.
In his remarks, the Rivers State Commissioner for Works, Elloka Tasie-Amadi said the project was another testimony of a true, purposeful and responsible leadership provided by Wike.
Speaking with journalists, the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Tammy Danagogo, said he was delighted to be part of the Wike administration that has, with determination, repositioned the state as the headquarters of the hydrocarbon industry in Nigeria.
News
States Yet To Meet Conditions Won’t Get Covid-19 Vaccines, FG Insists
The Federal Government has said states who have not met the criteria for vaccine safety won’t get share of the about four million doses of AstraZeneca/Oxford Covid-19 vaccines in the country.
The Executive Director, National Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr Faisal Shuaib, disclosed this at a State House briefing in Abuja, yesterday.
Shuaib said, “After we are able to get our strategic leaders to publicly demonstrate that these vaccines are safe, the plan is to now go to the state level to start the launch at the treatment centres of the states and also get strategic leaders such as governors to publicly take the vaccines.
“By the time all of these happen, we will have finished all of the necessary preparations; we will have created a dashboard that will track very carefully the status of the preparedness of the states.
“We will not be sending vaccines to the states that have not fulfilled all of the criteria that will ensure that if the vaccines get to the states, they are going to be safe.
“For example, we have communicated to the states that they have to wrap up their security around their cold stores because these are very valuable vaccines and we do not want a situation where vaccines are taken to the states and criminal elements take advantage to vandalise these stores.
“We are also aware that during the #EndSARS vandalisation, there were some cold stores that actually suffered. I know that the state governors are trying to fix those but we have to verify that those are ready to receive our vaccines.
“We are working with the sub-national level; we are in conversation with the Nigerian Governors’ Forum to see how Nigerians can rapidly get their vaccines. It is very critical that we roll out rapidly so that we can cut into any kind of mutation that can lead to the development of resistance against our vaccines.”
The NPHCDA boss also enjoined Nigerians who wish to receive the vaccines to register on the website of the agency.
Trending
- Oil & Energy5 days ago
Shell Promises To Support Nigeria’s Domestic Gas Plan For Industrialisation
- Editorial3 days ago
WTO: Congrats, Okonjo-Iweala!
- Nation5 days ago
Ministry To Disburse N200m To Artisanal Miners
- Nation5 days ago
COVID-19: Frontline Healthcare Workers’ll Get Vaccine Shots First, FG Assures
- Sports18 hours ago
CAF Opens Bidding For Women’s Champions League Host
- News3 days ago
COVID-19: Don’t Hoard Vaccines Like Palliatives, Nigerians Beg …As FG Takes Delivery Of 3.9m Doses
- News14 hours ago
States Yet To Meet Conditions Won’t Get Covid-19 Vaccines, FG Insists
- Opinion3 days ago
We Need Petroleum Products