Ict/Telecom
NIN: Subscribers Urge FG To Sanction Non-Compliant Network Providers
Network subscribers have called on the Federal Government to wield a big stick at any network provider that fails to comply with its directive on National Identity Number (NIN) registration.
Some subscribers who spoke with The Tide in Port Harcourt, said network providers were yet to commence NIN registration as directed by the Federal Government.
One of the subscribers, Nkeiru Okwudili, hinted that no network provider has started the process, hence the continued crowd at National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) centres in Port Harcourt.
Okwudili pointed out that the only NIMC registration centre at Eneka in Obio/Apkor Local Government Area has a single computer for the exercise.
She said that the venue for the exercise was always crowded with subscribers who were eager to register before the April deadline.
Another subscriber, Tennyson Festus, expressed worries over the inability of the Federal Government to back up the directives with order or sanction.
Festus explained that the Federal Government’s directives would only be effective if it attaches penalty with the directives.
According to him, issues of such magnitude need the best and urgent attention of both the government and network providers.
A subscriber, who gave his name only as Dr Innocent, called on the Federal Government to put the network providers on their toes for them to comply with the directives.
Innocent said without necessary actions taken by the government, the network providers would not comply promptly.
The Tide learnt that the April deadline given to subscribes to link their phone numbers their NIN may not be feasible due to shortage of NIMC registration centres across the country.
By: King Onunwor
Ict/Telecom
FG Inaugurates Ministerial Task Force On Digital Switch Over
The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, yesterday inaugurated a 13-member ministerial task force to drive the Digital Switch Over process in the broadcasting sector.
Mohammed inaugurated the task force at a press briefing in Abuja.
The minister himself is chairing the task force.
He said, “With the payment approval by FEC, and with 31 states to cover, we have our work cut out for us.
“We have no more excuses for not rapidly rolling out the DSO across the country, hence my decision to set up a 13-member Ministerial Task Force, which I will personally chair, to take charge of the rollout.”
He listed members of the task force and the organisations they represent as : Prof. Armstrong Idachaba (National Broadcasting Commission); Edward Amana (Digiteam); Tunde Adegbola (Digiteam); Sa’a Ibrahim (Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria); Sadeeq Musa (ITS); and Godfrey Ohuabunwa (Set-Top-Box Manufacturers); who is also standing in for the BON Chair.
Others are Lekan Fadolapo (APCON); Aisha Omar (Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning); J. O. Attah (Nigeria Customs Service); Nnanna Ibom (Ministry of Information and Culture); Olusegun Yakubu (Pinnacle Communications); and Joe Mutah (Ministry of Information and Culture), who will serve as Secretary.
“The Ministerial Task Force, saddled with the responsibility of driving the Federal Government’s Digital Switch Over project, is hereby inaugurated.
“Ladies and gentlemen, I thank you all for agreeing to serve on this Task Force.
“The success of the Digital Switch Over process now rests on your shoulders,” the minister stated.
Ict/Telecom
Telecoms Sector Takes Nigeria Out Of Recession – NCC
Nigeria’s telecommunications industry performance in the fourth quarter of last year contributed 12.45 per cent to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), said on Monday.
The regulatory body noted that going by the feat, the sector helped to lift the country out of recession.
The NCC, in a statement signed by its Director of Public Affairs, Dr Ikechukwu Adinde, based its assertion on the latest data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), last week.
“Telecommunications & Information Services under Information and Communication grew by 17.64 per cent in Q4 2020 from 17.36 per cent in Q3 2020 and 10.26 per cent in Q4 2019, “ the statement said.
The statement reads: “ In the latest NBS report, agriculture, industries, and services sector, under which telecommunications is categorised, contributed 26.95 per cent, 18.77 per cent, and 54.28 per cent.
This is a pointer to the fact that telecommunications, trade, services and crop production are the main drivers of Nigeria’s exit from recession.
“In specific terms, NBS report showed that largest sub-sectors in Q4 2020 are crop production at 3.68 per cent, crude petroleum and natural gas at 8.2 percent, trade at 14.9 per cent, telecommunications& information services at 12.45 per cent, and real estate at 5.7 per cent, the report says.
“Telecommunication sector has, in the last five years, been a major driver of the digital economy agenda of the Federal Government, as it has continued to provide the needed digital sinews that support the economy, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic and its attendant restriction period.
“Since the outbreak of the pandemic,government institutions, businesses and individuals have relied heavily on telecoms services to carry out their daily operations and official routines. In response to the increased demand, the Commission put a number of regulatory measures in place to ensure seamless access by Nigerians to telecommunication services and protect against any adverse impact on the quality of service enjoyed by consumers.
“Through effective regulatory regime emplaced by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), under the leadership of its Executive Vice Chairman (EVC), Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, telecoms investment grew from about $38 billion in 2015 to over $70 billion currently.
“Also, broad band penetration increased from 6 per cent in 2015 to 45.02 per cent at December, 2020, indicating that 85.9 million Nigerians are now connected on 3G and 4G networks which provide enhanced high-speed Internet that has continued to boost efficiency and increase productivity across the economic spectrum.
“Recent statistics also indicate that between 2015 and December, 2020, active voice subscriptions have increased from 151 million to 204.6million, with teledensity standing at 107.18 percent. Basic active internet subscriptions grew from 90 million to 154.3 million during the period.
“The Commission is committed to its culture of quality regulation of the telecommunications industry that ensures a stable and robust sector which drives the digital economy agenda of the Federal Government and ultimately leads in the growth of the country’s GDP.”
