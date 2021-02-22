Column
Who Needs Self Defence?
A few days ago, the Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Salihi Magashi (rtd), was reported to have charged Nigerians to always be at alert and defend themselves amid the growing insecurity by bandits in the country.
He claimed that the operations of the bandits were sometimes carried out with about three rounds of ammunition to cause fear in the citizenry.
According to the report, Magashi gave the charge in a chat with journalists as relayed in a video posted on Twitter by a credible television station in Nigeria. His words:
“It is the responsibility of everybody to keep alert and to find safety when necessary. But we shouldn’t be cowards…
“In our younger days, we stand to fight any aggression coming for us.
“I don’t know why people are running from minor things like that. They should stand and let these people know that even the villagers have the competence and capabilities to defend themselves.
“Our own duty is to ensure that no Nigerian is hurt, and we are capable of protecting the integrity of this nation and we’ll continue to do it even though we are so stretched.”
On the question of whether ordinary citizens should be permitted to carry arms for self defence, the minister reportedly said, “Even in the developed countries, they are still debating on it, whether to continue or not. But I don’t advise Nigeria to start issuing firearms for personal use.”
Frankly, I do not understand where this is coming from because President Muhammadu Buhari who is the Commander-in-Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces had earlier appealed to the citizens to learn to accommodate one another and to arrest anyone carrying arms illegally. And now, we have his defence minister encouraging the very same citizens to stop complaining and begin to resort to self-help in defending themselves against rampaging armed bandits in the country.
Even as one is still at a loss as to how Mr. President expected an unarmed law-abiding citizen to arrest (apparently with bare hands or even if using a policeman) an AK-47 wielding bandit, the latest charge by Magashi seems to rather aggravate my already pitiable situation.
Again, even as it is now evident that the government is already overwhelmed by armed banditry and Boko Haram insurgency, I think there are still better face-saving ways of expressing exasperation than what some of our national leaders are doing.
There seems to be so much feeling of paranoia in the land with almost everybody speaking carelessly and out of turn, including those who previously lacked the gut to even cough in public.
And until something develops to prove otherwise, I am tempted to believe that Magashi’s call is a grand ploy to lure unarmed Nigerians out of their homes and into the hands of some heavily armed aliens for a clean sweep as to quicken the quest to overrun the nation and establish a new homeland for themselves down here.
Surely, the former military governor of Sokoto State cannot claim not to know that these armed bandits or killer herdsmen may have few rounds of ammunition but they always call for immediate assistance from the nearest mobile gang of armed fighters who often sack entire communities if any harm befell their caller or his herd. A retired Army colonel and security expert in Rivers State once pointed this out on radio and the colour of recent happenings across the country seems to prove him right. Who these stand-by mercenary fighters are and their sponsors still remain elusive.
In lay terms, what the defence minister was trying to say is that the federal government is already overstretched to simultaneously wage war against Boko Haram insurgents, armed bandits and criminal herdsmen. Therefore, it has now opted to face only the external aggressors while the citizens should fight the killer herders and bandits in their midst.
But whereas the government is equipping its soldiers with sophisticated war materiel to confront Boko Haram, it expects its citizens to resist the equally armed herdsmen and bandits with bare hands. Spare me this, please!
The same government that is so reluctant to approve the formation of state police and even vigilante groups is rather urging hapless citizens to file out and be massacred by some marauding killer herders, kidnappers, rapists, cattle rustlers and outright bandits.
Whoever needs self defence? Just permit our local hunters the use of their spears, machetes and Awka-brands and watch them launch offensives to comb out all the killer herdsmen and their roving gang of protectors from our forests.
Over time, herders’ livestock have strayed into church premises and other sacred grounds while grazing on nearby school fields and often dropping their dungs on such temples of worship. All this without a real hullabaloo from any quarters. But it is anybody’s guess what would have since resulted had the reverse been the case in some other parts of this same country. Intolerance!
In fact, nobody needs to defend themselves against anyone if only the government will accept to do the needful by simply encouraging cattle ranching. This is because only a few diehards, if not criminals, will still venture to hide under the guise of migrant cattle herders to perpetrate any more of these evils.
Finally, kudos must reach the few core northern governors who are openly and consistently raising their voices in support of ranching as a way of curbing insecurity while also averting an impending national calamity.
By: Ibelema Jumbo
State Electronic Media (Part 1)
Government business is multi sectoral. There is the economic sector, and the social sector, among others.
The broadcast media belongs to the Social Sector like Education, Health and others.
This sector also enjoys private sector participation.
The involvement of private sector players in the broadcast industry has resulted to several challenges for the Government owned Electronic Media, such as Radio and Television.
State owned media establishments are caught up in a serious conflict of operational identity which has been complicated by funding issues.
Generally state owned media houses are usually established by law.
These laws specify the objectives, visions and mission for their establishment. Specifically these objectives are predicated on public service delivery.
The state owned media houses by statutory objectives are expected to stick to the reason for which they are established by law.
These statutory objectives include, public enlightenment and mobilisation of the citizens towards government developmental objectives.
Their operational modus is anchored on bringing government programmes and policies to the grassroots and mobilizing feed backs to the government of the day.
They are not established to bring down the government. Government established media organs drive news and programmes that reflect the ideology of the government in power by making people believe that the government is there for their own good and welfare.
They create awareness and dialogue through programmes that encourage intelligent conversations on Radio and Television. To use the words of a late veteran journalist. Tony Momoh, State Media “exists to tell the story of the state and its government through their own eyes and not the eyes of the stranger”.
This is a reflection of the fact that, one can only tell his own story better than a stranger who has a jaundiced eye views of situations in the state.
During the election crisis of 2015, the Lagos based press screamed “Rivers of blood”. The State owned media took up the gauntlet to tell the true story.
When the external media especially the private, blew the security situation in Rivers State out of proportion, the state media stood their ground to say, there are worse case scenario elsewhere and that the case of Rivers State was being exaggerated.
According to an Ikwerre Proverb “The eye of the native is the eye of the python” – it penetrates with hindsight. The functions of the state own media have become more important now that many private operatives and foreign media bring stranger mentality in to the system.
It is therefore incumbent on state owned media to be properly repositioned to play its statutory roles of mobilizing their various states towards peaceful co-existence and development.
They are expected to strategise on proactive information management that will add value to the people.
The thinking of government before the liberalization of the electronic media in Nigeria in 1992 was to ensure that private operatives do not foul the air on serious information affecting the development of the country, and distort the peaceful co-existence of a country that is multi-ethnic and multi religious, with a vast diversity. State owned electronic media must close this modest gap in their operations.
However, the introduction of commercialization in the state owned Radio and Television operations has affected these noble objectives and to a large extent has also created identity crisis.
The background to this development dates back to the military era in Rivers State when M. D. As were asked to source for their own Over Head Cost, while government Pays Salaries. This development widened government expectations concerning the role of the electronic media organizations in particular in the state.
Regime after regime began to demand so much from them.
Failure to meet these expectations has affected operational equipment and professional deliverables in general.
More proliferation of private operatives gave room for unequal competitiveness. While the private aims at profit, the state owned media aims at generating public service and developmental communication oriented programmes which are not profitable.
Therefore, the struggle for competitive programming that will satisfy the new taste further affected developmental communication programming which public service stations stand for.
Experts are of the opinion that developmental communication is not financially profitable. Soft sale reportage and highly entertainment programming which satisfies the taste of the younger demographics of 15 – 35 years bracket enjoy tremendous patronage and pecuniary benefits. Unfortunately the upper demographics have joined this bandwagon.
The job of reporting every segment of Rivers State has been seriously affected. This is because there is a common trend of reporting the state capital, because of urban appeal, while the rural areas most of the time are under reported. Private stations are not interested in the rural areas.
There is therefore the need to restrategise the information management sector to make the state electronic media carryout their public service functions and raise their funds to take of care of their immediate needs, while government takes care of serious capital development projects such as transmitters and capital intensive studio equipment.
By: Bon Woke
Ponzi Schemes Still Abound
It is becoming increasingly worrisome to observe the continued prevalence of fraudulent investment outfits across many Nigerian cities and particularly in Port Harcourt.
Apart from Charles Ponzi for whom the fraudulent scheme is named worldwide, other celebrated cases of this madness include Merril Lynch, AIG and Bernie Madoff.
Only five years ago, a Russian-based Ponzi firm, Mavrodi Mundial Moneybox (MMM), was reported to have successfully swindled about three million Nigerian investors of N11.9 billion at the time the federal government stepped in to shut down its operation in early 2017.
According to a study, “Ponzi scheme is an investment fraud that involves the payment of purported returns to existing investors from funds contributed by new investors. The organisers often solicit new investors by promising to invest funds in opportunities claimed to generate high returns with little or no risk.
“In many Ponzi schemes, the fraudsters focus on attracting new money to make promised payments to earlier-stage investors to create the false appearance that investors are profiting from a legitimate business.
“For the scam to be sustained, the base must be continuously expanded through aggressive recruitment of new entrants”.
The researcher went on to identify new strategies which the scammers use to rip off potential investors. One such strategy is to organise free seminars in their offices or popular hotels and event centres for people to learn more about their products and money-spinning business.
Surely, this is what is trending right now in Port Harcourt. Just listen to any of the local radio stations and you will hardly miss the persuasive voices of representatives of what I would prefer to call ‘Text-YES Companies’ as they are interviewed by their usually excited studio hosts.
For me, the most disturbing part of this is that whenever they are asked to say how long they have been in business, these fellows hardly volunteer any time beyond two years. They would even say ‘since two years’ which leaves me wondering if two years is such a long period for acquisition of enough business experience or to even allay any investor fears. Also, these firms are always quick to announce their registration with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) while saying little, if anything, about how they stand with their official regulator which is the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
As regards their previous places of operation before berthing in Port Harcourt, they rarely mention anywhere other than Lagos. And like their advance-fee fraud or 419 half brothers, they are often wont to display all the accoutrements of successful businessmen, including exotic cars, designer clothes and luxury apartments, even if to deceive their potential preys.
These scammers are currently having a field day in town with promises of free training and mentorship programmes in on-line foreign exchange trading, block chain and other types of smart business for the earliest customers to register with them by merely texting YES to some mobile phone numbers.
It is already common knowledge that one of these on-line forex trading outfits is currently in deep shit here in Port Harcourt with so much uncertainty surrounding investors’ lodgments and their accumulated monthly accruals. The worst hit are perhaps civil servants most of whom were said to have invested their FMBN housing deduction refunds in the scheme. Others are still secretly contemplating their huge losses, some almost on the scale of MMM.
For Port Harcourt, the first major experience in the hands of Ponzi schemers was probably the one organised by a certain Umana Umana sometime in the 1990s. There were so many beneficiaries and the attendant excitement was such that made the man appear like a God-sent. Even after the state intervened to save the apparently ignorant populace from an impending calamity, Umana reportedly announced to his clientele and, indeed, the world that what the government claimed to have recovered from a search of his various vaults across town was far short of the total treasure. And quite funnily, people seemed to believe him.
Studies have also shown that the main motivations for people who patronise Ponzi schemes are poverty, ignorance, debts payment, enhancement of social status due to peer pressure, gambling habits and bandwagon temptation. Now, the question is how can Nigeria discourage the operation of Ponzi schemes?
“The most appropriate way to checkmate Ponzi schemes is to create enough awareness of the modus operandi of such schemes so that the general public will understand that the rewards offered by Ponzi schemes are not sustainable and only serve as bait to attract uninformed investors.
“It may also be necessary for SEC to set up toll-free lines for investors to confirm the registration status of investment houses seeking their patronages,” said Johnson Chukwu of Cowry Asset Management Ltd.
Mr. Chukwu may have spoken well, but I doubt if that is enough to lead us out of the situation. This is because poverty has turned many Nigerians into habitual gamblers of which there are even those waiting right now for new Ponzi firms to open shop so that they will invest early and pull out before things turn awry. But unfortunately, the temptation to tarry a little longer gets the better of them each time. And, moreover, the Ponzi people are always introducing more attractive instruments, including artificial intelligence, into the works.
From available reports, the regulatory authorities, particularly SEC (often in collaboration with EFCC) are doing great to check the activities of these illegal outfits elsewhere, especially up north. The cases of MGB Global and Dantata Success and Profitable Company in Kano are ready examples. Why these federal agencies appear to be lethargic around here remains to be explained.
Lastly, and like the military administration in Umana’s case, the state government should endeavour to get involved by secretly investigating and possibly halting these Ponzi firms right in their tracks. Port Harcourt cannot continue to be a haven for such public enemies.
By: Ibelema Jumbo
