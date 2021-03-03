Nation
FIRS Targets N5.9trn In 2021, Mani Tells Senate Panel
The Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, Mr. Mohammed Nami, said, yesterday, that the agency was targeting N5.9trillion revenue this year.
Mani stated this before members of the Senate Committee on Finance.
The panel was reviewing the performance of the FIRS 2020 revenue projection of N5.076trillion out of which it was able to realise N4.950trillion, representing 98 per cent.
He told the panel that the cost of collection being 4 per cent, achieved N130.45billion against a budget of N186.76billion.
The FIRS chairman said the agency was proposing a total revenue collection of N5.9trillion representing an increase of 16.22 per cent above 2020 budget of N5.076 trillion.
He said the cost of collection was projected at N289.25billion at 7 per cent to take care of the increasing cost of operation and planned expansion of operation for new sources of revenue.
He further said that the agency would not be recruiting any staff in 2021 as there were not enough accommodation yet even for existing staff in the face of Covid-19.
He said, “We need to observe social distancing rules and presently some of the staff are working remotely from home.”
The Chairman, Senate Committee on Finance, Senator Solomon Adeola, said the Senate would consider the possibility of approving an increase in the cost of collection that accrue to FIRS from its operation from its present approved 4 per cent.
He said whatever was recommended by his committee would be presented for approval by the Senate in plenary as the committee cannot unilaterally approved the proposed 7 per cent proposed by the agency.
Adeola said that FIRS should look at other alternative of revenue generation for its operations from other areas of revenue beyond a blanket increase of cost of collection for its operations.
He said his panel was looking at fashioning out ways the agency could generate additional revenue for the federal and state governments.
He said, “As a way of increasing revenue of the government, our committee is to begin a full blown investigation of all 467 revenue generating agencies of the Federal Government.
“This is to ascertain compliance with remittances into the consolidated revenue account of the government as well as remittances of the 1 per cent Stamp Duty by all agencies on contracts they awarded.
“For government to execute projects and provide services, revenue from the oil sector is now grossly insufficient,” he added.
ry base, wreaking havoc.
The incident continued unabated as the insurgents stormed a Humanitarian Hub and razed it down, even as thousands of residents were trapped as they receive directives and ideologies from the Boko Haram sect currently hoisting their flags in different locations.
As it is, the number of casualties on the sides of the military, the terrorists and civilians is yet unknown, as efforts to get confirmation from Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Edet Okon, proved abortive at press time.
Unfortunately, innocent civilians are feared dead as a result of the crossfire.
Sources said, the insurgents after capturing the town which is about 75km drive from Maiduguri, the state capital, were not after the lives of civilians as long as they comply with them.
A trapped resident, Ali Usmanu said that the insurgents succeeded in burning down the newly reconstructed council secretariat, police post, schools and other public structures in the town.
This destruction is coming barely 48hours when Governor Babagana Umara Zulum visited Dikwa and spent some days distributing food, non-food items and cash amounting to over N100 million to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the town.
Recover Towns Occupied By Terrorists, Bandits, Buhari Orders Security Chiefs
President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the nation’s security chiefs to recover all areas being occupied by insurgents, bandits and kidnappers all over the country.
The National Security Adviser (NSA), retired Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno told State House correspondents that Buhari issued the order during the just-concluded meeting of the National Security Council.
The meeting was presided by Buhari at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, yesterday.
According to him, no sovereign nation will allow a group of non-state actors to bring it down to its knees and bring the state to panic; apprehension, distrust and disorder.
“Therefore, both the defence and intelligence organisations have been charged that while we look forward to having a peaceful, non-kinetic resolution, we will not allow this country to drift into state failure.
“And with effect from today, the new service chiefs have been given directives by the Minister of Defence, conveyed by the President to the Minister of Defence, to reclaim all areas that have been dominated by bandits, by kidnappers and other scoundrels of scallywags.
“In doing so, I’ve also asked all the intelligence agencies to collapse all their efforts onto one platform, so that with the convergence of efforts, we will be able to give the required intelligence to the operational elements of government.
“Now, I need to stress also that there are individuals in this country who have assumed a status that is beyond what they should be. The intelligence from our own sources, the intelligence at my disposal reveals that we have certain entities, certain individuals who are making capital out of insecurity, especially kidnapping.
“This is a situation that has to be brought to an end and I’m sending a warning to anybody who is hiding beneath a veneer of some status, whether official, in terms of an official capacity or traditional or religious, to stoke the flames of disorder.
“The government is very serious about this. As I said, we’re drifting into a situation that we can no longer afford to lose lives.
“We are not going to be blackmailed, we’re going to use whatever is at our disposal, while operating within the confines of legitimacy, within the confines of legality, but the government has a responsibility to assert its will, using the instruments at its disposal to keep the state moving, alive, happy in prosperity, this will not be compromised,’’ he warned.
Monguno revealed that the meeting also deliberated on issues of freedom of citizens to reside wherever they wish to reside as stipulated in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
“While at the same time, the government endorses that anybody who is a criminal, who acts on his own outside the law, should be brought to book wherever he is, but the issue here is that when we continue to pitch ourselves against each other, then this problem will only continue to be magnified.
“Therefore, Mr President has charged everyone to be mindful of this situation because once we start to profile ourselves along ethnic or religious lines, then; there’ll be no end to it.
“We’ve seen what has happened in so many countries around the globe and we do not want Nigeria to fall into that type of situation.
“I think we’ve had enough of violence, enough of chaos, enough of anarchy but I want to stress once more that any individual or group that thinks it can take it upon itself to cause disunity, disharmony and push the country to the brink should have a rethink.
“Any individual who thinks he has any support, who thinks he can undermine this government, anybody, any human being, as long as it is a citizen of this country, any person who thinks he’s the cat’s whiskers, or he can be rocky on the perch and lead us into a situation of unhappiness, will have himself to blame at the end of the day,’’ he added.
The NSA further disclosed that the president had already given directives to the military and intelligence organisations to trail and flush out all the people that had been on their watch list.
He said: “I can assure you there are quite a handful of people on our watch list. They will be trailed, they will be routed out and they’ll be brought to book.
“They’ll be prosecuted and they’ll be made an example of and anybody who wants to use this situation to blackmail the government should also think.
“The President, finally, has asked us to put our heads together to try as much as possible to work on a whole of government basis, in conjunction with a whole of scientific basis to achieve a whole of nation result.
“When I say the whole of government, I’m not saying the whole of the executive. I’m saying the whole of executive, legislature and judiciary.
“That is what the partnership is and this partnership will work with people outside the federal establishment, that is working with the state governments, working with traditional and religious organisations and local community leaders, while at the same time trying to enhance community policing.’’
2023: Create More Polling Units, Senate Tasks INEC
The Senate Committee Chairman on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Senator Kabiru Gaya, has tasked the commission on making polling units available for the electorate.
He said it was within the powers of the electoral umpire to make polling units available and accessible, noting that when there is a lack of polling units, the electorates are inadvertently denied their voting rights.
Speaking at a one-day joint Senate and House Committee on INEC and Electoral Matters, yesterday, the lawmaker stressed that the availability of polling units is the first level of “citizens’ active and physical democratic rights.”
Citing section 42 of the Electoral Act, 2010, Gaya said “The commission shall establish a sufficient number of polling units in each Registration Area and allot voters to such polling units”,
He maintained that if INEC stifled voting accessibility, voters would be discouraged.
He pointed out that the challenge of the 2019 general election was over-populated voters in some polling units, insisting that such developments should not happen in 2021.
“One of the challenges that almost marred the credibility of the 2019 general election especially in densely populated urban and rural registration areas was the accessibility to polling units.
“There were some polling units that had more than 12,000 voters well over the prescribed average number of 500 voters per polling units.
Gaya urged INEC to be proactive in the area of polling units’ location that is in difficult terrain as well as ensuring that the physically challenged are taken into consideration in accessing polling units, which he revealed would be captured in the proposed Electoral Act amendment Bill, 2021.
In doing this, he said, the National Assembly was ready to support INEC to ensure inclusiveness.
Reacting, INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, confirmed the challenges of voters’ accessibility.
He assured the parliament that the narrative would change, while displaying the video clip of how overcrowded voters struggled to vote in the last election, he expressed optimism that more polling units will be created with the support of lawmakers.
According to him, no new polling units were created in the last 25 years, even when the population of voters was on steady growth.
Zamfara Kidnap: ‘FG Must Implement Plans To Stop Further Attacks’
The Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) has expressed relief on the release of kidnapped 317 students of the Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe in Talata Local Government Area of Zamfara State.
The CDD Director, Idayat Hassan, in a statement, yesterday, stressed that the Federal Government must map plans to curtail further attack and child right violation.
Hassan also urged the government and relevant authorities to work together and map out workable strategies that would ensure that every child is protected in his or her quest to seek development and learning.
According to him, the Federal Government ought to make efforts to ensure that all abductees in captivity are released without succumbing to any form of amnesty or ransom.
“CDD finds it unacceptable that Nigerian children are being subjected to the dehumanizing and traumatic experiences, which the bandits have continued to subject them.
“It is a slap on the face of the entire country that common criminals have turned the national space into a lawless, chaotic, and non-habitable place.
“In the face of these traumatic experiences for the families of young scholars abducted by criminal gangs, we believe it’s time for the government to adopt a new approach to curb further attacks.
“The government, therefore, needs to effectively perform its primary function of ensuring the security of lives and property of all Nigerians rather than building the hope that the kidnapping of school children will simply go away.
“We urge the government to activate the national template involving the security agencies and communities as a means of tackling the current threat of mass abductions.
“Finally, CDD calls on the government at all levels to work together to provide victims of abductions with the right psycho-social support. Given the trauma many of these students have passed through, their lives are not likely to be the same again,” the statement said.
N2.2tr Not Missing, DMO Admits
The Debt Management Office (DMO) has declared that N2.2trillion which could not be traced by the National Assembly is not missing.
The DMO, in a press release issued, yesterday, said “the provisions in the Annual Appropriation Acts for Debt Service, including the 2018 Appropriation Act, are dedicated for Debt Service payments only.”
This item in the annual budget the DMO explained “is for the repayment of Principal, Interest and Other Charges for both Domestic and External Debt.”
The DMO added that “funds for Debt Service are never released to the DMO for spending, rather, in line with the mandate of the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation (OAGF), the funds are domiciled with the OAGF, who on the advice of the DMO, effects payments directly to the creditors as at when due.”
The allocation for debt servicing the DMO said is paid to creditors which include multilateral and bilateral lenders like the World Bank, African Development Bank, Exim Bank of China, investors in Nigeria’s Eurobonds.
Others are, “investors in securities issued in the domestic market such as FGN Bonds, SUKUK, Green Bonds and Nigerian Treasury Bills.”
The servicing of the public debt the DMO states “is absolutely necessary to ensure that Nigeria remains credit-worthy and retains or improves on its sovereign rating which ultimately, will support growth and development.”
This reason and for transparency purposes, the DMO noted is why “Debt Service is expressly provided as a line item in the Annual Appropriation Acts.”
It was alleged recently that the Debt Management Office (DMO) was unable to account for the N2.2trillion allocations to the DMO in the 2018 Appropriation Act.
The DMO had appeared before the Public Accounts Committee of the House of Representatives. The Committee had enquired about the utilisation of the N2.2trillion provided in the 2018 Appropriation Act; of which N2.1trillion was allocated for Debt Service and the DMO’s appropriation of N721, 251,798.00, making it N2.2trillion.
The DMO explained to the Public Accounts Committee that the amount of N2.2trillion was not available as the DMO’s total allocation since N2.1trillion was specifically meant for servicing of Nigeria’s Domestic and External Debt.
This explains why the Debt Service is expressly stated as a separate line item in the annual Appropriation Acts, while the DMO’s Expenditure is also stated separately.
Reps Seek To Enforce Treatment Of Victims Of Gunshot Wounds
The House of Representatives Committee on Health Services, yesterday, began a public hearing on six key health bills, including some to compel hospitals in the country, to treat victims of gunshot wounds and establish an agency to enforce food safety in public places in the country.
The Speaker of the House, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, in declaring the hearing open, reiterated that the “Legislative Agenda of the 9th House of Representatives outlined the ambitions we hold, regarding reform and overhaul of our nation’s healthcare infrastructure. Our gathering here today is in part, fulfilment of some of those ambitions”.
The Bills are namely: “A Bill for an Act to establish a National Electronic Health Record System for the storage and access of electronic Health Records in Nigeria; and for related matters (HB.447)”, and “A Bill for an Act to Amend the compulsory treatment and care for victims of Gunshots Act to expand and bring the long title in conformity with the actual intendment of the Bill, provide stiff punitive measure to checkmate violations; and for related matters”.
Others are, “A Bill for an Act to Amend the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control Act, CAP N1, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 to capture other forms PF packaged water, other than in bottles, engage cooperation with other relevant agencies in carrying out its functions, introduce the coordination of clinical trials and some new offences and increase penalties for commission of offences under the Bill and provide for payment of all monies received by the Agency into the Federation Account in accordance with Section 162 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999; and for related matters (HB. 990, 168 and 1127)”, and “A Bill for an Act to Establish the Nigeria Food Safety and Hygiene Surveillance Corps with the function, among others, to regulate, supervise and oversee food safety and hygiene practices in markets, eating places, training, issue National license to persons participating in raw, cooked food handling businesses in order to avoid food and water contamination and mishandling and for related matters (HB. 813).
It also considered, “A Bill for an Act to Establish the National Agency for Food Technology Development Agency and for related matters (HB. 712)”; and “and A Bill for an Act to Amend the National Health Act, 2014 to define basic minimum package of Health Services, provide more mechanism for realizing the objectives of the principal Act in providing free Healthcare Services to all Nigerians without prejudice to the requirement of payment of the contributory scheme stipulated in the National Health Insurance Scheme Act; and for related matters”.
He said, “We expect that when these six Bills become law, they will each serve to improve our national health system in specific, and significant ways that will impact the lives of our nation’s people for a long time.
“To this end, I urge all the invited Stakeholders and the general public to take full advantage of this public hearing to contribute your views and observations towards improving these Bills so that they are the best they can be”.
Blockade Of Food To South’ll Complicate Economic, Political Problems –ACF
The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), has called on the leadership of the Amalgamated Union of Foodstuff and cattle dealers to put a halt to their so called embargo and blockade.
“Nigeria is not at war with itself and such a drastic action is not necessary,” the Forum has said.
The National Chairman ACF, Chief Audu Ogbe, said, yesterday, that the ACF shared the concerns of Nigerians over the decision of the Amalgamated Union of Foodstuff and cattle dealers to stop movements of needed food from the north to the south.
ACF said the blockade “will only further complicate the socio economic and political problems facing our country today.”
“The members of the union are said to have suffered severe losses during the #EndSARS riots and the recent violence in Sasha in Oyo State targeted against northerners.”
“We believe that whatever may be the difficulties of their members in operating in other parts of the country, ACF leadership led by me is willing to help them solve these by talking to security agencies and the government.”
“There is no need mounting a blockade by one section of the country against the other. Whatever may be our differences, the ACF as an ardent believer in free trade believes that goods should be allowed to move freely.”
“This extreme measure is not progressive and even counterproductive. This is not the way to go.”
