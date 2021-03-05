Niger Delta
‘Poor Implementation Of Laws Stalls Fight Against SGBV’
Founding Director of Women’s Aid Collective (WACOL), Prof. Joy Ezeilo, has said that the poor implementation of extant laws was stalling the fight against Sexual and Gender Based Violence (SGBV) in Nigeria.
Ezeilo said this at training for Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) organised by WACOL in collaboration with the United Nations (UN) Women, under the Spotlight Initiative Project in Calabar.
Speaking to newsmen on the sideline of the programme, the professor said the initiative focused on law reforms that would provide adequate protection for women.
According to her, at the moment, the Nigerian laws are inadequate to deal with the issues concerning violence against women thereby causing high level impunity.
“The fact that perpetrators of violence against women can get away with their crimes means others will see no consequences and so continue to abuse women and girls.
“We are seeking effective implementation of extant laws, law reforms to take care of where there are gaps and where there are no laws and the implementation of international laws, treatise that Nigeria has ratified.
“Nigeria has ratified a number of treaties that protect women from all sorts of violence but the problem has always been effective implementation.
“So, CSOs need to take the mantle of leadership by holding government at all levels accountable.
“These are the kind of skills we are given to demystify the legislative process so that they will be able to engage with the legislators,” she said.
Similarly one of the resource persons, Dr Sam Nwatu, Dean, Faculty of Law, University of Nigeria Nsukka, in his lecture on legislative processes in the nation’s legislature, said legislators should be seen as partners in progress.
Nwatu said CSOs must be acquainted with the knowledge to engage their law makers because it was by doing so that they would be able to see through some of the legislations they had so much yearned for.
The Chairperson, International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), Cross River Chapter, Mrs Ann Awah, also one of the participants said the training gives the participants an insight on what to do.
“It is also to ensure that relevant bills are made and women are empowered to push for law reforms,” she said.
By: Christian Njoku
Niger Delta
Diri Canvasses Upward Review Of Derived Oil Revenue
Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State on Tuesday proposed that 10 per cent of derived oil revenue be provided in the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) for the host communities.
Mr Diri, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Alabrah, said this on Tuesday during a townhall meeting on the bill with members of the National Assembly in Yenagoa.
The governor said the 2.5 per cent revenue proposed for the host communities in the PIB was grossly inadequate and unacceptable to the people of the Niger Delta.
He argued that if the National Assembly members saw firsthand the level of environmental degradation and its attendant effects on the people, they would not hesitate to increase it to10 per cent.
Mr Diri stressed that the PIB was critical in addressing issues such as unemployment, lack of transparency in the oil and gas sector, militarisation of oil production, skills acquisition and marginalisation of oil producing states.
“I restate our earlier submission that the 2.5 per cent proposed for the oil producing communities is grossly inadequate and unacceptable to us as a people.
“In our proposal to you, we asked for 10 per cent for the host communities.
“When you visit some of the sites where oil is being explored; that bring multi-million dollars to this country, you will even agree with me that we should increase it further from 10 per cent,” he said.
According to him, this PIB will cure the unemployment that the oil producing communities cry about.
“This bill will create jobs, accelerate skills acquisition and remove the opacity that we are seeing today in the oil and gas industry. The whole industry is shrouded somehow in secrecy,” Mr Diri said.
Niger Delta
Bayelsa To Partner ITF In Training, Agric Development
Bayelsa State Government has indicated its readiness to partner with the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) in the area of training, promote self-reliance, agriculture and career development.
The state Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo gave the indication when a delegation of ITF from the Bayelsa Area Office paid him a courtesy visit in Government House, Yenagoa.
Senator Ewhrudjakpo, in a statement by his media aide, Mr Doubara Atasi, noted that ITF’s mandate was in line with the Prosperity Administration’s determination to empower as many Bayelsans as possible with requisite skills for both personal and state economic growth.
The Deputy Governor, who underscored government’s interest in agricultural development, tasked the Commissioner in charge of the ministry and his counterparts in other relevant ministries to engage the ITF to come up with practical areas of collaboration.
Describing the visit as apt and timely, Senator Ewhrudjakpo expressed optimism that both parties will benefit from the proposed collaboration.
The state number two man decried the situation whereby the ITF does not get direct funding from the Federal Government and called for a change to enable the Agency discharge its responsibility effectively.
Senator Ewhrudjakpo, said given the challenges of inadequate resources facing Bayelsa, the state government would not be able to completely fund the operations of ITF in the state.
He also frowned at the categorization of the ITF offices based on the number of trainings done, saying it puts the state office at a disadvantaged position and therefore called for a review.
According to the Deputy Governor, an increase in support from the Federal Government will enable the Agency and the state achieves more in various areas of collaboration.
“We are really interested in agricultural skill acquisition, that is why the Commissioner for Agric is here because we are looking for agencies that can help our people acquire skills and encourage them to be engaged in meaningful ventures”, he said.
“That we run a Prosperity Government does not mean we will come out to the streets and start throwing money at the people. We are not going to give anybody money that way because we believe that it is only when you work, you will value what you get.”
“Your visit is quite timely and apt. We will see what we can do to help you. We also expect that you will reciprocate. But let me say (again) that I’m not pleased with your funding arrangement. It is like a parent who gives birth and tells the child to fend for him or herself.
“Also, the categorisation of ITF according to the number of trainings already done is not acceptable by us. It simply means Lagos and other big states with stronger financial muscle, which were actually developed with oil wealth from the Niger Delta will be more favoured since they have the resources to fund more training”, he added.
Earlier, the Bayelsa Area Manager of the Industrial Training Fund, Mrs Stella Titilola-Baiyere had stated that they were in the Deputy Governor’s office to seek areas of partnership with the state government.
She stated that the agency had the requisite personnel and expertise to train Bayelsans in virtually every area of human endeavour and urged the state government to take advantage of the available opportunities to improve the lot of the people.
Niger Delta
Judge Tasks Journalists, Lawyers On Integrity
An Edo State High Court judge, Justice Joseph Acha, on Wednesday advised journalists and lawyers to protect the integrity of their professions and society.
He gave the admonition during proceedings in suit B/47b/2020, a divorce case between the petitioner, Chief Leemon Ikpea and the respondent, Mrs Agnes Ikpea.
This followed the controversy that arose from media reports of Justice Acha’s February 17, 2021 rulings.
The judge ruled on two motions filed by the parties, but, according to him, the decisions were misinterpreted in some publications and cast him in a negative light.
The ruling directed both parties to stay apart until the determination of the case to preserve their lives, while the petitioner was ordered to provide suitable accommodation for the respondent during the period.
But the judge said he was surprised that a section of the media came up with a different interpretation.
When the matter came up for hearing on Wednesday, Justice Acha said Mrs Ikpea had petitioned the Chief Judge of Edo State for reassignment of the suit, but that he stood by his ruling because it was meant to protect the lives of both parties.
The judge said: “When you embark on a campaign of calumny, you are not doing the institutions any good. When you decided to malign people because of a matter that is not in your favour, I think you are only destroying the institution.
“The journalists, I think they have a duty to be objective in their reportage, they must be objective and do a proper investigation. A situation whereby they are doing the bidding of their paymaster will impinge on the integrity of their profession
“It is correct that this matter was fixed for hearing today and today two motions were filed on behalf of the respondent; the last was given to me this morning.
“More importantly, after the last sitting of this court, a petition was written on behalf of the respondent to the Honourable Chief Judge seeking reassignment of this case to another court. The petition was referred to me for my reaction; I responded and awaited the directive of the Honourable Chief Judge on the next step.”
“I wish to state that the practice of journalism, like most other professions, is noble. No matter who the sponsor is or the sponsors are, no matter how much the journalist is paid, he owes a duty to society, God and his conscience for responsible reportage by ensuring that he publishes accurately and authentically.
“I want to repeat that in my ruling of the 17th Day of February 2021, the lives of the parties in this case, the need to protect and safeguard their lives remained my primary concern more than anything else.”
