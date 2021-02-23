Health
New Covid-19 Variant Discovered In Nigeria, 15 Other Countries
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has said that a new variant of COVID-19 has been detected in Nigeria and 15 other countries.
The new strain, B.1.2.5, which is different from the highly infectious B.1.1.7 has, however, not been described as a variant of concern yet.
Disclosing this at the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 briefing on Monday in Abuja, the NCDC Director-General, Chikwe Ihekweazu, said that researchers and scientists were still working hard to understand if the variant had any effect on the virus’ transmissibility, immunity as well as diagnostics, vaccines and therapeutics.
He said, “As we shared, a total of 54 cases with the B.1.1.7 variant strain, which is a variant of concern first described in the UK, have been detected in Nigeria.
“There is a new variant, the B.1.2.5, which we have begun to detect in Nigeria and 15 other countries. It is important to note that this variant has not been described as a variant of concern yet.
“Researchers and scientists are still working hard to understand if this variant has any effect on the virus transmissibility, immunity, as well as diagnostics, vaccines and therapeutics.
“This is because the variant has some similar mutations with the B.1.1.7, B.1.351 and P.1 variants first detected in the United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil, respectively.”
The NCDC boss stated that the agency was scaling up its sequencing capacity to have a better understanding of the burden of variants of concern in the country.
He noted: “Last week, we sent another 100 samples to our colleagues at the ACEGID lab in Ede, and we did 30 sequences in our lab at NCDC.
“We will continue to scale the weekly number of samples sequenced as part of our surveillance.”
By: Sogbeba Dokubo
Health
FG Warns Nigerians Against Black Market Covid-19 Vaccine
The Federal Government has cautioned Nigerians against getting the Covid-19 vaccine on the blackmarket in desperation.
The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha and Chairman Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Covid-19, gave the warning on Monday in Abuja at the joint national briefing of the taskforce.
According to him, the PTF is reassuring Nigerians that no stone will be left unturned in the effort to access safe and efficacious vaccines.
“We therefore plead for patience and vigilance. We also plead with Nigerians not to procure uncertified vaccines from the black market,” Mustapha said.
He noted that the issue of vaccines continues to dominate discussions and major policy and financial decisions by various countries of the world.
He also recalled that NAFDAC in the course of the week granted emergency authorisation for the use of AstraZeneca vaccines in Nigeria.
According to him, this decision was reached after due process by the regulatory body.
He said, “Despite this milestone approval, which will obviously be a game changer, the PTF wishes to underscore the need to continue to take responsibility by observing all the non-pharmaceutical measures.
“Vaccines remain critical in the battle but we must remain well informed because of the intense transmission which is putting enormous pressure on the hospitals, intensive care units and health workers in our different communities.”
He also warned that decisions made by leaders and citizens will determine the level of the success in tackling the acute phase.
He said that the PTF has been assured that Nigeria shall receive the initial four million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccines very soon and Nigerians will be adequately informed on developments.
“The multi-sectoral machinery will be deployed to enhance the logistics to the ‘last-mile administration’ processes that have been put in place.
“This will involve community mobilisation, training, transportation, storage and operations, among others. The real work involves every sub-national entities, the communities, the citizens, and the civil societies,” Mustapha said.
Health
Avocado Pear Helps The Eyes
Avocados are power foods that should not be taken for granted. Though they are highly seasonal and expensive, yet they contain eye friendly nutrients like lutein, a natural antioxidant in the carotenoid family, and beneficial fats that may aid its absorption.
Currently we know of about 600 different carotenoids that exist in nature; lutein is one of only two (the other is zeaxanthin) comprehensively shown to help maintain eye health as we age.
It works by filtering out blue light which can damage the macula – the small area at the centre of the retina responsible for what we see straight in front of us, at the centre of our field of vision. The yellow colour of the macula is comes from the lutein and zeaxanthin in our diets.
Macular damage, or age-related macular degeneration, is a leading cause of vision loss among people age 50 and older and lutein supplements are often recommended to help maintain the thickness or density of the macular pigment.Researchers in the US have found that a daily avocado can help preserve the macula – the part of the retina responsible for our central vision.
According to them, Avocados contains lutein – though at lower levels than are found in most supplements. Yet daily consumption doubled the density of the macular pigment compared to previous studies using supplements. It is beleived that the fats in avocados aid bioavailability.
A supplemental finding was that the increase in macular pigment density was related to improvements in working memory and problem solving.
The small study, published in the journal Nutrients, involved 40 healthy adults aged 50 and older who ate either one avocado each day or a control diet consisting of either one potato or a cup of chickpeas daily over a six month period.
Chickpeas and potatoes were selected as a control diet because they have a similar calorie content to avocados but contain a negligible amount of lutein and monounsaturated fats.
After six months, the scientists from the Jean Mayer USDA Human Nutrition Research Center on Aging at Tufts University, found that blood lutein levels in avocado group had significantly increased, by 25 percent compared to a 15 percent increase in the potato/chickpea-control group. However, only participants in the avocado group experienced significant increases in macular pigment density (MPD).
Lutein supplements typically contain 10-12 mg of lutein and 0.5 mg of zeaxanthin per day. Previous research by this same team found significant increases in MPD after four months of supplementation.
In contrast, avocados provided a lower daily lutein dose (0.5 mg) but, in this study, more than doubled the MPD compared to the supplement.
“This suggests that other components in avocado are particularly effective in the enrichment of neural lutein. The most likely components are monounsaturated fatty acids,” they wrote.
The study also had a bonus finding: the increase in macular pigment density was related to improvements in working memory and problem solving.
The researchers were not able to explain the finding but, earlier this year, data examining paediatric brain tissue suggested that 60% of the total carotenoids in the paediatric brain were lutein, even though lutein is only about 12% of the carotenoids in the average infant’s diet. This accumulation suggests that the brain has a preference for lutein.
Other studies have shown that consumption of lutein is linked to the preservation of what is termed the “crystallized intelligence” – essentially the ability to use the skills and knowledge one has acquired over a lifetime.
Lead investigator, Jean Mayer, observed that a balanced diet including fresh avocados may be an effective strategy for health.
“The results of this study suggest that the monounsaturated fats, fibre, lutein and other bioactives make avocados particularly effective at enriching neural lutein levels, which may provide benefits for not only eye health, but for brain health,” she concluded.
Culled from Natural Health News
