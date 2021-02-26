We Are Going Through Hell In America  -Bukky Wright

Since the reign of terrestrial television broadcasting went from the front row to the backseat in the wake of cable or digital television revolution, the question has been about content. And in the battle of content and what the viewers want, only the fittest and strongest are surviving and a step ahead beyond the imagination of their viewers.

First to rule the digital realm in Nigeria is unquestionably DStv and then MultiChoice introduced GOtv, a Digital Terrestrial TV service platform which delivers an array of quality and entertaining programmes at affordable rates.

I am a lion that cannot be caged when they materialized on the scene, they met a few others already pulling their weight, but GOtv has consistently shown its innovative streak by playing the game differently. One of such tactics is offering more content for a lower price. While they have packages to suit all types of pockets, the package called GOtv Max, was the trump card to flip the balance in Digital Terrestrial TV service. As it is, the service provider is offering far more than ever before for less.

A look at what GOtv Max offers is not only mouth-watering but also in sync with the prevalent economic condition of Nigeria and Africans at large. GOtv customers on Jolli and Jinja packages can still take advantage of the “Max For Less” offer which started on 14th of January. This limited time-only offer, gives GOtv customers on the lower packages the opportunity to enjoy quality entertainment on the GOtv Max package at a discounted price of N2,999 only instead of N3,600. Jolli and Jinja customers who upgrade to the Max package get a wider range of quality entertainment to choose from over 72 great local and international channels. Lovers get to enjoy world-class sporting action such as: La Liga and Serie A and other select matches of the EPL, UCL and UEFA Nations League airing on SuperSport channels – SS La Liga, SS Football, SS Select 1&2. There’s also a great serving of American and European leagues including Major League Soccer (MLS), Scottish Premier Football League (SPFL), Dutch Eredivisie on ESPN. GOtv Max package also boasts of quality international series and reality programming on channels such as BET, StarLife, CBS Reality, Discovery ID; local movies and dramas on Africa Magic Family, ROK GH and ROK 2; a variety of kids and educational content on channels such as Cartoon Network and Disney Junior; and movies from M-Net Movies 4, TNT Africa and lots more.