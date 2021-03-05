Business
Nigeria Ranks Lowest In Internet Affordability -Report
A global study on the quality of digital wellbeing in 85 countries has ranked Nigeria the lowest country in Internet affordability.
According to the Surfshark’s Digital Quality of Life Index 2020, Nigeria comes last at 85th, following Columbia and Honduras, while Israel led as the country with the most affordable Internet globally.
The report also showed that Nigeria was one of the countries where subscribers worked the hardest to buy data.
Where on a global average, individuals worked three hours and 48 minutes a month to pay for the cheapest broadband package; in Nigeria, it takes almost 34 hours, the report indicated.
Nigerians, according to the report, have to work 28 minutes for one gigabyte of mobile Internet compared to the global average of 10 minutes.
The country was also one of the bottom countries with slowest and least stable Internet as it ranked 80th fastest and most stable Internet .
The report showed that Nigeria had one of the least developed e-government as it ranked 79th for countries with highest e-security out of 85 countries.
Africans and the Americans were shown to have the least affordable Internet, while people living in Oceania had the most affordable Internet access, followed by Asia and Europe.
The report stated that overall people in 75 per cent of the researched countries had to work more than the global average to afford the Internet, which was a problem since overall wellbeing was strongly influenced by their digital wellbeing.
According to the DQL research, there is no evident relationship between Internet affordability and Gross Domestic Product per capita.
“For instance, Iran ranks low in terms of GDP per capita but has the fifth of the most affordable Internet globally. In comparison, Denmark has a high GDP per capita and ranks at the higher tier in Internet affordability (7th place)”, noted.
1,029MW Stranded Due To Gas Shortage, Unpaid Invoices
Eight of the power plants on the national grid suffered gas constraints on Wednesday amid concerns by gas producers over unpaid invoices in the Nigerian electricity supply industry.
A total of 1,029.80 megawatts of generation capacity was idle as of Wednesday morning due to gas constraints.
The nation’s total unutilised electricity generation capacity stood at 2,119.8 MW as of 6am on Monday, with low load demand by the distribution companies and water management stalling the generation of 1,090 MW.
The power plants affected by gas constraints, according to data obtained from the Nigerian Electricity System Operator, included Omotosho I , Olorunsogo I, Omoku , Afam VI , and Geregu II (NIPP), Omotosho II (NIPP), Gbarain NIPP and Trans- Amadi.
Total power generation in the country stood at 4,775.8 MW as of 6 am on Wednesday , compared to 4,755.8 MW on Tuesday.
The Oil Producers Trade Section (OPTS), comprising international and local operators in the Nigerian oil and gas industry, decried last Thursday the unpaid gas invoices in the power sector.
In its presentation at the international conference of the Nigeria Gas Association , the OPTS said, “ We must of a necessity repay all outstanding gas invoice arrears. Some companies are being owed as far back as 2015 -2016 . This is not sustainable; we must be able to get assurance that when we produce the gas, we will get paid for it.
“So , we must of a necessity quickly settle all outstanding debts and make sure that we establish bankable credit support that will make the gas business to grow so that investors can develop more gas resources”.
Online Flight Booking Threatens Travel Agents’ Jobs
Travel agents, otherwise known as flight ticketers, at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, are now crying foul over the downturn in their businesses occasioned by online flight ticket bookings.
Some of the flight ticket agents who spoke with The Tide lamented that their job had virtually been taken over by online booking.
A flight ticket operator, Mr Kenneth Nwosu, explained that the effect of the online flight booking on their jobs did not come to him as a surprise.
“I saw it coming when the online booking began, and I told my people to be aware and prepare themselves for an alternative, and now the thing has fully manifested.
“I remember I had asked some of my colleagues to look for other businesses, and as you can see now that many of our clients no longer patronise us, as they do their booking online”, Nwosu explained.
Also commenting on the issue, Mr Kingsley Otamiri who also operates flight ticket business at the airport, lamented that his business was almost grounded because most of his clients now undertake online booking.
“Right now, I don’t even know when and how many of them travel, unlike before when they will call me to buy ticket and prepare boarding pass for them.
“I just met some of my old clients here at the airport by accident. There is not much to do here in respect of flights ticketing. I’m making arrangements for other things inside town, to engage my self because things have really changed”, he said.
The Tide observed that most of the air travellers now do online booking from the comfort of their homes, due to Covid-19 standard protocol being practised at the airport.
It was also observed that some of these travel agents have opened other businesses within the airport to keep them afloat, in addition to booking tickets for travellers.
By: Corlins Walter
Northern Traders End Food Blockade To South
The Amalgamated Union of Foodstuff and Cattle Dealers in Nigeria has called off its nationwide strike after an engagement with the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello.
The AUFCDN President, Muhammad Tahir, said the strike was called off following the Federal Government’s promise to pay N4.75 billion compensation, ensure protection of its members and stop all forms of multiple taxation and intimidation from security officials on the highways.
The group had demanded N4.75 billion compensation for the alleged killing of its members and property lost during the #EndSARS protests and the Slasha market crisis.
Briefing journalists after the parley in Abuja on Wednesday, Tahir stated that Bello begged the cattle dealers on behalf of the Federal Government to suspend the food blockade which kicked off five days ago.
He stated, “All the stakeholders and members of AUFCDN involved in our nationwide strike are glad; we achieved what we wanted to achieve.
“They agreed to pay the compensation and stop multiple taxation on federal highways and allow us to engage in our business activities peacefully nationwide”.
Addressing the union members during the reconciliatory meeting, Governor Bello said the strike had increased the hardship majority of Nigerians were already going through, including members of the aggrieved cattle and foodstuff dealers.
The governor said, “We must make life easy for ourselves; since you embarked on this action, there has been a lot of hardship on Nigerians across board; not only in the South or West”.
A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, who spoke on behalf of the West and Southern geo-political regions, said the impact of the strike was too heavy to ignore, adding that the killing of any Hausa-Fulani or traders engaged in legal business activities would no longer be tolerated or accepted.
“On behalf of the so many people in the South-West, especially Sunday Igboho (Yoruba activist), our commitment to you today is that people of the Hausa-Fulani extraction cannot and will not be attacked in the south”.
Fani-Kayode, however, appealed to the Federal Government to address the menace of armed Fulani herdsmen in the forests, whom he said, were known to perpetrate all forms of evil, including killing, raping and maiming of Nigerians.
Meanwhile, Bello and Fani-Kayode on Wednesday evening led the leaders of the cattle dealers to a meeting with the Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari.
Gambari told State House correspondents at the end of the meeting that that demands would be presented to the President, Muhammadu Buhari.
Bello also told reporters that union members had made some demands that must be met by government to forestall a recurrence.
He said, “I have the commitment of the union, in order for us not to continue to have this hardship across the country , to lift the ban on food and livestock transportation to the South.
“I have also received major commitment from people from the South not to attack people of Hausa /Fulani and the traders in the South and that the criminals among them, irrespective of tribe and religion, should be handed over to law enforcement agents.
“I have also received the commitment that their lives and property will be protected also”.
