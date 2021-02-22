News
Insecurity: 70 CSOs Urge Buhari To Resign
Extremely concerned about the level of insecurity in the country, over 70 civil society organisations (CSOs), have declared that both the federal and state governments have failed in their responsibility to keep the country secure from incessant banditry, kidnappings, armed robbery and terrorism.
They have also called the National Assembly to initiate impeachment proceedings against President Muhammadu Buhari for failing to perform his duties and on grounds of gross misconduct as provided for in Section 143 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
They have also warned that amnesty for terrorists and abductors should stop, insisting that huge ransom paid to criminal gangs is used to purchase arms and ammunition to attack communities.
They described as callous the call by Defence Minister, Bashir Magashi, that Nigerians should not “be cowards” but to stand up to armed bandits.
Addressing a press conference, yesterday afternoon in Abuja, the CSOs called for arrested suspects prosecution by state Attorney Generals.
In a statement title, ‘National Security: Buhari has so far, failed’, said, “Nigeria is in dire straits. All over the country, Nigerian citizens, including children, are killed daily by terrorists and criminals as well as in extra-judicial killings by state actors with the government doing little or nothing about it. The government, through the Minister of Defence, has instead callously abdicated its responsibility and called Nigerian citizens ‘cowards’ and urged Nigerians to ‘defend themselves’.
“Kidnapping for ransom has assumed an industrial and deadly scale never witnessed on the African continent. Our children are no longer safe in schools and Nigerian citizens and communities are now pauperised by terrorists who extort huge ransoms while murdering their hostages. We condemn, in the strongest possible terms, what has now become the government’s standard state policy of using taxpayers’ money to pay terrorists thereby funding and encouraging terrorism and criminality.
“President Buhari and his government have failed in their primary duty under Section 14 2(b) of the 1999 Constitution which is ensuring the security and welfare of the Nigerian people. Instead, under their watch, Nigeria is now a catalogue of bloodletting with: The unending war in the North-East with our troops often bearing the brunt of this government’s security failures;
“Gross injustices by President Buhari’s government against the Nigerian people such that peaceful protesters are threatened and attacked by the government’s security agents while terrorists carrying out mass murder, rape, maiming and kidnapping of Nigerians, including women and children are feted, molly coddled, granted ‘amnesty’ and paid by the government”.
“This is tantamount to funding and supporting terrorists, encouraging murder and the decimation of the Nigeria’s gallant troops and amounts to treason against the Nigerian state and people; terrorist herder attacks on unarmed farming communities and reprisal attacks in the face of government inaction and failure to bring the terrorist herdsmen and their funders to justice; large scale terrorist attacks in the North-West irresponsibly tagged by the government as ‘banditry’ in a bid to downplay their criminality; industrial scale kidnappings all across the country; extrajudicial killings by state security agents in various forms Inter-ethnic violence and menace of political cult gangs and ethnic militia”.
The CSOs, therefore, demanded that, “This government, under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, has failed to protect Nigerians as is their primary duty under Section 14 (2)b of the 1999 Constitution and we hold President Buhari solely responsible as the buck stops at his desk. As civil society organisations, we call on the President to take immediate steps to: Provide political and moral leadership for the security crisis and ensure governmental actions are humane in tandem with Section 17 (2) (C) of the Constitution; end impunity for abuse of power and sectionalism through his appointments by balancing the need for competence with the Federal Character Principle.
“In this way, he will demonstrate that every part of Nigeria matters as sectional appointments appear to fuel sectional violence; take responsibility and end the persecution of the media and free speech both of which are foundations of a democratic state; mobilize our rich Nigerian assets to address the insecurity situation across the country and seek international cooperation to ramp up security assets.
“Where the President fails to fulfill his constitutional duties as stated above, we demand he steps aside or the National Assembly initiates impeachment proceedings against him on grounds of gross misconduct as provided for in Section 143 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria”, the CSOs added.
The CSOs stressed that, “We remain hopeful as citizens of Nigeria and call on all Nigerians to keep hope alive as we bond together and build a nation where true peace and justice reign.”
Expect To Pay N195 Per Litre For Petrol, Marketers Tell Nigerians
Members of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), have advised Nigerians to expect a higher petrol pump price in the coming days, saying the price may rise to N195 per litre.
They lamented what they described as “inconsistencies” on the part of the Federal Government, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and its subsidiary, the Pipeline and Products Marketing Company (PPMC) on deregulation policy.
The NNPC had, last week, ruled out immediate price rise until a scheduled meeting between the Federal Government and labour unions at the end of the month.
But IPMAN members have revealed that petrol may sell between N190 and N195 soon.
They said despite NNPC assurance of product availability, independent marketers could not access the product from NNPC depots forcing them to rely on independent depot owners for supplies.
Speaking to journalists after a meeting in Abuja, at the weekend, Chief Executive Officer of Kankada Oil and Gas Nigeria Limited, Danasabe Kakanda, accused the government of giving the private depot owners edge over independent marketers.
He explained that independent marketers were always left at the mercies of private depot owners from whom they rely on supplies even though they also own filling stations and compete with the marketers.
He said, “With the inconsistencies of government, Nigerians should expect the price of fuel to be between N190 to N195”.
Also speaking, Chief Executive Officer of Foste Nigeria Limited, Chief Austin Erhabor, urged the Minister of Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, through NNPC to come out clear to explain to Nigerians whether they have deregulated the petroleum supply chain or not.
“It is time for them to separate politics from economics. Our business is dying. How can you be talking about deregulation and you are mentioning official pump price”, he queried.
Erhabor exonerated petroleum marketers in the ongoing uncertainty in the supply chain, saying the sector was suffering from confusing government policies.
“These private depot owners were not supposed to own filling stations. They were supposed to be in the middle between NNPC and the independent marketers. Is it fair for somebody that I am buying from, my competitor, I buy from you, you come and build station close to me, and you are the one that is supplying me, how can I sell? Because if you want me to die off the business, all you need to do is to supply to the level you are selling to me in your depots”, he added.
Police Nab, Detain Ex-Imo Gov
The former Governor of Imo State and Senator representing Okigwe West Senatorial District, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, has been arrested by the police in Owerri, the Imo State capital.
According to a source, “The former governor, this afternoon, led armed thugs to break into the property of the state government, destroying security vehicles and other state government properties”.
Another source claimed that the former governor dared Governor Hope Uzodimma to reopen the Royal Palm Estate sealed by the state government.
The source said Okorocha, who was accompanied by his son-in-law, Uche Nwosu, broke the keys to recover the estate belonging to his wife, Nkechi.
It was further gathered that the action angered loyalists to the state government, who then confronted them in a clash that left one person injured.
It would be recalled that the Imo State Government had, last Friday, recovered the Royal Palm Estate along Akachi Road.
The seizure, according to the team led by Commissioner for Lands, Enyinnaya Onuegbu, was in compliance with directive of the Imo State Gazette on the report of the Judicial Commission of Enquiry on Recovery of Lands and other related matters.
However, the Imo State Police Command confirmed that it moved former governor of Imo State, and Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, to its custody to explain why he led violent breaking into the government sealed Royal palm spring estate along Akachi road in Owerri.
The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Orlando Ikeokwu, confirmed this to newsmen in Owerri.
He said that the police moved to Akachi Road when they received a distress call that the Royal Palm Spring Estate sealed by the government had been violently opened by men led Okorocha.
Orlando briefly said: “The command received a distress call regarding what we termed to be an unrest at Royal Palm Spring Estate, and the operatives moved to the place we discovered Okorocha led some persons to the place hitherto sealed by the Imo government.
Fresh Plan To Withdraw Money From ECA’ll Be Resisted, Wike Warns FG
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike says Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) endorsement of fresh withdrawal of fund by the Federal Government from the Excess Crude Account (ECA) would be contested in court.
The governor wondered what happened to the $1billion withdrawn from the Excess Crude Account in 2017 on the stance that it would be used to fund the fight against Boko Haram insurgents in the North-East.
Wike stated this when he played host to the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, who was on courtesy visit to him at Government House, Port Harcourt, last Friday.
The Rivers State governor said he would not support the plan for a fresh withdrawal, except Rivers State was given its 13 per cent share from the account.
“Yesterday, I was told that the governors agreed that they will take money from the Excess Crude to support military. What of the one they took before, the $1billion that they gave to the military?
“Now, again! This one, I’ll tell my Attorney General; you will have to prepare, we will go to court. I will not support that one except they’ll give us our 13 per cent first from that Excess Crude Account”, the governor said.
Wike told the Emir of Kano how his late father and other leaders in their time worked so hard in promoting love, peace and national unity among Nigerians.
He expressed regrets that the current political and religious leaders were not building on those successes.
The governor said they were rather reducing every relationship, appointment, policy and programme of government to political and religious considerations.
Wike insisted that Nigeria belongs to everybody, and no one section can assert itself over the other.
He said that that was why he had provided conducive environment to all ethnic groups in Rivers State to coexist.
“It is important that where we are now, everybody, particularly traditional rulers, should know that they have major role to play in ensuring that peace reigns in this country.
“This is the first time in Nigeria when we have so much ethnic divide, so much religious divide. It has never happened like this before. After the civil war, people had seen Nigeria as one country. We had seen ourselves as the same people but what we are facing today is a different thing.
“We are not even talking about the issue of insecurity, but the issue of ethnicity, and religion, which have taken centre stage in our life, which is not supposed to be.”
The governor accused heads of security agencies, particularly the Inspection General of Police of politicising security by posting Commissioners of Police to the state on the orders of a politician in the ruling party.
In his response, the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, said his visit to Rivers State, the heart of the Niger Delta, was part of his fraternal tour to national leaders and traditional institutions across the country.
The Emir urged Wike and other regional leaders to continue to ensure that the region remains a welcoming environment for all Nigerians to thrive.
He said Kano and Rivers states face similar challenges, and encouraged political leaders to make the current challenges a bit more bearable for the common man.
