EndSARS Panel: Genuine Path To Justice

At last, the Judicial Commission of Inquiry set up by the Rivers State Government to look into the

alleged acts of violence, torture, brutality, murder and violation of the fundamental rights of citizens committed by officers, men and operatives of the Nigerian police, especially members of the once dreaded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in the state, has submitted its report to the Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike.

Receiving the report from the commission’s Chairman, Justice Chukwunenye Uriri (rtd), Wike said the state government had done its bit by setting up the commission, and would also produce the white paper at the next meeting of the State Executive Council. He, however, challenged the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, and the new Rivers State Police Commissioner, Eboka Friday, to implement the white paper as proof that the Federal Government was serious about ending such police brutality in the country.

“The truth of the matter is I am not sure the present Inspector-General is out to fight insecurity. Now, he has appointed a new police commissioner for political patronage. If at the end of the day, we come out with the white paper, and the Attorney General sends it to the police to implement or to prosecute as the case may be, will it be implemented? That is why I am challenging the IG and the new CP to make sure that they justify that the Federal Government is serious about telling states to set up a judicial commission of inquiry to investigate the brutality of the police and the security agencies,” Wike stated.

Briefing the governor during the presentation of the document, Justice Uriri claimed that the commission received 190 petitions, struck out 82 for lack of due diligence or jurisdiction, and considered 108 of them. He observed that the figure depicted the highest level of recklessness, abuse of law and order in the country. According to him, the policemen, who committed the crime against Rivers people, especially Mr Akin Fakorede and his other cohorts, did not have any affinity with the state.

According to the chairman of the panel, among the petitions struck out by the commission were cases that were either pending in the courts or are out of the scope of the commission’s terms of reference. An example of such petitions was one from the Oyigbo Indigenous Lawyers Association.

Recall that the commission was initially given two months to conclude its assignment and turn in its reports and recommendations to the state government for consideration and implementation. However, on Friday, January 22, 2021, the panel applied for an extension of time, and the state government graciously approved additional 14 days.

In the immediate aftermath of last October’s #EndSARS protests nationwide, state governments were directed by the Federal Government to establish state-based judicial panels of inquiry across the country to receive and investigate complaints of police brutality or related extra-judicial killings to deliver justice to all victims of the dissolved SARS and other police units.

We feel exhilarated that despite receiving one of the highest numbers of petitions in the entire federation, the commission was able to conclude its assignment without hitches and wrangling among its members contrary to what is widely reported in other states. And the fact that all the petitions were fairly treated and put in their proper classifications, is a remarkable testimony of the diligence and painstaking efforts that went into the work.

Uriri and his team are likewise acclaimed for listening to everyone that filed complaints at the commission without fear or discrimination. Also, their ability to peruse every single supporting document is quite challenging but laudable. That is why the panel can hold its head very high because it has been able to conclude both the first and second phases of the onerous task. It is heartwarming that the Rivers’ panel is among the first to conclude its assignment, even when in about 15 states the commission is yet to commence work.

After putting so much effort in human and capital resources into the investigative hearing, it is hoped that the report and the white paper to be submitted to the Federal Government will not go the way of others. This fear and concern are well shared by Wike and we agree no less with the governor. For the last 25 years, the government’s response to the calls for police reform has been a running joke on the continent.

For instance, in 2006, former President Olusegun Obasanjo set up the Danmadami Police Reform Committee. Then, in 2008, late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua’s Presidential Committee on the Nigerian Police was set up to investigate the execution of previous recommendations. In 2012, after reports that Boko Haram had infiltrated the police force, former President Goodluck Jonathan fired the IGP. He then proceeded to set up yet another committee to reorganise the police force. Curiously enough, recommendations by all the committees were not enforced.

Again, the obstinate refusal of the Nigerian Army to subject to the Lagos panel, officers culpable in the Lekki killings is a sufficient indication of several hurdles that many of the panels across the country will have to traverse, because of the faulty nature of our federalism, poor applications of our laws and lack of confidence in the composition of the panel members.

So, Nigerians should not be that positive about the #EndSARS Judicial Panel of Enquiry nationwide because history has shown that the Federal Government hardly implements the outcomes of any panel, and this one is not expected to be different. However, the people cannot settle for anything less as the only thing that can assuage Nigerians is nothing but justice. Consequently, we strongly advise the government to muster the required political will and ensure that this time around every petitioner gets justice.

The police should be eager to learn from the happenstances trailing it since October last year and turn a new leaf to avert the day of reckoning. The government says it has yielded to the demands of the #EndSARS protesters by promising to reform the police. Nonetheless, if the promise of police reform is not significantly pursued, the sustained online protests with trending hashtags might eventually trigger yet another wave of street protests in the days to come.