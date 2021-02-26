Nation
Centre Tasks FG On Dual Purpose Satellite
The Centre for Satellite Technology Development (CSTD) yesterday urged the Federal Government to consider investing into a dual purpose satellite that could concurrently address developmental challenges.
Director of CSTD, Prof. Spencer Onuh, made the recommendation in an interview with The Tide source in Abuja, while suggesting possible means of addressing insecurity.
CSTD, an activity centre of the National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA), has the mandate to design, manufacture indigenous satellites for the country for socio-economic development of the nation.
According to Onuh, the dual purpose satellite will collect data both as Earth Observation and Communication satellites on real time happenings.
An Earth Observation Satellite is a satellite designed for earth observation from orbit, while a Communication satellite is an artificial satellite that creates a communication channel between a source transmitter and a receiver at different locations on Earth.
Onuh explained that issues of insecurity were every sectors’ problem and NASRDA in the past had provided valuable data and trained security agencies on using the data to enhance their operations.
He said although discussions on the dual purpose satellite were already on but the government needed to seriously put it into consideration.
“We can use our satellites to monitor issues of insecurity, observe location where something is happening.
“For this to be easily done there needs to be a link between your earth observation satellite with communication satellite to be able to get real life situation data from the satellites.
“Most advanced countries’ Unmanned Aerial Vehicles used in monitoring environment are all armed with real life situations to disclose what is happening at a location in real time and it helps to rescue people or attack enemies.
“In having a real time situation data on our satellites, there has to be a link or we need a dual purpose satellite.
“We have actually proposed a dual stage satellite which has the civilian and military aspect while the control is different,’’ he said.
According to the director, the military will control their own while the civilians do same and get their data for different purposes, while both can be linked.
“We hope this will appeal to the government,’’ he said.
He said that there were discussions around the dual purpose satellite toward the end of 2020 but the resolutions of the meeting had yet to be passed to the various ministries involved.
The director mentioned that the negotiation laid in Ministries of Science and Technology, Defense, Commerce and Industry, and Environment before presentation to the Federal Executive Council.
Onuh said, “ once approval is given, we are ready for a dual stage satellite.’’
The director, however, decried that the present satellites the country owned could not perform such dual purposes because that functionality was not factored in from the design stage of the satellite.
“The linkage has to be from the design stage which we never did, we are growing and we are learning more,’’ he said.
Nation
FG Takes Over Ahmadu Bello International Airport
The Federal Government has taken over the Sir Ahmadu Bello International Airport in Kebbi, Alhaji Abubakar Ladan, the state Commissioner for Works and Transport, has said.
Ladan who made the disclosure to newsmen yesterday in Birnin Kebbi said the airport had not been sold to any private individual, contrary to rumour.
“There is no iota of truth in the rumour going round that the state government is planning to sell the Sir Ahmadu Bello International Airport to a private individual.
“All the airports in the country are in the exclusive list. There is no way any state government can convert them as their own or sell them to individuals,’’ the commissioner said.
Ladan explained that the federal government had taken over 10 of such airports after their completion by state governments.
He said: “The airports include those of Ekiti, Gombe, Anambra, Nassarawa, Kebbi, Jigawa, Ebonyi and Benue States, among others.
“I don’t know how the story came about that the airport (Sir Ahamdu Bello International Airport) had been sold.
“Who was it sold to? I want to use this occasion to tell you the true story of the airport.
“The aviation sector is in the exclusive list and any state that wants to construct an airport must get a clear approval from the federal government.
“So, once you construct the airport, you only have the manager, but the technical crew handling the airport is federal government’s staff and those of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).
“You do not have the right to regulate the airport. We only agreed to allow the federal government to take over the airport because of management issue and other things.
“It is not the issue of sales; federal government took over the airport of Kebbi State and we demanded that the amount we used to construct it be refunded to the state.’’
The commissioner said that President Muhammadu Buhari had approved the refund in March 2020.
According to him, the letter sent to the state said that the president had approved the refund of N16 billion to the state government, being the amount spent to construct the airport.
“The process of refunding the money is still on and as soon as the 2021 budget is implemented, the state government will be refunded,’’ Ladan added.
Nation
Zamfara Moves To Enact Social Protection Law
Zamfara State Government yesterday commenced the process of drafting of the Social Protection Bill.
The four-day stakeholders meeting to draft the bill held in Kano and organised by Save the Children International (SCI), an NGO.
The SCI Communication Officer, Nura Dantawasa, said that the workshop was to ensure effective Social Protection System in the state.
He said: “Following the approval of the Social Protection Policy by the State Executive Council in Oct. 2020, the CDGP deemed it necessary to continue to support the state to have a legal documents that will be backed by law to ensure the permanence and transparency in the implementation of social protection programmes’’.
According to him, the legal documents is required to enable the beneficiaries enforce their entitlements to social protection benefits.
The Zamfara State Commissioner of Budget and Economic Planning, Alhaji Ibrahim Jibo, commended the SCI and the Foreign Commonwealth Development Office (FCDO) for supporting the state on the project.
Jibo assured of gover-nment’s commitment to continue working with development partners to move the state forward.
He called on the participants to pay keen interest to developments at the workshop so as to come up with better documents.
The Clerk of the Zamfara State House of Assembly, Alhaji Shehu Sa’idu, said after the meeting the stakeholders were expected to come up with a draft of the bill.
He reiterated the commitment of the sixth assembly to provide social protection laws and legislations for the residents of the state.
The Social Protection and Inclusion Coordinator of the SCI, Mrs Ese Awha-ritoma, said the meeting had participants from the Parliamentary Forum of the state House of Assembly.
According to her, others are: officials from the state Ministries of Budget and Economic Planning, Justice, Women and Children Affairs, Representatives from UNICEF and National Disability Commission among others.
The Foreign Commonwealth Development Office (FCDO) funded Child Development Grant Project (CDGP), had supported the state on Six Years Cash Transfer Programme for pregnant women, implemented by the Save the Children International (SCI).
The CDGP is currently working on additional two years on Strengthening Social Protection Systems (SSPS) in the state.
Nation
Security: Northern Govs, NSA, IGP Meet In Kaduna
Governors of the 19 Nothern States and traditional rulers of the region are meeting in Kaduna over security challenges bedeviling the region.
The two-day meeting, which opened on Thursday, is also being attended by Senate President, Ahmad Lawal, Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari and Information Minister, Lai Mohammed.
Others are National Security Adviser, Maj.-Gen. Mohammed Monguno, Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Ibrahim and Director General, State Security Service, Yusuf Bichi.
The participants are expected to discuss current security challenges bedevilling the Northern region and youth unemployment.
Governors at the meeting, holding at Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, include those of Plateau, Adamawa, Sokoto, Nasarawa, Jigawa and Katsina.
Niger, Zamfara, Yobe, Benue, Kogi, Kabbi were represented by Deputy Governors of the states, among others.
At their last meeting on November 2, 2020, the Northern Governors had set up two committees to push for statutory roles for traditional rulers and another on youth and civil societies.
The committee on roles of traditional rulers is chaired by the Emir of Lafia, Justice Sidi Bage, with two representative from the National Assembly, one from each of the three zones, and a minister as members.
The Committee on Youth and Civil Societies has the
Emir of Zazzau, Amb. Ahmad Bamalli as Chairman, with one representative of elders, youth, women, persons with disability as members from each of the three zones.
The November meeting had also backed efforts to regulate the spread of fake news through the social media.
