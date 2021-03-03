Niger Delta
Rivers, Nigeria’s New Tourists’ Destination, Banigo Affirms
The Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo, says the State Chief Executive, Chief Nyesom Wike is determined to make Rivers State the investors’ haven and the destination of choice for tourists in the country.
Banigo disclosed this in a statement in Government House, Port Harcourt, last Monday, while congratulating the governor for the successful completion and commissioning of the Okoro-Nu-Odo Flyover ahead of schedule, which has greatly improved the aesthetics of the area.
According to Banigo, under the watch of Governor Wike, Rivers State has witnessed unprecedented level of human capital and infrastructural development, adding that the governor has demonstrated great capacity, passion and prudence in the management of human and material resources.
“In these austere times, occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic, while some leaders are finding it difficult to make a head way, Governor Wike has continued to execute projects like the building of roads, bridges, jetties, land reclamation, shore protection, creation of an enabling business environment, through the harmonization of taxes stands him out as a great leader”, she further stressed.
She commended him for the approval of funds towards reviving PH Zoo which she said, are catalysts for tourist attraction, urban transformation and employment generation.
Niger Delta
‘Diabetes Claims 420,000 Annually Worldwide’
Abourt forty two thousand people die on annual basis world wide as a result of diabetes attack, leaving families of the deceased in pain and agony.
The Cross River State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Betta Edu disclosed this in a chat after the leadership of Lions Club International paid her a courtesy visit in her office where they informed her of their intention to partner with the state government to intensify the fight against spread of diabetes.
Edu stated that the Ministry of Health had formed partnership with Lions Club to build a centre which would take care of the numerous cases of diabetes that has put the health of many residents of the state at risk.
Edu who claimed to also be a member of the Lions Club International said, “As we already know, over 420,000 people die of diabetes annually as it has today become a common disease amongst our people even in rural areas with many persons ignorant of having diabetes.
“Your innovations to build a Diabetic Center in Ogoja as well as carrying out a one year sensitisation and treatment exercise across eight PHCs in the State is profound, timely and goes a long way to reduce huge burden from our people as they’ll not have to come down to the State capital to access care.
The commissioner maintained that the centre would serve as one of the legacies by the Lions Club as the centres would assist those outside the state capital particularly those in rural areas to access the care.
“ As a State we’ll support you in all areas and I have granted the needed approval for a space at General Hospital Ogoja for commencement of process.”
Edu stated that the state government resolved to form a partnership with Lions Club International given what the club stands for stressing that the club which has about 1.4 million members around the world with service -minded people who are ready to serve their community without expecting any personal reward, is worthy to be partnered with in the fight against spread of diabetes.
In his remarks, the Club’s District Governor, District 404 A2 Nigeria, Lion Elder Soni Eloma lauded the State Governor, Prof Ben Ayade for massively revamping the health sector which would cater for health need of residents of the state.
Eloma reassured the commissioner of the Club’s readiness to work with the state Government so long as synergy with state government exists.
“We therefore solicit for a plot of land to be allocated to us by the state government within the General Hospital Ogoja so that we can build a diabetes center.
“We also will be running a Diabetes Sensitisation and Treatment Exercise from 2021 through 2022 in eight Primary Health Care facilities across the State.
“Among other things to be done by the club are a primary health care centre which according to him one of the district clubs headed by Lion Ijeoma Aniekan-Atai is already under-going construction in Calabar South LGA.
“The Club also had a plan to build an Emergency Accident Unit in Odukpani LGA to provide health succour and services to our people in partnership with state Government,” he said.
By: Friday Nwagbara, Calabar
Niger Delta
Rivers, Nigeria’s New Tourists’ Destination, Banigo Affirms
The Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo, says the State Chief Executive, Chief Nyesom Wike is determined to make Rivers State the investors’ haven and the destination of choice for tourists in the country.
Banigo disclosed this in a statement in Government House, Port Harcourt, last Monday, while congratulating the governor for the successful completion and commissioning of the Okoro-Nu-Odo Flyover ahead of schedule, which has greatly improved the aesthetics of the area.
According to Banigo, under the watch of Governor Wike, Rivers State has witnessed unprecedented level of human capital and infrastructural development, adding that the governor has demonstrated great capacity, passion and prudence in the management of human and material resources.
“In these austere times, occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic, while some leaders are finding it difficult to make a head way, Governor Wike has continued to execute projects like the building of roads, bridges, jetties, land reclamation, shore protection, creation of an enabling business environment, through the harmonization of taxes stands him out as a great leader”, she further stressed.
She commended him for the approval of funds towards reviving PH Zoo which she said, are catalysts for tourist attraction, urban transformation and employment generation.
Niger Delta
Motorists Allege Extortion In Tai LGA
Some motorists plying Saakpenwa route, in Tai Local Government Area of Rivers State to other neighbouring states have alleged incessant extortion by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC)on regular basis, ranging between N5,000 and N20,000 for unidentified offences.
The Tide investigation revealed that they resume as early as 5am every day, Corps members to begin their nefarious activities by stopping drivers in the guise of enforcing observation of seat belts and nose masks by the drivers and their passengers, as well as, overloading of passengers and other goods and services, thereby demanding for the alleged bribe before such vehicles and drivers are released, without which, the vehicles are impounded for further interrogations and action.
Our investigation also revealed that if the said sum demanded by the officials axis not provided, the vehicles would be impounded and passengers transferred to other vehicles, a situation described by most of the drivers and passengers as, “appalling and unacceptable.”
Others who spoke on condition of anonymity called on both the Rivers State Government (RSG), the Federal Ministry of Interior, among other government agencies to urgently wade into the alleged extortion and harassment of motorists currently going on along that axis by the personnel of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in order to save them from the inhuman treatment meted out to them while performing their legitimate duties as required by law.
“We use this opportunity to appeal to relevant government agencies to deal with this monster called corruption among uniform personnel, who are poised to harass and extort money from motorists, as this is unfair and unacceptable. The drivers are law abiding citizens of this country and therefore should be treated with caution for peace to reign,” the motorists said.
Efforts made by this Correspondent to reach the State Commandant of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) for his comment on the matter proved abortive as at the time of filing this report.
By: Bethel Toby
Trending
- Oil & Energy2 days ago
Shell Promises To Support Nigeria’s Domestic Gas Plan For Industrialisation
- Nation2 days ago
Ministry To Disburse N200m To Artisanal Miners
- Nation2 days ago
COVID-19: Frontline Healthcare Workers’ll Get Vaccine Shots First, FG Assures
- Oil & Energy2 days ago
NAPIMS Spends N21bn On Refineries Rehab, Oil Search, Pipeline, Others
- Oil & Energy2 days ago
The Oil Industry Ready To Fight Biden In Court
- Opinion5 days ago
America, Homosexuals And Others
- News5 days ago
NSA Warns Against 5G Network, Expresses National Security Concerns
- News5 days ago
FG Maps Out 30 Grazing Reserves For NLTP Implementation