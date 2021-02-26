NWFL: Edo Queens To Get N1m Per Goal

The Edo Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, has promised the Edo Queens of Benin a reward of N1 million for every goal they score in the ongoing Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL).

Tidesport source reports that Shaibu made the promise after the team’s 2020/2021 NWFL match against the Conference Queens of Lokoja in Benin.

In the match played at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium on Wednesday night, Edo Queens won 1-0 and now occupy the third position in the league with 14 points.

Tidesport source reports that though the Edo team was outstanding in the match, they however lost a lot of goalscoring chances due to poor finishing.

They however got words of encouragement from the Deputy Governor and the wife of the State Governor, Betsy Obaseki.

They urged them to do better in their next match against Delta Queens on Wednesday.

The wife of Gov. Godwin Obaseki, who addressed the girls after the match, promised them all the necessary support, not just to emerge victorious in their subsequent matches, but to also score more goals.

“I am very proud of your performance this evening. I want you girls to go all out to win the league for the state.

“The people are solidly behind you and please, don’t hesitate to ask for what you need as the government is willing and ready to grant your request,” she said.