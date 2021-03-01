Nation
Social, Financial Pressures, Biggest Concerns For Nigerian Parents-Nestle
Social and Financial Pressures have been identified as the biggest concerns for Nigerian parents, the Nestlé Parenting Index 2021 says.
The Nestlé Parenting Index 2021 is the outcome of a first-of-its-kind study into global parenting experiences.
Commissioned by Nestlé as part of its ongoing commitment to support families in the first 1,000 days of life, Nestlé Parenting Index is a unique new way of benchmarking and understanding the experiences of parents across the world today.
It reflects the views of over 8,000 moms and dads of babies aged 0-12 months in 16 countries.
In Nigeria, which is in the 12th position out of the 16 countries surveyed, pressure is a significant concern for parents.
The countries include Nigeria, U.S., U,K. Mexico, Chile, Brazil, Spain , Sweden, Germany, Poland, Romania, Israel, Saudi Arabia, India, China and Philippines.
About 70 per cent of them acknowledge high levels of social pressure, unsolicited advice and judgement from others often leading to feelings of stress, anxiety, shame and even guilt.
“On the other hand, Nigerian parents feel well equipped to make informed parental choices, reporting that their preferred sources of parental advice come from family members and health care professionals.
“The Nestlé Parenting Index identified eight universal factors that impact parenting across the world including pressure (internal and external), financial resilience, support for working life, easy baby, health and well-being resources, supportive environment, shared parenting, and parenting confidence.
“The most significant of these factors is pressure, something parents have little control over, but which has the biggest impact on parents around the world, contributing 23 per cent of the overall Parenting Index score.’’
The Parenting Index 2021 reveals that Nigeria ranks lowest on financial resilience with 68 per cent of Nigerian respondents admitting that raising a child has a strong impact on the family finances, especially with childbearing and health care related costs.
On supportive environment and shared parenting, the report shows that no fewer than 50 per cent of Nigerian parents agree that parenting responsibilities are equally shared in their households.
“This reflects the African culture which traditionally assigns the role of the provider to the men and primary care giver to women.
“Shared parenting is very topical today with calls for new dads to move beyond stereotypes of the past to become more equal partners in parenting. Nigeria is not left out of this conversation especially online,’’ it says.
However, the study notes that while the level of difficulty varies by country, there is no perfect place to raise a family as in every country surveyed, parents feel some form of internal and external pressure.
“This can materialise as judgement from other, including via social media, the unexpected realities of parenting, guilt caused by self-criticism and feelings of loneliness despite living in a hyper-connected world.
“Even in Sweden, which ranks highest with an Index score of 75 over 100, parents face challenges, with a lack of parenting confidence being their biggest concern’’.
Going forward, Nestlé Parenting Index, https://www.theparentingindex.com/, is a call for all stakeholders to play their part to support parents in today’s context where the pressures and needs have evolved with the changing workforce and increasing financial pressures.
Senior Vice President, Head of Nestlé Nutrition Strategic Business Unit, Nestlé SA Thierry Philardeau, said: “At Nestlé, we are always challenging ourselves to better understand the complexities of the parenting journey.
“We believe that finding solutions to the universal pressures faced by parents today will help them feel better supported in the decisions they make during the first crucial 1,000 days of a child’s life.
“Through Nestlé Parenting index, we can create a roadmap for change and for the first time measure it, today and in the years to come.
“ But we cannot create measurable change alone.
“We are calling on those who share in our vision to join us in making this world an easier place to be a parent and raise healthier, happier future generations,’’ he said.
Nation
Jangebe Abduction’ll Be Last, Buhari Assures Nigerians
President Muhammadu Buhari has assured Nigerians that last Friday’ abduction of female students from Government Girls Science Secondary School, Jangebe, Zamfara State, would be the last to happen.
The president’s statement, released, yesterday, by the Minister of Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, who led a high-powered Federal Government delegation to sympathise with the people and government of Zamfara State.
He said new measures had been developed by the Federal Government which would bring complete end to all forms of criminality in the nation.
“The President is saddened by the abduction of the students from Jangebe, and reassures you that the government has all the resources and wherewithal to contain these criminals.
“Buhari also commended Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara’s efforts against armed banditry, and promised a continued support to bringing lasting peace.
“The Federal Government will continue its partnership with Zamfara State Government and its citizens in resolving the security challenges facing the state,” Buhari said.
In his response, Governor Bello Matawalle appreciated Buhari and the Federal Government’s concern, noting that very soon the abductees would regain their freedom.
“I strongly believe in the president and his effort in fighting all forms of insurgence and urge him to improve on the nation’s security.
”This is by ensuring synergy among the security agencies so that confrontations with criminals can be coordinated on ground and air simultaneously,” the governor said.
The other members of the delegation were the Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Maigari Dingyadi; Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Hajiya Sa’adiya Umar-Faruk; and Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs. Pauline Tellan.
Nation
Be Ruthless With Bandits, Peace Advocates Tell Buhari
Against the backdrop of rising murders and kidnappings in the country, the Global Peace and Life Rescue Initiative (GOPRI) has implored President Muhammadu Buhari to be ruthless with bandits in order to serve as a deterrent to others.
In a statement, the GOPRI Executive Director, Melvin Ejeh, tasked Buhari to squarely concentrate on solving security problems, adding that was tarnishing the image of the country and his administration.
“The body language of the President, and indeed, the government should clearly indicate intolerance for the activities of these bandits and similar criminals. It should be audacious and unambiguous.
“The security situation in the country is really bad and has tendency to escalate to a more fatal dimensions if not tackled seriously and urgently.
“Addressing the security challenges should be the government’s topmost priority now, any other thing can follow.
“The security situation has direct impact on other aspects of our nation especially the economy, insisted that government must give priority to it.
“It should be given priority in terms of adequate, timely funding and other necessary support as well as strong political will.
“The President should hold the state governments, police, security agencies and military accountable where there are obvious lapses and negligence.
“There is no need to hide under all these nepotism and selfishness. It is our country and we all have a stake and have to play our parts sincerely for the overall good of the nation and the future of the youths and our children.
“It’s either they are deliberately trying to sabotage the efforts of the IGP or most of them are just not committed. I admit that we have some very fine and committed police officers who are doing very well despite the shortfalls (like DCP Abba Kyari, DCP Kolo and others).
“But majority are not committed, we still have a lot of policemen and women paid regularly from tax payers’ money and our common wealth without rendering commensurate services to the people. So, what are most of them doing, hanging around on our major roads and cannot prevent most crimes?
“I can’t imagine gunmen moving freely in towns and attacking police stations; carting away weapons and burning the stations.
“If the police can’t defend their police stations, how can they defend the people. What do the gunmen use that our policemen don’t have? Weapons? I think the DPOs of such stations should be held accountable.
“Scare funds will now be used to rebuild such police stations and procure weapons only for the gunmen to return again. It is unacceptable. We must say the truth.
‘The police have to sit up, train and work assiduously with what is available as governments ( federal and state) make effort to provide necessary logistics. Also, the hard working and committed policemen should be commended and adequately compensated, while the erring ones should be appropriately sanctioned”, he said.
Commenting on the military efforts in tackling insecurity, he said, “I don’t subscribe to this idea of hyping the capabilities of these bandits and making them look invincible and super heroes. What weapons and logistics do they have that our troops don’t have more? Even most of the weapons and platforms used by Boko Haram terrorists were the ones abandoned by our troops.
“I urge the military commanders and troops to do more. Show more commitment and go beyond the normal call of duty. Yes, there are serious and worrisome deficits in funding, manpower and equipment but we cannot afford the luxury of being overwhelmed and watch these bad guys overrun our country.
“The military can continue to do more with available weapons and platforms/logistics while the government makes effort to provide the necessary funds and support.
“These bandits do not have this kind of freedom of action in smaller neighbouring countries like Ghana, Togo and Benin, etc. The military just have to be more decisive and put these guys under pressure and not just waiting to react to situations.
“I don’t want to believe that the government puts restrictions on their operations as some people think. It’s a time we all have to sacrifice and be committed to solve this problem.
“We must also apply technology where necessary and available. The non kinetic approach is also good and proven to be effective sometimes. But non-kinetic approach can only be effective when we have robust Kinetic lines of operations and capabilities”.
Nation
FG Plots Strategy To Reduce Wheat Imports
Dissatisfied with the high rate of wheat import into Nigeria, the Federal Government has entered into partnership with Crown Flour Mill (OLAM grains) to drastically minimise it.
The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Sabo Nanono, disclosed it when the management of the company led by its Corporate Affairs Manager, Damilola Adeniyi, paid him a courtesy call at the weekend in Abuja.
Nanono stated that the initiative would reduce wheat importation, enhance food security and nutrition, conserve scarce foreign exchange and create jobs.
According to him, the ministry has put in place deliberate measures to ensure the increase in wheat production capacity including, the provision of quality seeds and in the distribution of agricultural inputs to Nigerian farmers, adding that the ministry will support the group in its development efforts.
He stated that with the intervention of Crown Flour Mills such as those of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Flour Milling Association of Nigeria (FMAN), Transformation for Africa Agricultural Technologies (TAAT) and the Wheat Compact Project, Nigeria would experience a sustainable sufficiency in the local production of wheat.
Adeniyi said the purpose of the visit was to update the minister on the group’s activities and to seek collaboration with the ministry to leverage on Nigeria’s wheat growing potential by bringing in new seed varieties and modern technology to facilitate growth and expansion of wheat production in the country.
She added that the company plans to introduce the findings of a research trial it conducted recently on the cultivation of a heat tolerant variety of wheat.
Adeniyi expressed optimism that the process will boost local production of wheat, increase quantity and improve quality.
She also informed the minister that the Crown Flour Mills has been involved in various developmental efforts such as research and seed trials, capacity building in modern agricultural practices, distribution of inputs, etc, targeting smallholder wheat farmers and key players in the wheat production value chain
As one of its corporate social responsibilities, Adeniyi said, the group was committed to the sustained training of Nigerian wheat farmers, provision of quality seeds for increased production and also in the patronage of their produce.
