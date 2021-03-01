Maritime
Nigerian Ports Recorded Low Container Traffic In 2020 – NPA Boss
The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) says Delta Port suffered a dip in container traffic in 2020 with 1,224 TEUs compared to the 6,827 TEUs recorded in 2019.
It said the volumes of cargo handled at Nigeria’s seaports dropped to 78.4 million metric tonnes in 2020 from 80.2 million metric tonnes recorded in 2019, representing a decline of 2.24 per cent.
According to the Authority, the nation’s ports also recorded a decline in ship traffic from a total of 4,251 in 2019 to 3,972 ships in 2020.
The Managing Director of NPA, Hadiza Bala Usman, gave the figures during a media parley in Lagos, recently, attributing the drop to the COVID-19 pandemic, which ravaged the global economy.
“In year 2020, the nation’s busiest Port, Apapa Port received 632,148 TEUs of container traffic compared to 668,672 TEUs received in 2019.”
“For the nation’s second busiest port, Tin Can Island Port, 650,365 TEUs of containers arrived at the port in 2020 compared to 820,942 TEUs of containers in 2019.
“For Onne Port, 266,109 TEUs of containers arrived in 2020 compared to 247,528 TEUs in 2019, while In Rivers Port, 91,971 TEUs of containers arrived in 2020 compared to 71,020 TEUs in 2019”, he said.
He said 1,561TEUs of containers arrived Calabar Port in 2020 compared to 174 in 2019.
According to him, the total number of container traffic that came to Nigerian ports was 1,643,378 TEUs compared to the 1,815,163 TEUs received in 2019.
“For a number of vessel calls at the Apapa Port, 986 ships called in 2020 compared to 1,034 vessels in 2019. At Tin Can port, 1,127 ships called in 2020 while 1,311 vessels called in 2019.
“In total, Nigerian ports received 3,972 ships with a Gross Registered Tonnage of 125,133,912 compared to the 4,251 ships that called in 2019 with a Gross Registered Tonnage of 138,577,463.
“In terms of cargos, we had 78.4 million metric tonnes in 2020 while the nation recorded 80.2 million metric tonnes in 2019.”
He explained that the improvement in container traffic at Onne Port was as a result of the deepening of the port channel and huge investment in cargo handling equipment by the West Africa Container Terminal (WACT).
Maritime
‘Lekki Port Has Potentials To Bridge Maritime Infrastructure Gap’
The Managing Director, Lekki Port LFTZ Enterprise Limited, Mr. Du Ruogang, says the delivery of the Lekki Deep Sea Port project would go a long way in helping the nation to bridge the gap in the Nigeria’s maritime infrastructure in the shortest time.
Ruogang stated this during the Ehingbeti-Lagos Economic Summit organised by the Lagos State Government, last week.
“We are very pleased with how well things are going with the construction despite the challenges being encountered all over the world with the Covid-19 pandemic, which is also being felt in Lagos State, and all over the country.
“While Lagos is not immune from the economic challenges that are being tackled globally, the uniqueness of Lagos State is the willingness of the leadership to go the extra mile to live up to its characteristic of an investor friendly state.
“Lagos makes a significant contribution to the Nigerian economy. It contributes 30% to Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product. This is remarkable considering that Lagos is home to only 10% of the population of Nigeria.
“Majority of Nigeria’s manufacturing is based in Lagos as well as many service industries such as finance. All of these factors combine to encourage industry to locate in Lagos, and that is the reason we are here to look forward to the future possibilities”, Ruogang said.
Maritime
Maritime
MWUN Wants FG To Deploy Helicopters To Curb Piracy
The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN), Rivers State chapter, has urged the Federal Government to deploy military helicopters to waterways in the Niger Delta region to curb the menace of sea pirates.
Rivers State Chairman of MWUN, Comrade John Jonah, made the call at the weekend against the backdrop of the hijack and abduction of 11 passenger boat in the state, last Tuesday.
Comrade Jonah said the deployment of military helicopters to waterways would help in fishing out sea robbers and end their campaigns in the riverine communities.
The chairman who regretted that the state waterways were no longer safe for travellers, appealed to the Nigerian Navy and Marine police to intensify their patrols across the communities to save lives.
He also called on the Federal Government, and Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency NIMASA to deploy more gunboats to the creeks of the state to end sea robbery.
Jonah, in a telephone interview with The Tide, said that the act of piracy in Bonny and Bille waterways had scared away investors in the area.
Comrade Jonah urged the security agencies to rescue the 11 kidnapped passengers and their driver who were kidnapped last Tuesday by pirates.
The MWUN boss appealed to sea travellers and community youths to report act of piracy to the security agencies for prompt actions.
By: Chinedu Wosu
