Focus
Ekporo Resettlement:The Opinion Of A Fractured Party
Our attention has been drawn to a recent press release titled: “Ekporo resettlement: Wike goofed – APC” signed by Chief Ogbonna Nwuke, the spokesman of a factional strand of the fractured and dismembered Rivers State All Progressives Congress, APC.
The press statement apparently refered to the highly commendable and well received release of N400million for the resettlement of the people of Ekporo, in Eleme Local Government Area, who had been sacked from their homestead for over seven years now.
Ordinarily, we wouldn’t have glorified such purile, juvenile tripe with a response but we are indeed amazed that Chief Ogbonna Nwuke is still inebriated and wallowing in the psychological hangover of a brotherly donation by Rivers State to Sokoto state; a matter over which many discerning Rivers people have already had their say one way or the other and since moved on to other pressing issues.
Ogbonna Nwuke said in his press statement that: “We are shocked by the move made by the State Government to release the sum of N400 million for the resettlement of the Ekporo people…” and we are left wondering why he and his people are shocked. Is it that Ekporo people do not deserve to be ressettled with N400million or that the money is too much for them?
First of all, there’s absolutely no basis for comparison between what the Rivers government did for the government of Sokoto state and what it has done for the people of Ekporo community. The communal conflict that displaced Ekporo people predates the Governor Nyesom Wike’s administration and while the major clash that sacked the people from their homestead occured about eight years ago, Ekporo people are still bonafide Rivers people and have been living and operating in different parts of Rivers State.
Prominent sons of Ekporo like Chief Precious Ngelale, who served in the cabinet of President Olusegun Obasanjo from 1999-2003, first as Minister of State, Water Resources and later Minister of Commerce as well as his son, Ajuri Ngele, who is one of the more vociferous spokespersons of the APC and the President Buhari regime, are all very much aware of the long drawn conflict in the community because this is and has been a purely Rivers problem over the years.
We are quite astounded therefore by the sheer magnitude of narcissism in a logic that says “Our thinking is that the action of the Rivers State Government…. has justified our principled position that Rivers money is not good enough for the use of Rivers people’ and then proceeds to equate a one-off brotherly donation of N500million to another state government, with the release of N400million to resettle one small community in a state where the government is building flyovers, roads, markets, hospitals, legacy infrastructure, paying workers salaries regularly and addressing all manner of expenditure issues, all worth several billions of naira every month.
It is indeed quite obvious, from this kind of thinking, grounded on the flippant cliche of “charity begins at home not abroad,’ that Chief Ogbonna Nwuke has probably lost his marbles temporarily, after putting forth this kind of skewed and jaundiced reasoning.
We are quite surprised that a man like Ogbonna Nwuke, who has been in government before and even held the sensitive position of Information Commissioner, is well aware of the fact that government does not just wake up and pronounce a donation or the release of funds for a major initiative like the resettlement of an integral community whose indigenes have been dislocated and dispersed by a communal conflict.
Unfortunately, Ogbonna Nwuke is feigning pathetic ignorance that he is not privy to the kind of comprehensive discussion and the steadfast negotiations, commitments and agreements which has now culminated to this first step of resettling the Ekporo community and is ultimately structured to achieve the desired objective of the Governor Nyesom Wike administration which is entrenching a more sustainable and harmonious coexistence of the communities involved and ensuring a satisfactory, mutually agreeable closure to the conflict that has reoccured sporadically in that area for over 60 years.
Of course we will not join issues with the brazen lie that: only 16 stalls were burnt in the Sokoto market in which the Rivers State Government doled away N500 million”, but suffice it to state categorical that the tour of the burnt makert which Governor Nyesom Wike, his host, Governor Aminu Tambuwal and many distinguished and responsible individuals and the collosal damage and destruction caused by the carnage, was beamed on national television networks for Nigerians to see.
We are rather disappointed by the fact that Chief Ogbonna Nwuke would opt to mortgage and diminish whatever modicum of the last vestiges of his hitherto respectable reputation on the altar of partisan propaganda by spewing such hogwash, in order to score cheap political points over a matter as weighty as a clear threat to the existence of a proud Rivers community. Pity.
As for the N400million released by the Rivers State Government for the Ekporo ressetlment programme, we are at a loss to understand how, according to Ogbonna Nwuke, Governor Wike could have “goofed” by releasing money to facilitate the speedy resettlement of Rivers people in Rivers State, who had been displaced from their traditional homestead for so many years.
For the records, Governor Nyesom Wike, on February 18, 2021, released the sum of N400 million for members of Ekporo community in Eleme Local Government to rebuild the Ekporo community and compensate families who were fatally affected by the inter-communal clashes eight years ago.
Governor Wike, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Tammy Danagogo at a meeting in Port Harcourt, with the Elders and Stakeholders of Eleme community said the money is for the development and resettlement of the Ekporo people who have suffered as refugees in other communities as their own community was rendered uninhabitable.
While stressing that it is the desire of the Nyesom Ezenwo Wike administration to ensure that communities remain peaceful and enjoy the infrastructural prosperity of the state, Dr. Danagogo urged indigenes of the state to continue to toe the line of peace as conflict and war will only brew devastation and under-development, even as he pledged that the Rivers Government will continue to foster inter-communal coexistence and peace in order to build a safe and secure state for all.
“We expect you to work with Government on beneficial plans to utilize this funds in terms of primary infrastructure and resettlement of the people back into their community”, he said.
Former Senator representing Rivers South-East, Senator Olaka Nwogu, who was present at the meeting thanked the Governor for his magnanimity, and for remembering to resettle the people of Ekporo back into their community.
“It is with profound gratitude we are here to thank His Excellency for what he has done. It is historic and important because it touches each and every one of us that it is in our time, we lost one of our most vibrant communities and also in our time that this community is being recovered. The entire people of Eleme are grateful”, he said.
Others who attended the meeting included the member representing Eleme Constituency in the State House of Assembly, Hon. Igwe Aforji, the former Commissioner of Culture, Mr. Marcus Nle-Ejii, a Former Eleme LGA Chairman Chief Ejoor N. Ejoor; the Paramount Ruler of Ekporo, His Royal Highness, Emere Samuel Obe in addition to other stake holders.
Infact Ogbonna Nwuke’s unhappiness and disenchantment with the commendable initiative to return and resettle the long suffering people of Ekporo, who have been living in exile for many years, is not only a glaring reflection of the wickedness and disdain which his faction of the APC has for Ekporo and by extension Eleme people, for obvious reasons, but is also a clear confirmation and indictment of the previous administration’s complicity in instigating the provocations and tacitly fuelling the aggravations which accelerated and escalated the crisis.
Rivers people will recall that the Ekporo crisis which sacked the indigenes and scattered them all over Rivers State, occured in the middle of the second term of the last administration and because the leaders of the state at that time were more embroiled in their war of attrition and crude obsession to pull down President Goodluck Jonathan and attack everyone and anything associated with him, they only paid lip service to the conflict, with a dubious show of tokenism by setting up a laughable committee comprising the Divisional Police Officers in the area, with representatives from the troubled communities, for such a serious matter over which lives had been lost, properties destroyed and people displaced.
Of course nothing tangible came out or was even meant to come out of the Committee and the great exodus was intensified. Ekporo community was deserted during Amaechi’s regime and the people who dispersed to other parts of the state are still in exile to date, until this laudable, courageous initiative and timely intervention by Governor Nyesom Wike to bring them back home.
This overwhelming feeling of joy and happiness at the imminent return of Ekporo people to their community, was succinctly captured during the meeting between the Rivers Government with Eleme stakeholders, by the King of Eleme, His Majesty King (Dr) Philip Osaro Obele, Oneh-eh Eleme XI, who affirmed that what Governor Wike has done is very historic because the people of Ekporo can be peacefully settle back into their homes after years of living as refugees.
“We lost one of our communities for over seven years and today we are bringing back that community. Members of the Ekporo community have been refugees in other areas despite the situation that there is no war now. What has happened today is very historic.
“I use this opportunity to express our profound gratitude to His Excellency Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike for this historic decision and also congratulate the Eleme political class that you have added another cap to your feathers as you did not allow one of your communities to be extinct for life”.
Indeed, what the gesture to resettle Ekporo people has shown is that no matter what he does outside, the protection, welfare, unity and harmonious coexistence of all Rivers people and communities, no matter how small, remains a top priority for Governor Nyesom Wike, in addition of course to the delivery of democracy dividends and the inauguration of amazing and fantastic legacy infrastructure projects to Rivers people, with the next round of commissioning set to commence on March 1st, 2021.
Ibim is Special Assistant (Media) to the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Rivers State.
Focus
Gov Wike Gives Rivers University Fresh Air
Governor Nyesom Wike has done it again. Infact, his propensity to continue to flummox his detractors and wrong-foot the naysayers, has already achieved legendary narrative in tandem with the extraordinary personality and phenomenal achievements of the man called “Mr. Projects.”
Indeed, while many were eagerly anticipating the commencement of the next round of legacy projects commissioning, which had been foretold and will still come, Governor Wike has sprung another pleasant surprise for Rivers people.
The Education sector received a major boost with the release of the sum of N16. 6 billion for the upgrade of facilities at the Rivers Sate University (RSU).
A breakdown of the funding shows that N9 billion of the sum will serve as take-off grant for the establishment of new campuses of the university at Ahoada, Emohua and Etche Local Government Areas.
The sum of N3 billion will be devoted to each of the new campuses for the construction of faculty buildings, hostels, offices, libraries, auditoriums, lecture halls and address other needs required for the campuses to operate maximally.
In addition, the sum of N7. 6 billion has also been released to enable the College of Medical Sciences of RSU establish the Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences, Faculty of Clinical Sciences and Pathology Building.
The State Government has established a scholarship scheme for Rivers indigenes studying at PAMO University of Medical Sciences, which will ultimately provide Rivers children and other Nigerians access to medical education in the State.
The significance of these deliberate yet strategic interventions in a critical sector of the State, is underscored by the fact that this is a landmark development in the history of the institution, which has maintained one campus since its establishment in October 1980.
With the establishment of the three campuses in Emohua, Ahoada and Etche, these communities will now be opened up for consequential development and economic activities, which in turn, will reduce the rate of unemployment in the state.
As for the release of N7. 6 billion to the RSU College of Medical Sciences, the funds will not only enable the College establish the Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences, Faculty of Clinical Sciences and Pathology Building, but to also fully commence its programme leading to the award of Bachelor of Medicine, and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS).
The move would further strengthen accredited departments and those due accreditation at the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital (RSUTH).
The establishment of a scholarship scheme for Rivers indigenes studying at PAMO University of Medical Sciences, was already a key item in Governor Nyesom Wike’s second term inauguration speech, where he clearly noted that the State Government had made significant progress in its effort to train 500 indigenous medical students on full scholarship at the PAMO University of Medical Sciences with 200 students already enrolled at that time and progressing with their studies in the last two years alone.
This new development will therefore, not only assist to reduce the gaps in the doctor to patient ratio in the state and country, but there is great confidence and optimism that in the next few years, Rivers State will play a major role in producing medical manpower for the whole of Nigeria.
Governor Nyesom Wike had already declared his determination to deliver these landmark interventions in his second term inauguration address when he reflected that: “In the last four years, we have made historic investments in education, healthcare, security, and sports development. We have renovated, rebuilt and equipped several primary and secondary schools; upgraded infrastructure in our tertiary institutions to levels never seen before, as well as fulfilled our promise to establish a Faculty of Medical Sciences in the Rivers State University to increase the production of medical personnel for the State and our nation.
“Within the period, we’ve also funded healthcare delivery at great levels, restored our general hospitals and established the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital to improve the level of healthcare delivery in the State.”
Professor Princewill Chike, Rivers State Commissioner for Health, was excited at the release of the N16. 6 billion for the upgrade of facilities at RSU, on February 10, 2021.
He affirmed that while the College of Medical Sciences can now operate as a full-fledged College with all its required programmes, accreditation of departments and programmes will now be easy to secure because of the enhanced capacity of the College which already has requisite personnel.
Prof. Kaniye Ebeku, the Rivers State Commissioner for Education, however hit the nail on the head when he declared quite appropriately that all those skeptics who thought that Governor Wike was making mere political statement when he promised to establish three new campuses for RSU will see that he is walking the talk.
According to him, with the money released and contractors soon to commence construction of classrooms, hostels, auditoriums and offices at the three Local Government Areas, there is an assured expansion of RSU to benefit the entire state.
This, he said, will increase access to education significantly because admission spaces will be opened for more intakes and those communities hosting the new campuses will enjoy increased commercial activities, employment and development.
There is definitely no doubt whatsoever, that this robust, historic intervention in the overall upgrade of facilities at RSU is really good news, especially at a time when governance has been grounded in most parts of the country and the world, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Indeed, reflecting on the trajectory of extraordinary accomplishments of Governor Wike’s administration since inception, the incontrovertible conclusion is that he has delivered significant milestones in the development agenda he set down and advanced the progress of Rivers State in the right direction, despite the daunting challenges in the last five years.
The release of N16.6 billion for the upgrade of RSU is another promise fulfilled by Governor Wike and with still another two and half years to the end of his tenure, the Rivers State Government under the visionary leadership of Governor Wike, has proven to all that he is a responsive Governor who keeps his promises.
Governor Wike is determined to ensure that by the time his mandate as Governor comes to an end, Rivers State would have witnessed the kind of extraordinary transformation, which can only be delivered by an extraordinary and exceptional leader.
Nsirim is the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Rivers State.
Focus
Silverbird Extraordinary Man Award: Another Feather To Wike’s Cap
Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike is not a stranger to receiving awards or attracting commendations and recognitions for his numerous heroic and courageous acts.
His visionary leadership, astute, strategic governance and exemplary crusading exploits as a man of the people, have all yielded a bountiful harvest of awards over the years.
In fact, the shelves of his trophy cabinet are splendidly decorated with an array of multiple plaques, silverware, mementoes and other memorial items of recognition from multi-sectoral professional and academic establishments.
Governor Wike’s recognition for his sterling, superlative leadership accomplishments started even less than two years into his tenure as Governor, when the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osibanjo bestowed on him the title “Mr. Projects.”
According to the Vice President, the Governor deserves the appellation of “Mr Projects” because of his high profile projects across the State.
The year 2017 was indeed a year of bumper harvest of awards for Governor Nyesom Wike. The Leadership Newspaper crowned him as Governor of the Year and according to the Group Managing Director of Leadership Newspaper, Abdul Gombe, the nomination of the Rivers Governor as Governor of the Year, was endorsed by two former Heads of State and a Supreme Court Justice.
That year alone, Governor Wike bagged the Silverbird Man of the Year, Sun Newspaper Governor of the Year, New Telegraph Man of the Year and Independent Newspaper Political Icon of the Year.
In 2018, Governor, Nyesom Wike was nominated for the prestigious International Sports Press Association-Africa (AIPS) Africa Power of Sports (POS) Award (in addition to the other awards he was conferred with that year) and that, by the way, is how the POS initials became attached to his introductory citation.
In a nomination letter to the Rivers State Governor, dated 26th March, 2018, President AIPS Africa, Mitchell Obi, said Wike is being recognised for his remarkable fidelity in raising the bar of sports matters and using sports as a catalyst for development.
In 2019, The Badminton Confederation of Africa nominated the Rivers State Governor for the “Award for Distinguished Service to Sports in Africa.”
Speaking during a Courtesy Visit to the Rivers State Governor at the Government House, Port Harcourt , President, Badminton Confederation Africa (BCA), Mr Tukebana Bau praised Governor Wike for his support for the growth of Badminton in Africa.
He said: “We acknowledge your support and passion for Badminton in Africa. For this reason, the Badminton Confederation Africa Board resolved to honour you with the prestigious award for your distinguished service to sports in Africa.
Hallmark Man of the Year 2020 was what Governor Wike used to crown his developmental strides in a year when governance was at a very low ebb because of COVID-19.
Governor Wike had in the preceding years, established an excellent track record of winning special, uncommon and distinguished awards and thus it was, that it didn’t come as a surprise to many, when the management of Silverbird Group announced that they were going to confer a special award on Governor Wike; the “2020 Extra Ordinary Personality of the Year Award.”
The announcement, which had been on on the airwaves for several weeks, was formally affirmed on Wednesday, February 3, 2021, as a powerful delegation, led by Mr. Jacob Akinyemi Johnson, the Silverbird Creative Development General Manager, were in Government House, Port Harcourt, to officially present the letter of nomination.
Those who know Governor Wike very well, will easily confirm that the Rivers State Governor is not one to solicit for or be easily swayed with awards.
He does not subscribe to receiving any kind of award where the awardees neither have reputational mettle nor established credibility in their constituency.
As a matter of fact, Governor Wike made his views on awards very clear when the national leadership of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) paid him a courtesy visit on Friday, October 30, 2020.
He used the opportunity of that visit to urge journalists to hold government officials accountable, rather than give them awards on the basis of “friendship.”
“What I have seen of you is that you praise us and give us award because of relationship or friendship. That’s not the way it should be. Challenge us — the people in authority; and we will sit up to our responsibilities. We will have no choice than to perform and serve the people as it should be.
“My support for you has to do with the fact that you are supposed to tell the truth of what is happening in Nigeria. There is a need for journalists to put in more efforts as the strong voice and conscience of the society”, he told the leadership of the NGE.
Indeed, anyone who listens regularly to Silverbird’s Rhythm 93.7 FM Station in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, will agree that it is one of the few independently owned Radio stations that has exhibited commendable professionalism in handling its core journalistic responsibility.
The Station has often been praised for delivering factual, honest and substantiated reportage thus offering constructive and objective criticism where necessary.
They are also known for highlighting stories and reports that celebrate achievements of good governance and add value to collective existence.
It is therefore a remarkable reflection of the very exceptional standards of the Silverbird Group, that a leading and very prominent figure in the Nigerian socio-political space like Governor Wike, should quite appropriately be conferred with the “2020 Extra Ordinary Personality Award,” an award which literally captures the quintessential leadership essence and the courageous public spirited advocacy of the phenomenal Governor.
Corroborating what has now become generally accepted and greatly admired by many, as the core extra ordinary attributes of Governor Wike, the Silverbird Creative Development General Manager, Jacob Akinyemi Johnson, said the award is to let the Governor know that he is doing a fantastic job for the people of Rivers State and Nigeria and his actions have not gone unnoticed.
“Your boldness made you the first prominent Nigerian to raise the alarm over the atrocities of the now disbanded SARS. And you also spoke against the politicisation of security. Now your forthrightness in telling the truth to power including the presidency when you think things are going wrong, is worthy of emulation. You did not hesitate to commend when necessary also. And on political issues, you are not afraid to tell even your own party, the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) the whole truth when necessary. “
“There are very few Governors like you who walk the talk and there are very few Governors like you who have the passion and are not sentimental. You say things the way they are and you also say the things that you believe in.
“So we sat back and we said the person we can think of this year is your Excellency Nyesom Ezenwo Wike. Also in the area of projects, the last time I was here, you were referred to as Mr. Projects. Now you have been elevated to Mr. Quality Projects.
“You promised on the day you were sworn in for second term that you will work for Rivers State people to the very last day and you are living up to that task. Seven bridges in a record period of time and all these were embarked upon in 2020 when the country and indeed the entire world were greatly impacted by the COVID 19 pandemic, but you still delivered.”
Governor Wike, in accepting the nomination, was as usual, candid and honest, by first graciously thanking the management of Silverbird for the honour bestowed on him and the people of Rivers State by deeming him worthy to be conferred with an award of such deep, illuminating and connotative magnitude.
He did not however fail to take a swipe at the Media for losing their voice in the face of bad governance that has bedevilled the country.
Governor Nyesom Wike is indeed an Extra Ordinary Personality and leader, the like of which has arguably never been seen on the Nigerian socio-
political landscape in his present status as a State Governor and even his critics will agree, albeit reluctantly, that if any Nigerian leader, statesman or prominent public figure truly deserves the “2020 Extra Ordinary Personality of the Year Award”, then nobody is better qualified and more deserving of the Award than the outstanding “Mr. Quality Projects” himself.
The award is well deserved and simply corroborates and endorses what Rivers people are saying on the streets of Port Harcourt and across the length and breadth of the State in pidgin English: “Wike dey work. Everybody dey see am”.
Nsirim is the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Rivers State.
