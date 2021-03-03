News
COVID-19: Don’t Hoard Vaccines Like Palliatives, Nigerians Beg …As FG Takes Delivery Of 3.9m Doses
The arrival of Covid-19 Vaccine in Abuja has stirred reactions and concerns from Nigerians, particularly social media users.
Earlier, 3.94 million doses of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) and shipped via the COVAX facility, arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja, yesterday.
While some Nigerians celebrated the arrival of Covid-19 vaccines, describing it as a great step to curb the virus, others expressed concern about the distribution and storage process.
Some pleaded with the government to ensure the vaccine is not hoarded like palliatives and distributed to those at the grassroots level.
They also demanded that the government sensitize the public in order to convince Nigerians to take the vaccine.
Here are some comments from Twitter: @Mechninja1 “A good and welcome development. I hope there are plans to ensure Nigerians get vaccines to about 80% of the population before the end of the year?
@Abdulgarbadu1 “Nigerians don’t need vaccines; we only need security and low cost of living!
@Isuzu2017 “I hope we have the right faculty to store/preserve the vaccines? They should not inject people with contaminated vaccines oh.”
@ab_seyi “Yes, time for senators, house of rep members and others to take and hoard the vaccine, if they could hoard indomie. It’s enough to get the vaccine to Nigeria, but what is the plan to roll the vaccine out? Are the most vulnerable going to be targeted or the wealthiest?
@Obiee_o “The bigger problem here will be convincing the Nigerian populace to take it. Over 70% of the population will rather die than take the vaccine.”
@therealdaddymo1 “Let’s hope this rollout is managed properly! Let’s hope the Naija factor doesn’t play a role. Hope any howness doesn’t feature. It’s literally a matter of life and death.”
@Abioye_seezy “Great news that awakens the soul.”
@Omolaraoriye “I just want to beg our politicians and government officials don’t treat this like you did the palliatives! You do not need more than 1 dose; you cannot save it for your children neither can you save vaccines for your birthday celebration. Just saying.”
@Fawkes_dr “I trust the powers that be and the makers and shakers of society to share this amongst themselves and hoard them again like the palliatives of last year. Prove me wrong.”
@Drmuzoic “Can the politicians disappoint Nigerians for once and allow this vaccine get to the masses seamlessly?
@Trailblazer2004 “Please o, as this thing dey arrive, make una share am kiakia before Boko Haram go come kidnap am. COVID-19 vaccines na life ooh.” [sic].
@Codshalom1 “I just hope this will not end up like the Palliatives that ended up stored in politicians’ warehouses even some used/rebranded it as party gift items. This Covid-19 Vaccine is for everyone… If all the Politicians receive their shots, it will still go far!
@bylinks “Great news and a very landmark achievement for COVID19 response activities.”
@Collinspius “I hope our politicians would not start hoarding the vaccines?”
@techlinenigga “Our leaders should line up and get the vaccine first. Maybe everything will work very well.”
Earlier, an Emirate plane — Boeing 777300ER, carrying 3.92 million doses of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine arrives at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja, at 11.36 a.m. yesterday.
The vaccine shipment is from COVAX, a global scheme to procure and distribute inoculations for free, as the world races to contain the Coronavirus pandemic.
The Boeing 777300ER Emirate aircraft has a cooling system.
Nigeria is the third country to receive the vaccine in Africa after Ghana and Cote d’ivoire from the COVAX facility, launched in April 2020 to ensure fairer distribution of the Coronavirus vaccine between rich and poor nations.
A total of two billion doses are expected to be delivered to COVAX member nations by the end of 2021 and the 3.92 million doses are Nigeria’s first shipment from the 16 million doses initially expected in the country.
The 3.92 million doses of vaccine was licenced by the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer, the Serum Institute of India as part of an initial tranche of deliveries headed to several low and middle-income countries which Nigeria is part of.
The Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr Faisal Shuaib, said “we have been informed that four million out of the 16 million doses of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines would arrive in the first batch of supplies to the country.”
Shuaib said the agency established a national Covid-19 operations room to track planned activities at all levels and report on state of preparedness, using a dash board to also identify and address gaps promptly.
According to him, an additional 500,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine donated by telecom giant, MTN, will also be delivered to the country.
Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Covid-19 and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, assured that “Nigeria shall receive the initial four million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccines and Nigerians will be adequately informed on developments.
Fire Guts Army Hqtrs In Abuja
Fire gutted the Nigerian Army Headquarters complex in Abuja, yesterday.
The Nigerian Army Director of Public Relations, Brigadier General Mohammed Yerimah, confirmed this in a statement.
He attributed the cause of the inferno to faulty electrical installations.
The statement read, “Electrical fault sparked a minor fire incident at the Army Headquarters Complex, Abuja, yesterday morning.
“The incident which happened at about 10.15 am was as a result of a minor electrical fault in one of the offices.
“The Army Headquarters complex is currently undergoing some renovation involving electrical rework.
“The Nigerian Army Fire Service Department has since put out the fire. No casualty was recorded during the incident and normalcy has since returned to the complex.”
We’ll Build World-Class Cancer, Cardiovascular Disease Centre -Wike …As Kwankwaso Commissions Rumuogba Flyover
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has announced that his administration would build a world-class treatment centre to cater to cancer and cardiovascular diseases in the state.
Speaking at the inauguration of the Rumuogba flyover in Port Harcourt, yesterday, Wike said the contract for that project would be signed in the next two weeks.
Wike said the deputy governor and other members of the team know that even if they were in their second tenure, they cannot rest on their oars in providing service and projects to Rivers people.
“For me, Rivers State deserves the best. I’ve told the deputy governor and our team, yes, this is our second tenure but we are going to work as if it is our first tenure. That is what we are doing.
“We are not interested in going to Abuja everyday to stay. We are interested in staying in our state and developing it with the resources that God has given to us.
“Let me tell the people of the Rivers State, today, in the next two weeks, Julius Berger Nigeria PLC will come back and sign a contract with Rivers State Government, a project where we are going to build a cancer and cardiovascular disease centre. It shall be the best in this country, and shall be completed in 14 months.”
Wike said the inauguration of the Rumuogba flyover had left so many people speechless because they least expected that such feat would be accomplished.
He stated that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) does not have room for excuses because leaders in the party always fulfil any promise they make to the people to improve the socio-economic status of Rivers State and its people.
According to Wike, Rivers people should expect inauguration of five more flyovers in the next 12months, that will include the Rumuola, Ogbunuabali, GRA-Aba Road-Rumukalagbor and Ikwerre Road-Olu-Obasanjo flyovers.
“This is one of the three flyovers that we signed with Julius Berger Nigeria PLC sometime in 2019. The others are the Okoro-Nu-Odo flyover and the Rebisi flyover. We gave them delivered within 16 months.
“So many people thought we will not accomplish it. They thought it will be one of those white elephant projects that will be abandoned by our administration.
“But to the glory of God, giving us the resources, giving us the strength, and giving us the wisdom, Julius Berger Nigeria PLC completed these three flyovers in 14 months.
“Already, there are three other flyovers that are on-going: the Rumuola flyover, the GRA flyover, and the Ogbunuabali flyover.
“We have just signed the flyovers 7 and 8, and we are going to pay Julius Berger Nigeria PLC 70 per cent upfront. We don’t want to hear that the project cannot be completed. So, in the next one year, we are going to commission another five flyovers to the glory of God.”
The governor took a swipe at critics who, for want of what to say, are faulting engineering design of the Okoro-Nu-Odo flyover because they were baffled on how God has helped his administration not only to pay salary but to execute quality projects.
“I’m proud to say it, that we have shocked so many people. They don’t know what to say again. I read this morning where one of them, incidentally, I hear he is from Ubima, said, ‘they have seen the Okoro-Nu-Odo flyover but it is poorly designed’.
“This is somebody who will not do it but abandon it. Now, we have finished it, and they say, ‘it’s poorly designed’. I’m sure, tomorrow too, when they see this Rumuogba flyover, they will find one fault to talk about it.
“In 2015, on 27th of May, the former governor had his birthday at Obi Wali Cultural Centre. There, he told them that there’s no way we will get money to pay salary, not talk of doing projects.”
Wike, Fintiri Reconcile Ortom, Mohammed
The acrimonious relationship between the Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom and Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Mohammed, has been amicably resolved.
The conflict was resolved in Port Harcourt, yesterday, following the intervention of Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike and his Adamawa State counterpart, Governor Ahmed Fintiri.
Briefing journalists at the meeting which held at Wike’s private residence at Rumuepirikom, Mohammed said the outburst between him and Ortom over herders/Fulani profiling was highly regrettable.
“We don’t mean to divide the country, to divide our people. We are still friends and brothers, and we will move forward because most of those issues are fully resolved.
“I want to seize this opportunity to tell Nigerians that whatever misconception that is there, that me and my brother, Ortom, are having problem or anybody in Nigeria, is not true. What happened was just an explanation that emanated from a larger Governors’ Forum that we spoke on the security of the nation, and we talked of the failure of security infrastructure, which everybody knows is under the purview of the Federal Government.”
Similarly, Ortom appreciated Wike and Fintiri for arranging the meeting, where it was agreed that the recent outburst between him and his Bauchi State counterpart was not needed.
“We have accepted that it was wrong for us to have that kind of outburst that went out, but as from today, we have learnt. We are all fallible human beings, and we are subject to mistakes. And so, when we make mistakes, it is a plus for us, if we correct them. I think moving forward, we shall live together. The Fulani and Tiv people have cohabitated for a long time, and there is no issue whatsoever.”
Ortom identified the failure of the security architecture of the country, which is anchored by the Federal Government for the recent outburst between him and Mohammed.
“We look forward that the Federal Government should stoop down to conquer by accepting that, yes, they have failed, so that together, the states and the local governments can come together to find lasting solution to this problem in the country.
“As at today, there is no equity, there is no fairness, there is no justice in our country, and that is why everywhere in Nigeria, there are issues. So, we look forward that the Federal Government will partner with us. This time, we need not to talk about partisan politics. We must come together. We need not to talk about ethnicity or religion. We must come together as brothers and sisters who have no other country than Nigeria, to work together towards a common cause that will solve the problem that we have”, Ortom said.
In his remarks, Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike thanked the governors of Bauchi and Benue states for amicably resolving their dispute.
“We give God the glory today that those differences have been sorted out. We are members of one political party. Like what the governor of Bauchi and governor of Benue said, we don’t want the inefficiency; we don’t want the incapacity of the Federal Government in handling the issue of insecurity in the country to rub off on us.
“Everybody knows that the Federal Government has failed in providing security for this country. And of course, you will not blame them. They (Ortom and Mohammed) are under pressure from their various states. It is not as if they have any personal issue.”
Wike observed that the All Progressives Congress (APC) was rejoicing that there was a disagreement between the governors of Benue and Bauchi states, but noted that the opposition party would be disillusioned now that the disagreement has been resolved.
“They will not be happy today that two of them have now made up to work together”, Wike said.
Wike urged the media to be a bit more circumspect in reporting issues that could further polarize the country.
“But you too, the Press, you should have a role to play in stabilizing the country. It is not everything you must report. You don’t try to escalate things. When you do that, you are not helping the country”, he said.
On his part, the Adamawa State Governor, Hon Ahmed Fintiri, said as national leaders, it was incumbent on him and Wike to intervene in the disagreement between their Benue and Bauchi counterparts.
