Who Needs Self Defence?

It is becoming increasingly worrisome to observe the continued prevalence of fraudulent investment outfits across many Nigerian cities and particularly in Port Harcourt.

Apart from Charles Ponzi for whom the fraudulent scheme is named worldwide, other celebrated cases of this madness include Merril Lynch, AIG and Bernie Madoff.

Only five years ago, a Russian-based Ponzi firm, Mavrodi Mundial Moneybox (MMM), was reported to have successfully swindled about three million Nigerian investors of N11.9 billion at the time the federal government stepped in to shut down its operation in early 2017.

According to a study, “Ponzi scheme is an investment fraud that involves the payment of purported returns to existing investors from funds contributed by new investors. The organisers often solicit new investors by promising to invest funds in opportunities claimed to generate high returns with little or no risk.

“In many Ponzi schemes, the fraudsters focus on attracting new money to make promised payments to earlier-stage investors to create the false appearance that investors are profiting from a legitimate business.

“For the scam to be sustained, the base must be continuously expanded through aggressive recruitment of new entrants”.

The researcher went on to identify new strategies which the scammers use to rip off potential investors. One such strategy is to organise free seminars in their offices or popular hotels and event centres for people to learn more about their products and money-spinning business.

Surely, this is what is trending right now in Port Harcourt. Just listen to any of the local radio stations and you will hardly miss the persuasive voices of representatives of what I would prefer to call ‘Text-YES Companies’ as they are interviewed by their usually excited studio hosts.

For me, the most disturbing part of this is that whenever they are asked to say how long they have been in business, these fellows hardly volunteer any time beyond two years. They would even say ‘since two years’ which leaves me wondering if two years is such a long period for acquisition of enough business experience or to even allay any investor fears. Also, these firms are always quick to announce their registration with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) while saying little, if anything, about how they stand with their official regulator which is the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

As regards their previous places of operation before berthing in Port Harcourt, they rarely mention anywhere other than Lagos. And like their advance-fee fraud or 419 half brothers, they are often wont to display all the accoutrements of successful businessmen, including exotic cars, designer clothes and luxury apartments, even if to deceive their potential preys.

These scammers are currently having a field day in town with promises of free training and mentorship programmes in on-line foreign exchange trading, block chain and other types of smart business for the earliest customers to register with them by merely texting YES to some mobile phone numbers.

It is already common knowledge that one of these on-line forex trading outfits is currently in deep shit here in Port Harcourt with so much uncertainty surrounding investors’ lodgments and their accumulated monthly accruals. The worst hit are perhaps civil servants most of whom were said to have invested their FMBN housing deduction refunds in the scheme. Others are still secretly contemplating their huge losses, some almost on the scale of MMM.

For Port Harcourt, the first major experience in the hands of Ponzi schemers was probably the one organised by a certain Umana Umana sometime in the 1990s. There were so many beneficiaries and the attendant excitement was such that made the man appear like a God-sent. Even after the state intervened to save the apparently ignorant populace from an impending calamity, Umana reportedly announced to his clientele and, indeed, the world that what the government claimed to have recovered from a search of his various vaults across town was far short of the total treasure. And quite funnily, people seemed to believe him.

Studies have also shown that the main motivations for people who patronise Ponzi schemes are poverty, ignorance, debts payment, enhancement of social status due to peer pressure, gambling habits and bandwagon temptation. Now, the question is how can Nigeria discourage the operation of Ponzi schemes?

“The most appropriate way to checkmate Ponzi schemes is to create enough awareness of the modus operandi of such schemes so that the general public will understand that the rewards offered by Ponzi schemes are not sustainable and only serve as bait to attract uninformed investors.

“It may also be necessary for SEC to set up toll-free lines for investors to confirm the registration status of investment houses seeking their patronages,” said Johnson Chukwu of Cowry Asset Management Ltd.

Mr. Chukwu may have spoken well, but I doubt if that is enough to lead us out of the situation. This is because poverty has turned many Nigerians into habitual gamblers of which there are even those waiting right now for new Ponzi firms to open shop so that they will invest early and pull out before things turn awry. But unfortunately, the temptation to tarry a little longer gets the better of them each time. And, moreover, the Ponzi people are always introducing more attractive instruments, including artificial intelligence, into the works.

From available reports, the regulatory authorities, particularly SEC (often in collaboration with EFCC) are doing great to check the activities of these illegal outfits elsewhere, especially up north. The cases of MGB Global and Dantata Success and Profitable Company in Kano are ready examples. Why these federal agencies appear to be lethargic around here remains to be explained.

Lastly, and like the military administration in Umana’s case, the state government should endeavour to get involved by secretly investigating and possibly halting these Ponzi firms right in their tracks. Port Harcourt cannot continue to be a haven for such public enemies.

By: Ibelema Jumbo