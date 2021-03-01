Rivers
RSG Recommits To Infrastructural Dev
The ongoing infrastructure development has been described as insurance for future economic well-being of the state.
Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim made the assertion in phone in programme organised by Silverbird Communications at the weekend in Port Harcourt.
Pastor Nsirim averred that the State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike was looking at the needs of today, as the state continue to attract investment.
In his words: “Wike is building infrastructure for the future. We don’t want Port Harcourt to look like Lagos in traffic.”
Explaining reasons for the new flyovers at Waterlines and Olu Obasanjo junctions of the city, the Information Commissioner said it would help check gridlock occasioned by urbanisation and choking of the artery roads within Aba and Ikwerre Roads.
Besides, he stated that the new flyovers were conceived from expert advice, adding that cost of the projects also covers the huge compensation valued from the road expansion and demolition of properties that will accompany it.
Meanwhile, the State Government is working towards curbing fire outbreaks around the city centre.
Pastor Nsirim made the plans public after fire outbreaks gutted some parts of the city.
He said the government was on top of the situation.
The information Commissioner urged the residents to be more alert and cautious to avert fire incidents in their neighbourhood.
Rivers
Respect Your Host Communities, Party Chief Tasks IOCs
The Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Chapter, Hon. Goddy Pepple, has asked multinational oil and gas companies in Nigeria to respect their host communities by providing the needed developmental incentives for peace to reign.
Speaking with The Tide recently in Port Harcourt, Pepple said that the relationship between the region and the multinationals, such as the Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC),the Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC), Chevron Nigeria Limited, Total and Elf Nigeria Limited, among others, speaks volume, and therefore should not be abused but rather sustained.
He, however, said that, “There was nothing to show for the many years of oil production and exploration in the region. For over 60 years now, we have just been producing crude oil from our creeks, forest, and rivers but we don’t have much to show by way of investment and development in the region that can really impact on the local economy and the people”, adding that the region could attract more industries, especially in the oil and gas sector, if these firms establishes their presence in the area, with regard to their demands for lasting peace to thrive.
The region, Hon. Pepple said, was willing and ready to provide enabling environment for the companies to operate in.
According to him, “Let me also remind you of the discussion some state governments in the region had with these firms on the need for Shell and other multinational companies that are operating in the region to have some respectable presence in Niger Delta Communities to allow for peace to reign”.
In his words, “We are not saying they should relocate to their host communities even though we will love to see that happen, instead the idea is to connect the oil industry back to its roots so that the story can change. Let us open new partnership chapter that will make people in these communities of the region change their minds about them, because, right now, they see these companies as destroyers and not builders”.
Pepple used the opportunity to commend the multinational companies for their friendly disposition, towards their host communities by providing them with the needed development incentives, such as, good motor-able roads, constant power and water supply, empowerment of different dimensions, scholarships and other grants, as well as, the employment of the teeming jobless youths, women and other vulnerable people in the society.
By: Bethel Toby
Rivers
RSG Recommits To Infrastructural Dev
The ongoing infrastructure development has been described as insurance for future economic well-being of the state.
Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim made the assertion in phone in programme organised by Silverbird Communications at the weekend in Port Harcourt.
Pastor Nsirim averred that the State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike was looking at the needs of today, as the state continue to attract investment.
In his words: “Wike is building infrastructure for the future. We don’t want Port Harcourt to look like Lagos in traffic.”
Explaining reasons for the new flyovers at Waterlines and Olu Obasanjo junctions of the city, the Information Commissioner said it would help check gridlock occasioned by urbanisation and choking of the artery roads within Aba and Ikwerre Roads.
Besides, he stated that the new flyovers were conceived from expert advice, adding that cost of the projects also covers the huge compensation valued from the road expansion and demolition of properties that will accompany it.
Meanwhile, the State Government is working towards curbing fire outbreaks around the city centre.
Pastor Nsirim made the plans public after fire outbreaks gutted some parts of the city.
He said the government was on top of the situation.
The information Commissioner urged the residents to be more alert and cautious to avert fire incidents in their neighbourhood.
Rivers
NDBDA Boss Tasks Youths On Peace
The Managing Director of the Niger Delta Basin Development Authority (NDBDA), Engr. Mark Daso Derefaka has called on youths in the Niger Delta region to shun acts that dent the image of the region.
Derefaka who said this during a courtesy call by the Elders Council of the Eastern Zone of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) in his office said some activities of youth in the region were not only giving the region a bad name, but endangering the lives of people.
He particularly condemned sea piracy which he said endangered the lives of most people travelling on water ways in the region as well as illegal oil bunkering which pollutes the Niger Delta environment.
He stressed the need for youths to engage in legitimate activities as the region is rich in agriculture.
“Our parents were using fishing to train us, but today our people are no longer fishing. Oil has devastated our lands,” he said.
Derefaka said most countries today are doing away with oil and developing agriculture and stressed the need for youth in the region to be involved in agriculture as the era of white collar job is gone.
He also told the IYC to prevail on the youths to desist from disturbing contractors carrying out the Establishment’s project in their communities.
Earlier, the chairman, IYC Elders Council, Comrade Fiyasiri Eweleye said the visit was to show solidarity to the new NDBDA General Manager.
He said youths in the region need employment to keep them away from the streets.
Trending
- Oil & Energy23 hours ago
Shell Promises To Support Nigeria’s Domestic Gas Plan For Industrialisation
- Sports4 days ago
CAF Election: Motsepe Vows To Make Africa Global Force
- Nation22 hours ago
Ministry To Disburse N200m To Artisanal Miners
- Nation21 hours ago
COVID-19: Frontline Healthcare Workers’ll Get Vaccine Shots First, FG Assures
- Oil & Energy23 hours ago
NAPIMS Spends N21bn On Refineries Rehab, Oil Search, Pipeline, Others
- Oil & Energy23 hours ago
The Oil Industry Ready To Fight Biden In Court
- Sports4 days ago
‘Enyimba Can Get To Finals’
- Sports4 days ago
Guardiola Demands More From City Players