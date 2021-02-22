Rivers
Bayelsa Directs Tertiary Institutions To Reduce School Fees
The Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State has directed the management of Isaac Jasper Boro College of Education, Sagbama to implement the Governor’s directive on reduction of school fees in all state-owned tertiary institutions.
The state Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, gave the assurance at separate meetings with some stakeholders of Sagbama town led by Hon. Fyneman Wilson as well as management of the College at his office in Yenagoa.
He said government was aware of the challenges facing the school and that steps were being taken to address them, including accreditation and the issuance of certificates to graduating students to enable them seek for employment.
Senator Ewhrudjakpo promised that government would support the effort of the College of Education to finalise the affiliation agreement with the Niger Delta University to enable it award degrees in addition to the National Certificate in Education (NCE) programme.
He also assured that the present administration would take up the perimeter fencing and complete the few uncompleted projects initiated by the immediate past government to improve teaching and learning in the teacher training institution.
“I believe we should be able to create a situation to assuage the plight of the students. I disagree strongly that we cannot give them certificates. I also disagree that they cannot find a place in the labour market.
“I suggest the school should be allowed to issue certificates that will enable the students to secure employment within the state. If we do that, then we would have solved part of the problem,” he said.
Addressing the Sagbama stakeholders, Senator Ewhrudjakpo expressed gratitude to the people of Sagbama Local Government Area for giving the highest votes to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 governorship and December 2020 Senatorial by-elections in the state.
He assured that the Senator Douye Diri-led government was poised to reciprocate their kind gesture by tackling some of the challenges facing the area, including flooding, and directed the Commissioner for Special Projects, Hon Sinkumo Ekisah, to conduct a baseline study on flooding in Sagbama Town and its environs and come up with findings for government to take necessary measures to address it.
In their separate responses, the Chairman, Governing Council of the Isaac Jasper Boro College of Education, Sagbama, Chief Thompson Okorotie and the Provost, Prof. Timothy Epidi, thanked the Deputy Governor for his interest and efforts in upgrading the College.
They both pledged to bequeath worthy legacies to the College, assuring that the institution would always follow the policy directions of the state government, including the recent directive of the Governor on reduction of school fees.
By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
Rivers
NDLEA Seizes N17m Illicit Drugs in Rivers, Arrests Three Suspects
The Rivers State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has seized illicit drugs worth over N17million after storming a warehouse it uncovered through high profile intelligence, in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.
The command also arrested three male suspects in connection with the crime who are currently undergoing interrogation at the agency’s headquarters in the state.
At a press briefing, in Port Harcourt, yesterday, the state Commander of NDLEA, Rachael Shelleng, said the warehouse was located at the Abuja Estate of the Port Harcourt metropolis.
The state commander said the agency recovered “23 bags of compressed blocks of cannabis sativa weighing 621 kilogrammes and 0.029 kilogrammes of cocaine.
“The exhibits recovered from the warehouse were promptly evacuated to the office for further investigation after which the officers proceeded to slaughter area of Trans-Amadi and recovered 0.150 kilogrammes of loose quantity of cannabis sativa.”
Other drugs recovered were, “0.006 kilogrammes of Heroin and 0.048 kilogrammes of methamphetamine.
“Both Abuja Estate and Slaughter Areas of Port Harcourt have been identified as very notorious spots for illicit drug peddling.
“Therefore, the agency will stop at nothing to ensure that those black spots, and indeed the entire Rivers State are sanitised of illicit drug menace.”
The command also thanked sister security agencies for their support as well as the logistic support received from the state government while urging the public to always give it actionable intelligence.
Shelleng further appreciated the Chairman and Chief Executive of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohammed Buba Marwa (rtd) for motivating officers to go on the offensive action against drug traffickers and dealers.
Rivers
Bayelsa Directs Tertiary Institutions To Reduce School Fees
The Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State has directed the management of Isaac Jasper Boro College of Education, Sagbama to implement the Governor’s directive on reduction of school fees in all state-owned tertiary institutions.
The state Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, gave the assurance at separate meetings with some stakeholders of Sagbama town led by Hon. Fyneman Wilson as well as management of the College at his office in Yenagoa.
He said government was aware of the challenges facing the school and that steps were being taken to address them, including accreditation and the issuance of certificates to graduating students to enable them seek for employment.
Senator Ewhrudjakpo promised that government would support the effort of the College of Education to finalise the affiliation agreement with the Niger Delta University to enable it award degrees in addition to the National Certificate in Education (NCE) programme.
He also assured that the present administration would take up the perimeter fencing and complete the few uncompleted projects initiated by the immediate past government to improve teaching and learning in the teacher training institution.
“I believe we should be able to create a situation to assuage the plight of the students. I disagree strongly that we cannot give them certificates. I also disagree that they cannot find a place in the labour market.
“I suggest the school should be allowed to issue certificates that will enable the students to secure employment within the state. If we do that, then we would have solved part of the problem,” he said.
Addressing the Sagbama stakeholders, Senator Ewhrudjakpo expressed gratitude to the people of Sagbama Local Government Area for giving the highest votes to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 governorship and December 2020 Senatorial by-elections in the state.
He assured that the Senator Douye Diri-led government was poised to reciprocate their kind gesture by tackling some of the challenges facing the area, including flooding, and directed the Commissioner for Special Projects, Hon Sinkumo Ekisah, to conduct a baseline study on flooding in Sagbama Town and its environs and come up with findings for government to take necessary measures to address it.
In their separate responses, the Chairman, Governing Council of the Isaac Jasper Boro College of Education, Sagbama, Chief Thompson Okorotie and the Provost, Prof. Timothy Epidi, thanked the Deputy Governor for his interest and efforts in upgrading the College.
They both pledged to bequeath worthy legacies to the College, assuring that the institution would always follow the policy directions of the state government, including the recent directive of the Governor on reduction of school fees.
By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
Rivers
Health Workers Make Case For Family Planning
Family planning providers have expressed happiness over the increase in the uptake of family planning services and commodities in the State
They said, the fear associated with the use of contraceptives had drastically reduced, noting that there has been an increase in awareness on Family Planning in the State as both singles and married were adopting FP Methods convenient for them.
Providers at Model Primary Healthcare Centres at Churchill, Elekahia, and Rumuigbo made this declaration during a facility tour, organised by the Development Communications (Devcoms), the implementing agency of The Challenge Initiative (TCI)
Family Planning providers, Mrs Loren Numbere, Mrs Dumbari Ntor-ue, Mrs Mother Bounty-Pepple who embarked on several awareness campaigns to disabuse the minds of clients was largely responsible for the reduction in fear.
They described Family Planning as one of the best methods used for child spacing and to reduce maternal mortality rate, controlling unwanted pregnancies amongst young unmarried youths thereby reducing population rate including stress and anxiety amongst men, while debunking the myths and misconceptions of family planning.
They pointed out that Family Planning use does not portend promiscuity or make a user sterile as believed in some cultures
A popular social media influencer and blogger, Mrs Ella Umeh-Ezeadilieje, while sharing the importance and benefits of Modern Family Planning with nursing mothers at the Churchill Health Centre, Port Harcourt, stated that it would give the women time with each child before the next one and also aid them to heal properly.
In their responses, some of the women who spoke to The Tide observed that Family Planning helped them to improve their living standards and health.
By: TonyeNria-Dappa
Trending
- Editorial4 days ago
Holding Shell Accountable
- Nation4 days ago
$140m Saga: Court Blocks Shell’s Accounts For Allegedly Diverting 16m Barrels Of Crude Oil
- News1 day ago
New Rivers CP Promises Improved Policing Services To Residents
- Nation23 hours ago
Irabor Pledges To Foster Professionalism In Military
- Entertainment4 days ago
Barack Obama Production Announces Six New Projects In Netflix
- Nation4 days ago
NAFDAC Okays Astrazeneca Vaccine For Use
- Nation4 days ago
Africa CDC Okays Vaccines’ Delivery To 20 Countries
- Nation22 hours ago
We’re Losing $362.5m Annually To Dried Cowpea Ban, NAQS DG Laments