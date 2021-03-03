Nation
‘ Nigeria To Withness Increase In Irregular Migration’
The Initiative for Youth Awareness on Migration, Immigration, Development and Reintegration (IYAMIDR), said situations in the country would likely drive many Nigerian into irregular migration.
Executive Director of IYAMIDR, Mr Solomon Okoduwa, who is a former aide to Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State on Illegal Migration, made this known in an interview with The Tide source in Benin, yesterday.
He noted that apart of the post COVID-19 challenges, the current economic situation would also form part of the reason why many Nigerians will be seeking greener pastures outside.
Okoduwa said that the activities of some syndicates who lure young people abroad was also increasing the act, adding that no fewer than 55 persons leaves Benin weekly by road to Europe through Libya.
While regretting that most of these people die before they get to their destination, he said genuine approach must be developed by government at all levels to stem the tide.
According to him, “These migrants narrow their grievances to unemployment while some others see the exchange rate between the Naira and Euro as a compelling force.
“The current hardship in the country occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic have also, in no small means, contributed to this.
“As I speak with you, between 55 to 60 persons leave Benin on a weekly basis by road to Libya through Niger Republic to take the Mediterranean Sea to Europe.
“If we must address this menace, there must be a competitive advantage for school leavers. Skills should also be developed. Government at all levels must pay attention to issues of illegal migration.”
He said that genuine initiatives must be taken to stem the tide of irregular migration among youths in the country, adding that the Edo Okomu Oil was a good example.
“Okomu Oil engaged about three thousand returnees from Libya and truly, this is the way to go. These people who are now productively engaged will not think of embarking on the risky journey again.
“Government and other individuals or organisations can also use the Okomu example to engage these people who are mostly youths.
“The European countries should also not dole out money to secure the Mediterranean, instead, such funds should be channelled towards helping the endemic countries and communities in Sub Saharan Africa.”
Okoduwa, however, stressed that the activities of illegal migrants were not only restricted to roads.
“There are many more who leave by air transport than by road and you will never know this. They leave through visas procured through other countries,” he stated.
N2.2tr Not Missing, DMO Admits
The Debt Management Office (DMO) has declared that N2.2trillion which could not be traced by the National Assembly is not missing.
The DMO, in a press release issued, yesterday, said “the provisions in the Annual Appropriation Acts for Debt Service, including the 2018 Appropriation Act, are dedicated for Debt Service payments only.”
This item in the annual budget the DMO explained “is for the repayment of Principal, Interest and Other Charges for both Domestic and External Debt.”
The DMO added that “funds for Debt Service are never released to the DMO for spending, rather, in line with the mandate of the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation (OAGF), the funds are domiciled with the OAGF, who on the advice of the DMO, effects payments directly to the creditors as at when due.”
The allocation for debt servicing the DMO said is paid to creditors which include multilateral and bilateral lenders like the World Bank, African Development Bank, Exim Bank of China, investors in Nigeria’s Eurobonds.
Others are, “investors in securities issued in the domestic market such as FGN Bonds, SUKUK, Green Bonds and Nigerian Treasury Bills.”
The servicing of the public debt the DMO states “is absolutely necessary to ensure that Nigeria remains credit-worthy and retains or improves on its sovereign rating which ultimately, will support growth and development.”
This reason and for transparency purposes, the DMO noted is why “Debt Service is expressly provided as a line item in the Annual Appropriation Acts.”
It was alleged recently that the Debt Management Office (DMO) was unable to account for the N2.2trillion allocations to the DMO in the 2018 Appropriation Act.
The DMO had appeared before the Public Accounts Committee of the House of Representatives. The Committee had enquired about the utilisation of the N2.2trillion provided in the 2018 Appropriation Act; of which N2.1trillion was allocated for Debt Service and the DMO’s appropriation of N721, 251,798.00, making it N2.2trillion.
The DMO explained to the Public Accounts Committee that the amount of N2.2trillion was not available as the DMO’s total allocation since N2.1trillion was specifically meant for servicing of Nigeria’s Domestic and External Debt.
This explains why the Debt Service is expressly stated as a separate line item in the annual Appropriation Acts, while the DMO’s Expenditure is also stated separately.
Reps Seek To Enforce Treatment Of Victims Of Gunshot Wounds
The House of Representatives Committee on Health Services, yesterday, began a public hearing on six key health bills, including some to compel hospitals in the country, to treat victims of gunshot wounds and establish an agency to enforce food safety in public places in the country.
The Speaker of the House, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, in declaring the hearing open, reiterated that the “Legislative Agenda of the 9th House of Representatives outlined the ambitions we hold, regarding reform and overhaul of our nation’s healthcare infrastructure. Our gathering here today is in part, fulfilment of some of those ambitions”.
The Bills are namely: “A Bill for an Act to establish a National Electronic Health Record System for the storage and access of electronic Health Records in Nigeria; and for related matters (HB.447)”, and “A Bill for an Act to Amend the compulsory treatment and care for victims of Gunshots Act to expand and bring the long title in conformity with the actual intendment of the Bill, provide stiff punitive measure to checkmate violations; and for related matters”.
Others are, “A Bill for an Act to Amend the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control Act, CAP N1, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 to capture other forms PF packaged water, other than in bottles, engage cooperation with other relevant agencies in carrying out its functions, introduce the coordination of clinical trials and some new offences and increase penalties for commission of offences under the Bill and provide for payment of all monies received by the Agency into the Federation Account in accordance with Section 162 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999; and for related matters (HB. 990, 168 and 1127)”, and “A Bill for an Act to Establish the Nigeria Food Safety and Hygiene Surveillance Corps with the function, among others, to regulate, supervise and oversee food safety and hygiene practices in markets, eating places, training, issue National license to persons participating in raw, cooked food handling businesses in order to avoid food and water contamination and mishandling and for related matters (HB. 813).
It also considered, “A Bill for an Act to Establish the National Agency for Food Technology Development Agency and for related matters (HB. 712)”; and “and A Bill for an Act to Amend the National Health Act, 2014 to define basic minimum package of Health Services, provide more mechanism for realizing the objectives of the principal Act in providing free Healthcare Services to all Nigerians without prejudice to the requirement of payment of the contributory scheme stipulated in the National Health Insurance Scheme Act; and for related matters”.
He said, “We expect that when these six Bills become law, they will each serve to improve our national health system in specific, and significant ways that will impact the lives of our nation’s people for a long time.
“To this end, I urge all the invited Stakeholders and the general public to take full advantage of this public hearing to contribute your views and observations towards improving these Bills so that they are the best they can be”.
Blockade Of Food To South’ll Complicate Economic, Political Problems –ACF
The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), has called on the leadership of the Amalgamated Union of Foodstuff and cattle dealers to put a halt to their so called embargo and blockade.
“Nigeria is not at war with itself and such a drastic action is not necessary,” the Forum has said.
The National Chairman ACF, Chief Audu Ogbe, said, yesterday, that the ACF shared the concerns of Nigerians over the decision of the Amalgamated Union of Foodstuff and cattle dealers to stop movements of needed food from the north to the south.
ACF said the blockade “will only further complicate the socio economic and political problems facing our country today.”
“The members of the union are said to have suffered severe losses during the #EndSARS riots and the recent violence in Sasha in Oyo State targeted against northerners.”
“We believe that whatever may be the difficulties of their members in operating in other parts of the country, ACF leadership led by me is willing to help them solve these by talking to security agencies and the government.”
“There is no need mounting a blockade by one section of the country against the other. Whatever may be our differences, the ACF as an ardent believer in free trade believes that goods should be allowed to move freely.”
“This extreme measure is not progressive and even counterproductive. This is not the way to go.”
