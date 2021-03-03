Motorists Allege Extortion In Tai LGA

Abourt forty two thousand people die on annual basis world wide as a result of diabetes attack, leaving families of the deceased in pain and agony.

The Cross River State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Betta Edu disclosed this in a chat after the leadership of Lions Club International paid her a courtesy visit in her office where they informed her of their intention to partner with the state government to intensify the fight against spread of diabetes.

Edu stated that the Ministry of Health had formed partnership with Lions Club to build a centre which would take care of the numerous cases of diabetes that has put the health of many residents of the state at risk.

Edu who claimed to also be a member of the Lions Club International said, “As we already know, over 420,000 people die of diabetes annually as it has today become a common disease amongst our people even in rural areas with many persons ignorant of having diabetes.

“Your innovations to build a Diabetic Center in Ogoja as well as carrying out a one year sensitisation and treatment exercise across eight PHCs in the State is profound, timely and goes a long way to reduce huge burden from our people as they’ll not have to come down to the State capital to access care.

The commissioner maintained that the centre would serve as one of the legacies by the Lions Club as the centres would assist those outside the state capital particularly those in rural areas to access the care.

“ As a State we’ll support you in all areas and I have granted the needed approval for a space at General Hospital Ogoja for commencement of process.”

Edu stated that the state government resolved to form a partnership with Lions Club International given what the club stands for stressing that the club which has about 1.4 million members around the world with service -minded people who are ready to serve their community without expecting any personal reward, is worthy to be partnered with in the fight against spread of diabetes.

In his remarks, the Club’s District Governor, District 404 A2 Nigeria, Lion Elder Soni Eloma lauded the State Governor, Prof Ben Ayade for massively revamping the health sector which would cater for health need of residents of the state.

Eloma reassured the commissioner of the Club’s readiness to work with the state Government so long as synergy with state government exists.

“We therefore solicit for a plot of land to be allocated to us by the state government within the General Hospital Ogoja so that we can build a diabetes center.

“We also will be running a Diabetes Sensitisation and Treatment Exercise from 2021 through 2022 in eight Primary Health Care facilities across the State.

“Among other things to be done by the club are a primary health care centre which according to him one of the district clubs headed by Lion Ijeoma Aniekan-Atai is already under-going construction in Calabar South LGA.

“The Club also had a plan to build an Emergency Accident Unit in Odukpani LGA to provide health succour and services to our people in partnership with state Government,” he said.

By: Friday Nwagbara, Calabar