News
Finally, Bandits Free 279 Abducted Jangede School Girls
It was an excited Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State, who in the early hours of yesterday announced that some repentant bandits in the state, help in facilitation and assisted security agencies in the operation that led to the rescue of abducted 279 girls of the Government Girls Science Secondary School, Jangebe.
Matawalle, who received the released girls in Gusau at about 5a.m, yesterday, said the 279 girls were returned safely without paying any ransom, adding that the development was as a result of the government’s peace effort thereby putting to shame those saying there is no security in the country.
He expressed happiness that all 279 returned safely, adding however that the released girls will undergo medical checks and given balanced diets by the state government to enable them recuperate before they are handed over to their families.
According to Matawalle; “We have been in discussion since Friday with the abductors and reached an agreement on Monday by 4:00 pm that the girls were released”.
Matawalle appealed to parents not to get discouraged with the incident by removing their children from school, assuring that the government will ensure additional security in all the schools.
He commended all media outlets for their support throughout the trying times and also congratulated parents of the victims and Nigerians for the safe return of the girls.
Gunmen had abducted the 279 girls of the Government Girls Secondary School from their hotels in Jangebe last week Friday.
Narrating their ordeals in captivity, one of the victims, Hafsatu Anka, who is an SS II student who was in tears while narrating their nasty experience, said they were laid in trenches littered with human excreta.
In the words of Hafsat: “We saw other people including women and children and father of one of our school mates, who had been in the den for three months.
“They walked us on foot where some of us dislocated their foot. They would pray as Muslims but never allowed us to pray and they fed us with rice in which they pour sand after cooking,” she said.
Hafsat said the captives threatened to kill, fry and eat them if they misbehaved.
Hafsat, while narrating her ordeal at the Government House, Gusau, shortly after regaining freedom, stated that they trekked over a long distance from the school, had a stopover for some hours before they reached their destination.
“There was no clean water or good food, and we felt we had already spent years even though it was our first day and the bandits kept firing into the air to scare us.
“They were very young boys with on one elder they called Kasalle or Yaya who gave them instructions, and he was the one that stopped them from touching any of us,” Hafsat stated.
According to her, the bandits wore military uniforms and claimed they defeated the security officials by invading the school and successfully whisking the girls away.
Hafsat, who said she was happy for being rescued, pointed out that she would continue her studies but as a day student.
The students were abducted last Friday around 2: 00 a.m. generating public outcry across the world, with many calling on the government and security agencies to ensure their safe return.
News
Fire Guts Army Hqtrs In Abuja
Fire gutted the Nigerian Army Headquarters complex in Abuja, yesterday.
The Nigerian Army Director of Public Relations, Brigadier General Mohammed Yerimah, confirmed this in a statement.
He attributed the cause of the inferno to faulty electrical installations.
The statement read, “Electrical fault sparked a minor fire incident at the Army Headquarters Complex, Abuja, yesterday morning.
“The incident which happened at about 10.15 am was as a result of a minor electrical fault in one of the offices.
“The Army Headquarters complex is currently undergoing some renovation involving electrical rework.
“The Nigerian Army Fire Service Department has since put out the fire. No casualty was recorded during the incident and normalcy has since returned to the complex.”
News
We’ll Build World-Class Cancer, Cardiovascular Disease Centre -Wike …As Kwankwaso Commissions Rumuogba Flyover
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has announced that his administration would build a world-class treatment centre to cater to cancer and cardiovascular diseases in the state.
Speaking at the inauguration of the Rumuogba flyover in Port Harcourt, yesterday, Wike said the contract for that project would be signed in the next two weeks.
Wike said the deputy governor and other members of the team know that even if they were in their second tenure, they cannot rest on their oars in providing service and projects to Rivers people.
“For me, Rivers State deserves the best. I’ve told the deputy governor and our team, yes, this is our second tenure but we are going to work as if it is our first tenure. That is what we are doing.
“We are not interested in going to Abuja everyday to stay. We are interested in staying in our state and developing it with the resources that God has given to us.
“Let me tell the people of the Rivers State, today, in the next two weeks, Julius Berger Nigeria PLC will come back and sign a contract with Rivers State Government, a project where we are going to build a cancer and cardiovascular disease centre. It shall be the best in this country, and shall be completed in 14 months.”
Wike said the inauguration of the Rumuogba flyover had left so many people speechless because they least expected that such feat would be accomplished.
He stated that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) does not have room for excuses because leaders in the party always fulfil any promise they make to the people to improve the socio-economic status of Rivers State and its people.
According to Wike, Rivers people should expect inauguration of five more flyovers in the next 12months, that will include the Rumuola, Ogbunuabali, GRA-Aba Road-Rumukalagbor and Ikwerre Road-Olu-Obasanjo flyovers.
“This is one of the three flyovers that we signed with Julius Berger Nigeria PLC sometime in 2019. The others are the Okoro-Nu-Odo flyover and the Rebisi flyover. We gave them delivered within 16 months.
“So many people thought we will not accomplish it. They thought it will be one of those white elephant projects that will be abandoned by our administration.
“But to the glory of God, giving us the resources, giving us the strength, and giving us the wisdom, Julius Berger Nigeria PLC completed these three flyovers in 14 months.
“Already, there are three other flyovers that are on-going: the Rumuola flyover, the GRA flyover, and the Ogbunuabali flyover.
“We have just signed the flyovers 7 and 8, and we are going to pay Julius Berger Nigeria PLC 70 per cent upfront. We don’t want to hear that the project cannot be completed. So, in the next one year, we are going to commission another five flyovers to the glory of God.”
The governor took a swipe at critics who, for want of what to say, are faulting engineering design of the Okoro-Nu-Odo flyover because they were baffled on how God has helped his administration not only to pay salary but to execute quality projects.
“I’m proud to say it, that we have shocked so many people. They don’t know what to say again. I read this morning where one of them, incidentally, I hear he is from Ubima, said, ‘they have seen the Okoro-Nu-Odo flyover but it is poorly designed’.
“This is somebody who will not do it but abandon it. Now, we have finished it, and they say, ‘it’s poorly designed’. I’m sure, tomorrow too, when they see this Rumuogba flyover, they will find one fault to talk about it.
“In 2015, on 27th of May, the former governor had his birthday at Obi Wali Cultural Centre. There, he told them that there’s no way we will get money to pay salary, not talk of doing projects.”
News
Wike, Fintiri Reconcile Ortom, Mohammed
The acrimonious relationship between the Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom and Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Mohammed, has been amicably resolved.
The conflict was resolved in Port Harcourt, yesterday, following the intervention of Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike and his Adamawa State counterpart, Governor Ahmed Fintiri.
Briefing journalists at the meeting which held at Wike’s private residence at Rumuepirikom, Mohammed said the outburst between him and Ortom over herders/Fulani profiling was highly regrettable.
“We don’t mean to divide the country, to divide our people. We are still friends and brothers, and we will move forward because most of those issues are fully resolved.
“I want to seize this opportunity to tell Nigerians that whatever misconception that is there, that me and my brother, Ortom, are having problem or anybody in Nigeria, is not true. What happened was just an explanation that emanated from a larger Governors’ Forum that we spoke on the security of the nation, and we talked of the failure of security infrastructure, which everybody knows is under the purview of the Federal Government.”
Similarly, Ortom appreciated Wike and Fintiri for arranging the meeting, where it was agreed that the recent outburst between him and his Bauchi State counterpart was not needed.
“We have accepted that it was wrong for us to have that kind of outburst that went out, but as from today, we have learnt. We are all fallible human beings, and we are subject to mistakes. And so, when we make mistakes, it is a plus for us, if we correct them. I think moving forward, we shall live together. The Fulani and Tiv people have cohabitated for a long time, and there is no issue whatsoever.”
Ortom identified the failure of the security architecture of the country, which is anchored by the Federal Government for the recent outburst between him and Mohammed.
“We look forward that the Federal Government should stoop down to conquer by accepting that, yes, they have failed, so that together, the states and the local governments can come together to find lasting solution to this problem in the country.
“As at today, there is no equity, there is no fairness, there is no justice in our country, and that is why everywhere in Nigeria, there are issues. So, we look forward that the Federal Government will partner with us. This time, we need not to talk about partisan politics. We must come together. We need not to talk about ethnicity or religion. We must come together as brothers and sisters who have no other country than Nigeria, to work together towards a common cause that will solve the problem that we have”, Ortom said.
In his remarks, Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike thanked the governors of Bauchi and Benue states for amicably resolving their dispute.
“We give God the glory today that those differences have been sorted out. We are members of one political party. Like what the governor of Bauchi and governor of Benue said, we don’t want the inefficiency; we don’t want the incapacity of the Federal Government in handling the issue of insecurity in the country to rub off on us.
“Everybody knows that the Federal Government has failed in providing security for this country. And of course, you will not blame them. They (Ortom and Mohammed) are under pressure from their various states. It is not as if they have any personal issue.”
Wike observed that the All Progressives Congress (APC) was rejoicing that there was a disagreement between the governors of Benue and Bauchi states, but noted that the opposition party would be disillusioned now that the disagreement has been resolved.
“They will not be happy today that two of them have now made up to work together”, Wike said.
Wike urged the media to be a bit more circumspect in reporting issues that could further polarize the country.
“But you too, the Press, you should have a role to play in stabilizing the country. It is not everything you must report. You don’t try to escalate things. When you do that, you are not helping the country”, he said.
On his part, the Adamawa State Governor, Hon Ahmed Fintiri, said as national leaders, it was incumbent on him and Wike to intervene in the disagreement between their Benue and Bauchi counterparts.
Trending
- Oil & Energy3 days ago
Shell Promises To Support Nigeria’s Domestic Gas Plan For Industrialisation
- Nation3 days ago
Ministry To Disburse N200m To Artisanal Miners
- Editorial22 hours ago
WTO: Congrats, Okonjo-Iweala!
- Nation3 days ago
COVID-19: Frontline Healthcare Workers’ll Get Vaccine Shots First, FG Assures
- News20 hours ago
COVID-19: Don’t Hoard Vaccines Like Palliatives, Nigerians Beg …As FG Takes Delivery Of 3.9m Doses
- Oil & Energy3 days ago
The Oil Industry Ready To Fight Biden In Court
- Oil & Energy3 days ago
NAPIMS Spends N21bn On Refineries Rehab, Oil Search, Pipeline, Others
- Opinion22 hours ago
We Need Petroleum Products