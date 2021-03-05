Featured
Approve Not Less Than 10% For Host Communities In PIB, Wike Tells NASS
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has advocated not less than 10 per cent fund allocation to host communities in the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) that is still before the National Assembly.
Wike said it is also necessary that the bill state in clear terms what specific development projects that the allocated fund should be spent on, so that development of host communities can be truly actualised.
The governor gave the charge when the members of the National Assembly Committee on the Petroleum Industry Bill, visited him at Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday.
Wike stated that oil bearing communities have suffered the loss of their livelihood, good drinking water and their socio-cultural life disrupted because of the insensitivity of the International Oil companies (IOCs).
“It is unfortunate that people produce oil but they live in poverty. I believe that this Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) committee will make recommendation of how certain percent must be given to the host oil communities.
“There are issues of education and health. Don’t just say 10 per cent to the oil host communities. It must be tied to specific projects so that whoever is in charge will know.
“Let it also not be that host community people will have this money, and you begin to see assassinations among themselves.
“I have found out that part of the problem we have in communities is that they allow these oil companies to divide them. They cause crisis among them; divide and rule. That is the pattern of IOCs, particularly Shell.”
According to the governor, the mistakes found with the act establishing the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) should be avoided because it did not specify what projects the commission should embark on in the Niger Delta.
“This same thing that has happened to the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) should not happen to the issues of host communities in PIB.
“If in the NDDC Act, they were able to tie the money that will be coming to specific projects, it would have developed the people of Niger Delta. And you won’t be having people fainting at the National Assembly.
“NDDC will leave their job and begin to buy vehicles for police, Army, and asphalting barracks. Is it what NDDC is meant to do? That is where we have lost it!”
Speaking further, the governor emphasised the need for the bill, when passed, to be signed, and not go the way of the Electoral Act amendment bill that the president refused to assent to.
“I hope this bill will also not be like the Electoral Act, after you pass it, they’ll keep it for months. Later they’ll say they can’t assent to it.
“Then, the Presidency will throw it back to you, and you will keep quiet. That will then show that what you’re doing is only for the interest of your party, and not the interest of Nigerians.
“Otherwise, you’ll insist that it is signed. I hope you’ll have the courage to do what is right, and this is the time that Nigerians require you to be strong, firm and do what will move this country forward.”
In his speech, the Deputy Chairman of the National Assembly Committee, who led the delegation, Hon Victor Nwokolo Onyemaechi, said the committee was in Rivers State to have town hall meeting with stakeholders to resolve issues of what should be allocated to host communities in the PIB.
“A lot of people have been misinformed about the issue of host communities. Some have said that host communities are related to hostility of the producing communities. But what we have seen today, and in the last four days, have shown to be negative. It has proved negative in the sense that we walked round over 800 meters about three days ago, and they saw that even in dry season, we have to use wood as bridge to get to where Shell is exploring oil and making all their money.
“They also saw the impact of Shell operations to people’s means of livelihoods, where their farmland and palm trees were burnt to ashes. They can feel it and they can see it.
“Today is not a different story. What we saw today is that a community that is known for fishing, as their means of livelihood, has been brought to a standstill. The boats were there, over 40, 50 boats, lying idle because their water has been fully polluted”, he added.
The chairman also commended Governor Nyesom Wike for the rapid infrastructural transformation ongoing in Rivers State.
Featured
Buhari, Osinbajo Get Covid-19 Vaccine Jabs, ’Morrow
President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo will, tomorrow, receive the Covid-19 vaccine publicly.
The decision to have the President and Vice President receive the Covid-19 vaccination in the open was to correct the misgivings in some quarters over the efficacy of the vaccine.
The Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Faisal Shuaib, disclosed this at the second edition of the State House weekly briefing.
The second edition was focused on Nigeria’s Response to the Covid-19 pandemic, in the last one year, and especially the National Vaccination Response.
Shuaib said that the President and the Vice President will receive the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine on Saturday after some frontline health workers are vaccinated, today.
He also said that Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 (PTF) and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, will also receive his first dose of the vaccine on the same day.
Also speaking, the Director-General, of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr Chikwe Iheakwazu, said that as much as vaccines provide some very important light, the response of – testing, surveillance, protecting health workers, investing in national health security, driving risk communications, etc, has to continue.
The Director General of National Agency for Food Drugs and Administration Control (NAFDAC), Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, also warned that falsified Covid-19 vaccines are already in the global market.
She said, “That’s why NAFDAC is focusing on track-and-trace, to ensure no infiltration of substandard vaccines in supply chain. Traceability is very important; we can trace the vaccines from airport to the patient.”
The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, warned that as a country, Nigeria has been lucky so far but, “we must not stretch our luck. We must continue with our non-pharmaceutical measures.
“We must look at vaccine as a game changer, but make no mistake that it’s a replacement for everything else. It is an additional strategy. Vaccines are an addition to the existing Response, not a Replacement”, he said.
Featured
RSG, Julius Berger Sign Contract For Two More Flyover Bridges
The Rivers State Government and Julius Berger Plc have signed contracts for the construction of two more flyover bridges in Port Harcourt City.
The flyover bridges would be constructed at the intersection of Olu-Obasanjo Road and Port Harcourt-Aba Expressway, and the intersection of Olu-Obasanjo and Ikwerre Road up to Azikiwe Street in Port Harcourt.
The two additional flyover bridges, which are the seventh and eighth to be awarded to Julius Berger by the Governor Nyesom Wike-led administration, are expected to be completed within the next 12 months.
Speaking on the event, the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike described the signing of the contract as another memorable day in the history of his administration.
“The previous government had said that we will not get money to pay salaries, not to talk about doing projects. To the glory of God, we are paying salaries and pensioners, and we are also doing projects. God is ultimate, not man. So, when people take the power of God, assume themselves to be God, then, you see God will come and do a different thing.”
Wike assured the people of the state that his administration would not play politics with any infrastructure that would transform the state into an investment hub.
He said his government would also not relent in delivering quality infrastructural projects that would stand the test of time to Rivers people.
The governor observed that people often complain that Julius Berger contracts are very expensive, whereas in actuality, they are not.
According to him, the reason why the state government awarded eight flyovers to Julius Berger was because of the company’s reliability and proven competence.
Wike appealed to motorists and commuters to bear the inconveniences caused by on-going construction jobs across the state, particularly in Port Harcourt, with equanimity.
“There will be lot of hiccups here and there in terms of people moving about, but this is sacrifice they must make to get these infrastructures on ground. If it had been done before, we will not have been doing it now. Since they didn’t do it, now that we are doing it, you have to make sacrifice. So, nobody should say there are lots of traffic. It is better to have traffic now and at the end of the day, you have good roads, than not having traffic, and then, you don’t have good roads.”
The governor disclosed that the state government would mobilise Julius Berger with 70 per cent of the project sum to enable the company deliver the two additional flyover bridges within the next 12 months.
In his response, the Managing Director of Julius Berger, Dr Lars Ritcher, assured the governor that the two additional flyover bridges would be completed alongside three other on-going ones within the next 12 months.
The Rivers State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof Zaccheus Adangor; the Commissioner of Works, Elloka Tasie-Amadi and the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Works, Dr Walter Ndu signed the contract on behalf of the Rivers State Government, while the Managing Director of Julius Berger, Dr Lars Ritcher, and Regional Manager, Jurgen Fischer; signed for Julius Berger.
