Politics
NANS Calls For National Security Summit
The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has tasked President Muhammadu Buhari to as a matter of urgency convoke a National Security Summit with a view to ending the gale of kidnappings and banditry across the nation.
The apex students body ,in a statement in Ado Ekiti by its National President , Comrade Sunday Asefon, expressed disgust over the spate of kidnapping of schoolchildren in quick succession, saying the experiences from Chibok, Dapchi, Kagara, and Jangebe, in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State, were pointers to failure of governance at all levels.
NANS averred that the abduction of over 300 schoolgirls from Government Girls Junior Secondary Jangebe, Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State in the early hours of Friday, was an indictment and clear indication of the failure of the nation’s security apparatuses.
“These gale of Kidnappings have become one case too many and the fact that these kidnaps happened without any form of opposition from the security apparatus calls for serious concern.
“The emotional trauma on the kids even when released is long-term and unquantifiable; it may have a lasting influence on their perspective about school and education. Well-meaning Nigerians must be very concerned about this recent development.
”The nation currently faces multi-dimensional security challenges and continuous threats to the safety and security of our schools and this can no longer be tolerated.
“The event of recent time has made it expedient for the government to change its approach to the scourge of school kidnap especially in the North, it is therefore imperative for the kidnappers to be declared as terrorists and treated as such”.
Asefon stated that NANS under his leasership may resort to civil disobedience should the federal government fails to curtail the rising wave of kidnapping in schools.
“The NANS National Secretariat shall be relocated to Zamfara State, if the schoolgirls are not rescued within the next 72 hours to solidarize with the schoolgirls and ensure that the government at all levels are doing everything possible for the timely release of the schoolgirls.
”We will not hesitate to undertake any civil disobedient action to ensure every stakeholder is doing nothing less than their best to ensure the prompt release of our students.
“NANS calls on the citizens to collaborate with security outfits in the area of local intelligence gathering to forestall the reoccurrence of this ugly incident while encouraging the security agencies of living up to the billings of making our schools safe for students and staff”, Asefon said.
Politics
NANS Calls For National Security Summit
The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has tasked President Muhammadu Buhari to as a matter of urgency convoke a National Security Summit with a view to ending the gale of kidnappings and banditry across the nation.
The apex students body ,in a statement in Ado Ekiti by its National President , Comrade Sunday Asefon, expressed disgust over the spate of kidnapping of schoolchildren in quick succession, saying the experiences from Chibok, Dapchi, Kagara, and Jangebe, in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State, were pointers to failure of governance at all levels.
NANS averred that the abduction of over 300 schoolgirls from Government Girls Junior Secondary Jangebe, Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State in the early hours of Friday, was an indictment and clear indication of the failure of the nation’s security apparatuses.
“These gale of Kidnappings have become one case too many and the fact that these kidnaps happened without any form of opposition from the security apparatus calls for serious concern.
“The emotional trauma on the kids even when released is long-term and unquantifiable; it may have a lasting influence on their perspective about school and education. Well-meaning Nigerians must be very concerned about this recent development.
”The nation currently faces multi-dimensional security challenges and continuous threats to the safety and security of our schools and this can no longer be tolerated.
“The event of recent time has made it expedient for the government to change its approach to the scourge of school kidnap especially in the North, it is therefore imperative for the kidnappers to be declared as terrorists and treated as such”.
Asefon stated that NANS under his leasership may resort to civil disobedience should the federal government fails to curtail the rising wave of kidnapping in schools.
“The NANS National Secretariat shall be relocated to Zamfara State, if the schoolgirls are not rescued within the next 72 hours to solidarize with the schoolgirls and ensure that the government at all levels are doing everything possible for the timely release of the schoolgirls.
”We will not hesitate to undertake any civil disobedient action to ensure every stakeholder is doing nothing less than their best to ensure the prompt release of our students.
“NANS calls on the citizens to collaborate with security outfits in the area of local intelligence gathering to forestall the reoccurrence of this ugly incident while encouraging the security agencies of living up to the billings of making our schools safe for students and staff”, Asefon said.
Politics
PDP Reps Blast Buhari For Alleged Constitutional Breach
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Caucus in the House of Representatives has expressed concern over the report of arrest of Mr. Tanko Salihi Yakassai, a former aide to Governor Umar Ganduje of Kano State by agents of the Department of State Services (DSS) few days ago.
In a statement signed by the Caucus leader, Hon. Kingsley Chinda (Rivers) at the weekend, the lawmakers expressed concern over the continuous breach of freedom of expression by President Muhammadu Buhari’s regime.
The statement reads: As a Caucus, we note with very serious concern, the continuous breach and denigration of democratic ethos and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,1999 (as amended) by President Muhammadu Buhari.
“Particularly in view of constitutionally guaranteed safeguards in Chapters IV thereof on freedom of speech, and also the provision of Section 14(1) of the said Constitution which provides that “The Federal Republic of Nigeria shall be a State based on the principles of democracy and social justice.
“Recall that only recently, some armed bandits abducted secondary school girls from a Zamfara State Government owned secondary school in Jangebe, following which Mr. Yakassai had criticized persons in authority, including President Muhammadu Buhari and reiterated our called for the resignation of the President over his failure to curb or effectively deal with the general state of insecurity across the country.
“Mr. Yakassai had also lamented that the current administration has failed Nigerians at all levels which led to his removal as the Special Adviser on Media to the Kano State Governor.
The caucus noted that it is proud of and salutes the stance, uncommon boldness, courage and statesmanship shown by Mr. Yakassai and a few other Nigerians for standing firm to say the truth.
It however, noted with utmost surprise and disappointment the rationale behind the arrest of Mr Yakassai by the DSS for standing by and speaking the truth to power.
“We are indeed greatly worried and take cognizance of the fact that the President Muhammadu Buhari led Federal Government has consistently failed in its responsibility of preserving the Constitution which he swore to defend and uphold, particularly with respect to the protection of the lives of Nigerians as guaranteed in S.14(2) of the Constitution and his social contract with Nigerians during his electioneering campaigns.
“We hereby call on President Muhammadu Buhari and the Federal Government to pay particular attention to the message (as delivered by Mr. Yakassai and other well meaning Nigerians), rather than focus on the messenger. For how long will he continue to fiddle while the country burns?
“Consequently, we hereby call on the DSS and other relevant authorities for the immediate and unconditional release of Mr. Yakassai,” the statement added.
Politics
2023: Youths’ll Take Over Govt – Rep
The Chairman, Youth Pro gressive Forum, National Assembly, Kabir Tukura, said that the group would do everything humanly possible within its powers to ensure young people have increased access to political offices.
Tukura, a House of Representatives’ member from Kebbi, said this at the Inclusive and Accountability Politics (IAP) programme organised by Westminster Foundation for Democracy (WFD) in Abuja.
He said that the National Assembly had been partnering with WFD to achieve a lot in terms of equipping youths to run for offices and it had led to tremendous impact in their lives.
He commended WFD for the politics with values initiative, adding that this was just the starting point of proffering ways to increase inclusion in politics .
“We are here to honour outstanding performances and achievement, it is a very good platform for us to call ourselves to do more; so, I urge all you volunteers not to see this as a reward but as a call for more.
“We expect that by 2023 you are all members of major political parties in the country; I don’t want it to stop there.
“What we want is to first see you aspiring for offices, the WFD wishes to see more young people participate in the electoral process,’’ he said.
Tukura said that recently, a first care review was conducted in collaboration with WFD to see the impact that young legislatures were making in the 9th Assembly.
“I make bold to tell you that in terms of motions, quality representation ,close contact with constituents , members that are within the WFD (youths) bracket stand out and are doing better than those in the older group of people,’’ he said.
Mr Obajide Obanikoro representing Eti-Osa Federal Constituency Lagos said that youths interest in politics was commendable and encouraged youths to join political parties.
According to Obanikoro, a lot of youths have the idea of wanting to start their own party to run for offices but it usually is a step in the wrong direction because of due to lack of finance and the structure to deliver in an election.
“So I encourage all youths to either join the ruling party or the opposition party, fill them up that way they will win elections.
“Trying to float a new party is not going to help us. Let us concentrate our numbers in these two major parties and let’s slug it out among ourselves and we will see a difference in youth participation in governance.
Country Director WDF, Nigeria, Adebowale Olorunmola, said that the event was to officially bring to a close the IAP programme which was funded by the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office of the UK .
Olorunmola said that the IAP was implemented from two angles ,one was the angle of inclusivity ,promoting the inclusion of women, youths and persons with disabilities in political participation and also to advance transparency in Nigeria .
“We have been working to promote open government partnership ,with inclusivity we have been promoting politics with value .
“What this means is that as we continue to advocate for increased participation of young persons, we don’t just want their participation for participation sake we want them to change the cause of politics in Nigeria .’’
Olorunmola said WDF wanted youths to bring value and service into politics into politics because they wanted youths to practice politics in a very transparent way and to be accountable to the people.
News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)reports that highlights of event included cutting of cake to mark 29 years anniversary, video presentation of volunteers sharing experiences, presentation of awards to Volunteers, outstanding performance members among others.
Trending
- Oil & Energy23 hours ago
Shell Promises To Support Nigeria’s Domestic Gas Plan For Industrialisation
- Sports4 days ago
CAF Election: Motsepe Vows To Make Africa Global Force
- Nation22 hours ago
Ministry To Disburse N200m To Artisanal Miners
- Nation21 hours ago
COVID-19: Frontline Healthcare Workers’ll Get Vaccine Shots First, FG Assures
- Oil & Energy23 hours ago
NAPIMS Spends N21bn On Refineries Rehab, Oil Search, Pipeline, Others
- Oil & Energy23 hours ago
The Oil Industry Ready To Fight Biden In Court
- Sports4 days ago
‘Enyimba Can Get To Finals’
- Sports4 days ago
Guardiola Demands More From City Players