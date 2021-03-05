PDP Faults Buhari’s Handling Of Insecurity

The former Governor of Katsina State, Ibrahim Shehu Shema, has called on all Nigerians to sink their differences and work together against insurgents who have continued to threaten national peace and unity.

He made the call before inaugurating the reconstructed Chief Ferdinand Alabraba Crescent, and Opobo Crescent in GRA, Phase 2, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, last Wednesday.

Shema, who was Governor Nyesom Wike’s special guest, said that most Nigerians have become preoccupied with their disagreement in the political sphere, and seem to have ignored the danger criminal elements posed to national life, if they were allowed to have a field day.

“Nigeria must come together in this period of insecurity. We must not give the bandits, the kidnappers and the Boko Haram the opportunity to have a field day while Nigerians are fighting and arguing with each other.

“We must come together; join hands together for the purpose of Nigeria and Nigerians. My word of caution here is that we cannot allow criminal elements to overtake our national life.

“So, I am calling on all stakeholders across the nation to join hands together to end this threat to our national well-being.”

The former Katsina State governor noted the huge investment the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has made in ensuring food security in the state.

He said that focusing on agriculture and using it to engage the youths was another milestone of success secured in the development of Rivers State and its people.

“Huge investment has gone into infrastructural development; both soft and hard infrastructure. You are also working hard on food security.

“You’re doing this cassava facility for youths to be trained there. We need to focus heavily on agriculture for our youths to benefit and grow in modern skill of infrastructural development in Rivers State and Nigeria.”

Speaking further, Shema commended the governor for consistently developing critical infrastructure, changing the landscape of the state and making life comfortable for the people.

“Rivers State, since you became governor, is experiencing changes in terms of development. The list goes on because you have touched all sectors.

“But clearly, what is critical in this effort of governance is that you’re applying resources where it matters most.

“You’re, therefore, helping to grow the economy in Rivers State by which you’re ensuring peace and security with economic development.

“I am sure, by the grace of God, that by the time you leave office, your after story will live after you and your children”, he added.

On his part, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike said his administration was making its modest contribution towards restoring the Garden City status of Port Harcourt.

He noted that the support he has continued to enjoy from leaders in the state has enabled his team to have such success record in service to the state.

“Let me say clearly that in the course of our campaigns, we did say that we will bring back Port Harcourt to what it used to be.

“The special guest of honour, who had lived in Port Harcourt before, can attest to it that we are trying our best to bring back Port Harcourt to what it used to be in our own modest way.

“I’m happy with the leaders of the state for their support. Whatever we are doing in this state, we do it as a team. That is why you see the leadership always together.

“I thank them for their support. But for them, it would have been impossible for us to carry out the jobs that we have been doing.

“When they are giving you the support, you’re bound to do more. But if when you’re working, you see division within your family, it will, of course, discourage you. Let me thank my leaders for what they are doing to move the state forward”, Wike said.

The governor also commended Julius Berger Nigeria PLC for delivering the project on schedule, and the communities for not disrupting the construction work.

According to him, in overall, they all benefited from the employments and other economic activities that transpired while the project lasted and the company accomplished their goal.

In his remarks, the Rivers State Commissioner for Works, Elloka Tasie-Amadi said the project was another testimony of a true, purposeful and responsible leadership provided by Wike.

Speaking with journalists, the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Tammy Danagogo, said he was delighted to be part of the Wike administration that has, with determination, repositioned the state as the headquarters of the hydrocarbon industry in Nigeria.