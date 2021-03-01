Sports
LMC Fines Pillars Coach For Criticising Referee
The LMC has slapped Kano Pillars head, Coach Lionel Soccoia, with a 250,000 Naira fine for inappropriate comments against match officials.
Soccoia was handed a one-match touchline ban for criticising the referee after Pillars lost to Lobi Stars in Makurdi last Sunday.
The French man missed the home game against Sunshine Stars in midweek, and was deputised by assistant Coach, Ibrahim Musa, as the former served his suspension for a post match diatribe.
He received the 250,000 Naira fine for the derogatory statement, but he’s expected to be back for the trip to Dakkada FC haven served his touchline ban.
NNL: Busari Happy With Gateway FC’s Performance
Gateway United FC coach, Hakeem Busari, says he is happy with the performance of his boys after a hard-fought win over Apex Krane on Saturday.
Gateway United FC defeated Apex Krane FC, 2-0 in an NNL matchday four fixture played at the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abeokuta.
Goals from Haruna Salifu and Aderemi Yusuf in both halves were enough for the Hakeem Busari led side to maintain their home record this season.
Speaking to Tidesports source after the game, the former assistant national U17 coach said he’s satisfied with the reactions of the players after a difficult start to the season.
“I’m happy with the victory, we worked hard for it and deserved to pick all the points, especially after the impressive draw against J Atete in Delta.”
“Apex Krane is very difficult side, but we dug deep and stick to our system and principles of play,” he told Tidesports.
The is Gateway United’s second home game of the season and they have now garnered 7 points from a possible 9 points inside their last three matches.
Up next for the Hakeem Busari-led team would be an Ogun State derby when they face Remo Stars in Ikenne in an NNL match week 5 meeting.
DA-F Basketball Academy Ready For Tourney
The captain of DA-F basketball academy in Port Harcourt, Gracious Adebayo, says they have intensified training for the forthcoming All Comers Basketball Championship, (ACBC), scheduled to hold tomorrow in Port Harcourt.
According to him, their coach has been working on them to ensure they win the tournament.
Adebayo, stated this, in an exclusive interview with Tidesports, on Saturday, after a training session at the basketball court, Old Port Harcourt township.
The four-day championship was tagged: “Come Let’s Ball” and ten basketball clubs are expected to participate in the tournament.
He further disclosed that because of the competition they have been training back to back to keep them fit for the tournament.
“Formerly we used to train once a week and rest, but now we are training every day.
The coach has been working on us every day.
We have been training back to back; so far so good we are well prepared for the championship.
For me the type of training we are undergoing within period I think we are ready to go,” Adebayo said.
He explained that the back to back training had helped them to gain more strength to do exploit in the competition.
The championship is geared towards increasing the awareness in the state and keep the youth busy.
By: Kiadum Edookor
Abia Warriors Extend Unbeaten Runs
Abia Warriors extended their unbeaten run in the 2020-2021 Nigeria Professional Football League to five matches after a 1 – 0 win over Wikki Tourists of Bauchi on Saturday.
Abia Warriors hosted the Usman Abdallah-led side at the Okigwe Township Stadium on Saturday for their NPFL matchday 13 clash.
The first real chance of the game fell to the visitors in the 22nd minute; Mustapha Abdullahi took a corner from the right hand and Nazifi Yahaya’s acrobatic effort was stopped by the crossbar after beating Ojo Olorunleke in goal for Abia Warriors.
Wikki Tourists wasted another golden opportunity in the 38th, this time, Idris Mohammed Guda played a nice pass to Manu Garba who was through on goal.
Manu aimed for the bottom left corner and the ball went wide off target with just Olorunleke Ojo to beat.
Wikki was made to pay for all the misses, as the referee awarded a penalty to the home side on the stroke of halftime.
Salisu Adamu was found guilty of tripping Paul Samson in the box and Fatai Abdullahi stepped forward to convert the spot-kick.
The strike happened to be the only goal of the game as the second-half ended in a drought.
