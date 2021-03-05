Politics
PIB: Okowa Tells NASS To Guarantee Peace, Equity
Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, has called on the National Assembly Joint Committee on Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), to put in place a legislation that would guarantee peace, fairness, equity and justice for host communities in the oil industry.
Okowa represented by his deputy, Kingsley Otuaro, made the call at a Town Hall meeting of National Assembly Joint Committee on PIB and host communities in Delta State.
He noted that various host communities in the state endowed with abundant hydrocarbon and rich deposit of oil wells and gas had been subjected to environmental degradation and challenges as a result of activities of oil and gas exploration and exploitation.
He said, “Aquatic lives and farm land have been adversely affected. Natural gas is still being flared with a lot of health hazard to the host communities. To worsen the situation, some oil companies have not lived up to expectation in terms of corporate social responsibility and this has resulted in agitation, demands and protest against oil companies operating in the state.”
The governor who urged the people to take advantage of the opportunity to present their concerns to the committee, commended the committee for its visit and appealed to them to do justice to the demands of the people.
Co-chairman, National Assembly Joint Committee on PIB, Muhammad Mungonu, in his remarks at the interactive session with relevant stakeholders of the various ethnic nationalities, said the committee was in support of the views and positions canvassed by the host communities.
He said, “This time around, there is commitment on the part of NASS to make sure the bill is passed, this is borne out of the fact that amendments of our laws concerning oil and gas industries are long overdue.
“For Nigeria to remain relevant and competitive within the oil industry and for the fact that the world is moving away from fuel to renewable energy, it became an issue of great concern to accelerate the quick passage of the bill,” he said.
Representatives from Ijaw, Urhobo, Itsekiri, Isoko, Ika and Ndokwa ethnic nationalities as well as HOSTCOM, PANDEF and Local Content Agency decried the level of degradation in their various communities.
They noted that PIB 2020 in its present form in relation to host communities’ development did not promote or enhance any of the aforementioned objectives, adding it would neither promote peace and order nor good governance in the oil producing community.
Two APC Lawmakers Defect To PDP In Bauchi
Two members of the Bauchi State House of Assembly have dumped the All Progressives Congress for the Peoples Democratic Party in the state.
This was disclosed by the spokesperson of the Speaker of the Assembly, Abdul Burra, on the outcome of the plenary last Wednesday and made available to journalists in Bauchi.
The members are Yusuf Bako, representing Pali Constituency and Umar Yakubu, representing Udubo Constituency.
He said that the decision of the members to quit the APC was contained in a letter which was read by the Speaker, Abubakar Suleiman during plenary.
He said Yakubu, in his letter, said he dumped the APC as from 2nd March, 2021.
“According to him (the lawmaker), his decision to quit APC was based on the issues arising in the party at both state and national levels.
“He pledged his continued commitment toward salvaging the plight of the citizen and contribute to the developmental goals of the present administration in Bauchi State.”
Burra added that the Speaker also read the letter of Bako in which he notified the Assembly of his defection from the APC to the PDP.
“Bako said his defection came after series of consultations with his constituents in which they decided that he should join political forces with PDP to ensure the success of the present administration considering the developments being brought to the state.
“According to him, there is need for him to have a clear political direction in line with the demands of his people hence the reason of his movement to PDP”.
NANS Tasks Yoruba Leaders On Nigeria’s Unity
The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Ogun State chapter has called on Yoruba leaders to stop pushing for a divided Nigeria.
The Ogun NANS Chairman, Damilola Simeon, said this at a press conference held at the NUJ Secretariat, Okelewo, Abeokuta, yesterday.
According to the students body, Yoruba leaders are urged to prioritize the unity of Nigeria above their personal or selfish interest.
“We call on Yoruba leaders that are also subscribing or pushing for a divided nation to please prioritize the unity of this nation above whatever personal or selfish interest they have,” Simeon said.
The students’ organisation also warned all South -West activists to be cautious of their utterances in response to the security challenges facing the nation.
The Ogun NANS said it condemned in its entirety, the unabated attacks on the indigenes of the state, especially farmers, by killer herdsmen in Yewa, saying such attacks were necessitated by the country’s porous borders.
Reacting to a claim by the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association that the killer herdsmen were not Nigerians, NANS called on the Federal Government to, as a matter of urgency, create Federal Joint Border Patrol Team to basically reinforce the security architecture of all border communities in Nigeria.
The students’ leader called on royal fathers from Yewa to support the efforts of the Ogun State Government in securing the lives and property of their people.
Simeon urged them not to allow any politician to take advantage of the situation in creating rooms for destructive criticism, adding that “We also advice all activists from South-West extraction to be cautious in their utterances in response to these attacks.”
NANS also implored, “Nigerians seeking refuge outside the nation to please jettison the idea and call on those that have fled based on the security situation to return home and join hands with the provided security from government and take possession of their property.”
“The leadership of NANS implore few of the youths from Yewa extraction of Ogun State, floating different emergency youth bodies/organizations that were unknown before the occurrence of this farmers/ herders crisis in the axis to please disengage themselves from not being progressive in their agitations and should desist from being a tool in the hands of some desperate politicians.
“We commend Governor Dapo Abiodun for his swift response and untiring efforts in bringing normalcy to the security situation,” he said.
2023: Ebonyi Stakeholders Harp On Sustaining Zoning
Stakeholders in Ebonyi have called for the sustenance of zoning arrangement in the distribution of key elective offices in the state for the 2023 general elections .
The stakeholders who spoke toThe Tide source yesterday in Abakaliki in separate interviews, described zoning formula adopted by the state as ‘strategic and perfect’ for advancement of democracy.
According to them, the initiative has reduced acrimony, tension and bitter political struggle for succession.
They noted that sustaining the existing arrangement in 2023 and beyond would further cement the peace, unity and enhance existing bond among the different communities and cultures in the state.
One time Commissioner for Information and State Orientation in Ebonyi, Chief Abia Onyike, said that zoning should be sustained and declared his total support for the arrangement.
He said that zoning had created equal political opportunity and sense of belonging to everyone in the state irrespective of the political or cultural affiliation.
He faulted insinuations from some quarters that zoning arrangement had led to the emergence of incompetent and never-do-well leaders, saying that every zone in the state was well endowed with leaders that could steer the ship of the state.
“I completely support the zoning system adopted in the state’s `charter of equity’ because the arrangement reduces political acrimony, political tension and bitter struggle for power succession.
“It is not true that zoning breeds incompetent leaders rather what hinders visionary leaders from vying for political position is fund and selection method in most political parties.
“In Ebonyi, zoning started from the Ebonyi North senatorial district and moved to the Ebonyi Central senatorial district before berthing at the Ebonyi South senatorial zone.
“Some pundits are advocating that since the three zones have had their shots at the governorship, that it can either begin from the Ebonyi Central district in 2023 or return to Ebonyi North where it started,” Onyike said.
He warned that any attempt to disrupt the existing zoning arrangement would not be to the best interest of the state and its people.
Onyike urged political, religious and traditional leaders to work for the sustenance of zoning principle in Ebonyi .
Similarly, former Commissioner for Works, Housing and Transport, Dr Paul Okorie, called for sustaining zoning formula, adding that the system had brought orderliness in power succession in the state.
He also faulted the claim by some people that zoning did not allow for emergence of credible and qualitative leadership, stressing that every zone in the state was richly endowed with men of stature and integrity to lead the state.
“There is no zone in the state that you go and you don’t get capable and competent persons to govern the state, be it in Ebonyi North, Ebonyi Central or Ebonyi South; there is no place you don’t have competent people.
“I am completely in favour of zoning because it has reduced rancour and acrimony in power succession.
“Ebonyi North zone started in 1999 and quietly it was handed over to Ebonyi Central in 2007 and Ebonyi South took over in 2015.
“Naturally and logically, power should move back to the North Zone for another cycle and this is for the interest of the state,” Okorie said.
Okorie, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and also one time Commissioner for Environment noted that one of the beauties of zoning is that it deepens unity and eliminate political marginalisation.
“I believe that power should go to the North where it started and rotate in that order, anybody who is from another zone coming out to contest in 2023 for governorship can only come to do exercise,” he added.
Mr James Aleke, a lawyer urged leaders of the state not to tamper with the existing zoning principle to ensure political stability, equity and justice.
“Power naturally should move back to Ebonyi North in line with the zoning order and any attempt to distort the arrangement will truncate the unity of the state,” Aleke said .
He, however, appealed to Izzi speaking people of Ebonyi to unite and put away their political differences in order to take power in 2023.
