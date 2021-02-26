Featured
Zamfara Police Confirm 317 School Girls Abducted
The Zamfara State Police Command have confirmed that bandits early Friday morning, abducted a total of 317 students of Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe.
Earlier reports had indicated that 300 students of the school, were abducted.
However, the Police Command in the state, through a statement by its spokesperson, SP Mohammed Shehu, and made available to newsmen on Friday, said 317 students were abducted.
According to him, security agencies, including the army and police, had collaborated in joint search for the students.
“The Zamfara Police Command, in collaboration with the military, have commenced a joint search and rescue operations with a view to rescuing the 317 students kidnapped by the armed bandits in Government Girls Science Secondary School, Jangebe in Talata Mafara Local Government Area on February 26, 2021 at about 0100 hours.
“The Commissioner of Police, Abutu Yaro; the Force Commander of Operations Hadarin Daji, Major General Aminu Bande; Brigade Commander, 1 Brigade, Nigeria Army, Gusau, and other state government officials, led a heavily armed reinforcement team to Jangebe to complement the ongoing rescue operation in the locations where the students were believed to be taken to,” the statement reads.
Yaro urged the principal of the school and the parents to remain “calm as joint efforts of the police and other security agencies will assurely led to the successful rescue of the students.”
Featured
Zamfara Police Confirm 317 School Girls Abducted
The Zamfara State Police Command have confirmed that bandits early Friday morning, abducted a total of 317 students of Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe.
Earlier reports had indicated that 300 students of the school, were abducted.
However, the Police Command in the state, through a statement by its spokesperson, SP Mohammed Shehu, and made available to newsmen on Friday, said 317 students were abducted.
According to him, security agencies, including the army and police, had collaborated in joint search for the students.
“The Zamfara Police Command, in collaboration with the military, have commenced a joint search and rescue operations with a view to rescuing the 317 students kidnapped by the armed bandits in Government Girls Science Secondary School, Jangebe in Talata Mafara Local Government Area on February 26, 2021 at about 0100 hours.
“The Commissioner of Police, Abutu Yaro; the Force Commander of Operations Hadarin Daji, Major General Aminu Bande; Brigade Commander, 1 Brigade, Nigeria Army, Gusau, and other state government officials, led a heavily armed reinforcement team to Jangebe to complement the ongoing rescue operation in the locations where the students were believed to be taken to,” the statement reads.
Yaro urged the principal of the school and the parents to remain “calm as joint efforts of the police and other security agencies will assurely led to the successful rescue of the students.”
Featured
Bandits Abduct 300 Zamfara School Girls
Barely 12 hours after President Muhammadu Buhari said the Federal Government would not give amnesty to criminal bandits, over 200 female students of Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe in Talata-Mafara Local Government Area of Zamfara State, have been abducted.
The Commissioner of Security and Home Affairs, Alhaji Abubakar Dauran, who confirmed the incident on Friday, said security agents had been been mobilized to pursue the bandits.
“I can confirm to you now that we have sadly received the report on the abduction of the students of GGSS, Jangebe and right now, am on my way to the school.
“At this moment, l cannot say how many students were taken away by the gunmen until l get there but we have already mobilized security men and members of the vigilantatè who are now in pursuit of the abductors,” he said.
A source in the school said the bandits went to the school at about 2 am shooting in the air before kidnapping some of the students.
“Gunmen in their hundreds invaded the town around 2am of Friday, shot sporadically in the air to scare the residents before coming into the school.
“After taking away most of the students, we rounded up those that escaped or hid from the bandits and conducted a census where we counted 54 students and we are still searching to see if we can get more,” he said.
Another source, Haliru Jangebe said the local vigilantè, who tried to repel the invaders were over powered.
“The bandits were too many and they all seemed to be carrying heavy arms as we heard gunshots from all parts of the town and when the shots stopped, we heard that the students had been taken away,” he said.
Featured
Wike Blasts NASS Over Ex-Service Chiefs’ Confirmation …Blames Poor Performance Of NDDC On Presidency, NASS
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, says Nigerians are disappointed with the National Assembly for confirming sacked service chiefs as ambassadors.
The governor related the disappointment of Nigerians to members of the Senate Committee on Niger Delta, when they paid a courtesy visit to him at Government House, Port Harcourt, last Wednesday.
Wike wondered why senators, who agreed with Nigerians when they decried the poor performance of the service chiefs, would sit to clear them for another appointment.
“Let me use this opportunity to express the dismay of most Nigerians to the Senate. Convey this to the Senate. We must be courageous in whatever we are doing. Everything must not be party affairs. You (senators) sat and discussed that they should dismiss the service chiefs. You said they’re not performing.
“Now, the same people who were not performing, you have confirmed them as ambassadors. What kind of country are we?
“In anything we do, we must remember that there is tomorrow; our conscience is key. It’s not because I want to be loyalists to a party. No. There are things you cannot reconcile at all,” he said.
Speaking about the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Wike said the commission has abandoned its core mandate; leaving those who canvassed for its establishment disillusioned.
“I don’t like talking about NDDC. It is unfortunate that those who fought for it, if they knew that this is how NDDC will be, I don’t think they would have even asked for it.”
He noted that over the years, various National Assembly committees on NDDC hah failed to provide sufficient direction that would make the commission focus on its core mandate of developing the region.
Wike said some politicians have transformed the NDDC into a cash cow for the prosecution of sinister political agenda.
To buttress this, he accused the commission of spending N10billion to unseat him from office, but added that the scheme failed.
The governor urged the committee’s leadership to prevail on the management of the NDDC to embark on legacy infrastructure projects such as flyovers in the impacted states, and not waste resources on doing 50 or 100-metre roads.
“You, as the Senate Committee chairman, and that of the House Committee, you’re from the region too. You are supervising NDDC; so, why not sit down with them to know the legacy projects they want to carry out this year in the Niger Delta states. Tell them these are projects they must make sure they execute first.
“Rather than do that, you allow them do 50 or 100 meters’ road or a close that leads to someone’s house. What’s their business there?”, he asked.
The governor accused the Presidency, the National Assembly and the ruling party of aiding the gross inefficiency of the NDDC.
“The National Assembly is part of the problem of NDDC. The Presidency is part of the problem of NDDC, and the party in power is part of the problem of NDDC, whichever party it is. They don’t allow NDDC to perform. We too, in Niger Delta, are not allowing them to perform. We are enemies to ourselves.”
He noted how the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) refused to endorse the amendment of the Electoral Act for fear that they would lose the 2019 General Election when it was the best thing to do for the country.
The governor also expressed displeasure over a senator who overstepped his immunity during plenary to demean a serving governor by calling him a ‘drunk’.
In his speech, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Niger Delta, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, said they were in Government House, to assure Wike, as the host of NDDC, that the commission would be supervised to perform within its core mandate.
“As a committee, we are aware that you have some reservations with the NDDC based on your state’s previous relationship with them. We have come to assure you that with the people you have seen here, who are patriotic Nigerians, we will make sure that the aspirations and the aims of creating the NDDC would be achieved.
“We will do everything possible within the limits of the Constitution, through our oversight functions, for them to achieve their objectives.”
Nwaoboshi also commended the governor for having done well in providing security in Rivers State with NDDC benefiting from it.
He noted that Wike has become the strongest voice that has continued to speak truth to power at the risk of his political career.
“We say without fear of contradiction that you are the strongest voice in the Niger Delta region. You have always been courageous, even at the risk of your political career, to speak truth to power.”
“You have also advanced the interest of the people of the Niger Delta. That is why anybody visiting Niger Delta will have nothing but to come and see that courageous man that is bestriding the area like a colossus”, Nwaoboshi added.
Trending
- Nation5 days ago
We’re Losing $362.5m Annually To Dried Cowpea Ban, NAQS DG Laments
- Niger Delta3 days ago
Sustain Your Humanitarian Services, GM Tasks Rotary
- Sports1 day ago
CAF Election: Motsepe Vows To Make Africa Global Force
- Nation5 days ago
HEDA Sues AG, Wants Details Of ?173bn MDA Budget
- Sports5 days ago
AFCON: Rohr May Drop Ezenwa From S’Eagles
- Sports1 day ago
‘Enyimba Can Get To Finals’
- Sports5 days ago
Akwa United Returns To Winning Ways
- Niger Delta5 days ago
Delta CP Reacts To Police Killings