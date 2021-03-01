Environment
Diri Laments Erosion Menace In Bayelsa
Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri has bemoaned the devastation caused by erosion in several communities across the state.
Governor Diri, who visited the ravaged Obogoro community in Yenagoa Local Government Area urged the Federal Government to release the funds meant for ecological disaster to aide the state’s erosion control measures.
Senator Diri, who spoke to journalists after inspecting the Saint John’s Primary School which had been washed off by erosion, directed the Commissioners for Works and Infrastructure and that of Environment to immediately commence remedial work to salvage the situation in the community.
His Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, in a statement, quoted him as saying that for the first time under his administration, the state had a sub-head for erosion control in its budget.
On the activities of sand dredgers compounding the woes of erosion-threatened communities, Diri also directed the Ministry of Environment to carry out Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) before permitting commercial dredging activities. He said his government was poised to implement laws passed by the House of Assembly on commercial dredging of sand.
“We have the Ecological Fund managed by the Federal Government and a lot of these challenges at the state level we cannot handle alone. So I call on the Federal Government to also support the state government by releasing funds from the Ecological Fund and from the Natural Resources accounts to assist the state government in trying to handle most of these challenges”, he said.
“I commiserate with the Obogoro people and share their pain. But there is hope because I just directed the Ministry of Works to immediately swing into action by opening up the natural canal. When that is done, we will also dredge to sand-fill this eroded area”, he added.
“The only thing you can see that indicates there was a primary school here is that pillar. I have also directed the Commissioner for Education to preserve it. Let it be known that there was a primary school here and the river has eaten our land.
“There are several other communities affected by erosion and you are aware that it is the first time in a budget of the state government that we have a sub-head for erosion control.
“As a government, we are poised to implement laws passed by our House of Assembly concerning dredging. We must have an Environmental Impact Assessment report. People cannot just embark on dredging for commercial purposes with what we have experienced across the land”, the governor noted.
Earlier, while commissioning a six-classroom block built by the member representing Yenagoa Constituency 1 in the State House of Assembly, OforjiOboku, the governor lauded him for drawing government’s attention to the plight of the Obogoro people.
He also announced the building of an additional six-classroom block for the school.
He said due to the priority his government placed on education, six new secondary schools would be built in Yenagoa with one of them sited in Obogoro.
By: AriweraIbibo-Howells, Yenagoa
Stakeholders Warn Against Patronising Inexperienced Borehole Drillers
Some stakeholders on water management and regulation have called on the public to stop patronising unqualified and inexperienced borehole drillers to avoid consuming contaminated water.
This was part of a resolution at the end of a three-day stakeholders forum on water management and regulation, agonised by the Rivers State Ministry of Water Resources and Rural Development.
Commissioner for Water Resources and Rural Development, Dr Tamunosisi Gogo-jaja, said statistics has shown that, consumption of contaminated water can also cause stunted growth and dull brain, insisting that, the State Government will regulate activities of borehole drillers to sanitised the water sector and ensure that consumers health was protected.
The State Water Resources and Rural Development Commissioner further stated that, every borehole engineer must be licensed by the government through the Ministry, to ensure professionalism in the water sector, added that, the registration of water business owners with the Ministry was not for taxation, contrary to speculations but to regulate the sector in line with international standards as applicable to other countries.
On his part, the Coordinator, Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) in charge of Rivers and Bayelsa States, Mr Samuel Ayuba, disclosed that, the agency had set up an assessment programme to scrutinise all imported products in the country,. urging Nigerians to check for quality mark and certified number before purchasing any product in the market.
Ayuba asked stakeholders in the water sector to partner the State government and SON to rid the sector of quacks and commended Dr Tamunosisi Gogo Jaja for putting together the training workshop.
Also speaking, Chairman, Rivers State House of Assembly Committee on Water Resources, Hon Lolo Opuende, assured that, the lawmakers will try to make laws that would protect and promote a conducive business environment for people living and doing business in the state and appealed to borehole drillers to maintain the 30 meters distance when carrying out any drilling.
Club Donates Handwashing Materials To School
The Rotary Club of Port Harcourt Phoenix District 9141 has donated hand washing materials woth thousands of naira to the Junior Section of Community Secondary School Rumuorolu in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area.
Items donated include buckets and soaps, the donation also coincided with the 116th anniversary of Rotary club International Service Project Director, Rotary club of Port Harcourt Phoenix, Uwem Effiong, said the gesture was the club’s contributions towards checking the spread of coronavirus pandemic in the state.
Effong said the situation will also instill the habit of handwashing among students of the school and the rest of the community.
According to him, “the emphasise is to sustain handwashing and also to increase the frequency of handwashing in the school.
Effiong said that the club was seeking for partners to improve on its humanitarian activities.
He said the Rotary Club of Port Harcourt Phoenix, which was chartered since was chartered since December 2020, had embarked on several people oriented projects, such as boreholes and lights in its catchment areas.
Also speaking, Principal Junior Section of Community Secondary School Rumuorolu, Obio / Akpor Local Government Area, Mr Tasie Harrison, said the school was delighted with the items as it will boost its effort in checking the spread of covid-19 in the areas.
Harrison thanked the club for its good work and called on other Clubs to emulate the Rotary club of Port Harcourt phoenix by also coming to the aide of the school.
Also speaking, the Vice Principal Administration, of the school Mrs Azu Nnebunhe, said the school had benefitted so march from the club.
