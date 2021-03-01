LMC Fines Pillars Coach For Criticising Referee

The captain of DA-F basketball academy in Port Harcourt, Gracious Adebayo, says they have intensified training for the forthcoming All Comers Basketball Championship, (ACBC), scheduled to hold tomorrow in Port Harcourt.

According to him, their coach has been working on them to ensure they win the tournament.

Adebayo, stated this, in an exclusive interview with Tidesports, on Saturday, after a training session at the basketball court, Old Port Harcourt township.

The four-day championship was tagged: “Come Let’s Ball” and ten basketball clubs are expected to participate in the tournament.

He further disclosed that because of the competition they have been training back to back to keep them fit for the tournament.

“Formerly we used to train once a week and rest, but now we are training every day.

The coach has been working on us every day.

We have been training back to back; so far so good we are well prepared for the championship.

For me the type of training we are undergoing within period I think we are ready to go,” Adebayo said.

He explained that the back to back training had helped them to gain more strength to do exploit in the competition.

The championship is geared towards increasing the awareness in the state and keep the youth busy.

By: Kiadum Edookor