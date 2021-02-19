Opinion
Time To End African Time
Had my cousin’s wedding been in this GSM age, it would have been a major story in almost all the social media and some traditional media.
On the fateful Saturday in April 1995, she and her spouse were over an hour late for their wedding. As their motorcade was entering the church premises, they saw the Parish priest who had the reputation of keeping to time, zooming out in his vehicle. Efforts were made to stop him, but all to no avail. Expectedly, there was confusion everywhere. Some guests who were in the church much earlier than the intending couple didn’t spare them for being so late, keeping the priest, the choristers and many other people waiting. At this point, the bride broke down in tears, blaming the groom for ruining their day.
Anybody who is conversant with the rules in the Roman Catholic Church will know how almost impossible it was for the wedding to take place under the prevailing circumstances. Moving the crowd to another Catholic church or to a hotel for another priest to officiate the wedding there, as members of some other denominations would have easily done, was unfathomable. The Parish priest had no assistant that would have been hoped on to save the day. The situation surely looked very hopeless.
The bridegroom was almost calling off the wedding when an invited priest arrived. Seeing the ugly situation, he made an effort to reach the Parish priest who gave him the permission to officiate the marriage. That was a day nobody in our family will never forget. Many of the people castigated the Parish priest for being wicked, inconsiderate, arrogant, inhuman, though we later learnt that he left for another important appointment. But that taught some of us a very big lesson – keeping to time.
We, in this part of the world, lack a sense of purpose when it comes to keeping time. Sometimes, we attend events, meetings and appointments ridiculously late and see anybody that raises an eyebrow as going overboard. That could be seen in the reactions that trailed the alleged refusal of Pastor Essa Ogorry of Fulfilling Word Foundation Church, Trans Amadi, to wed a couple that came late to church on their wedding day a few weeks ago. The pastor, who incidentally passed on Tuesday, was called all kinds of unprintable names for his decision not to officiate the marriage even though it was said that he later offered to wed the couple in his office instead of the church auditorium.
Yes, the pastor’s decision may have been harsh considering how important the day was to the couple but other than seeing him as a wicked, arrogant, heartless fellow, I see a disciplined man who wanted the right thing to be done. The truth is that we all want our country to be better but we are not ready to play our parts wherever we find ourselves. We are supposed to be at work by 8.00am but we get there by 10.00am and by 2.00pm we are on our way home, yet we see nothing wrong with that.
I was at a government hospital the other day and a cleaner who was supposed to come early and tidy up the place before patients start arriving, for whatever reason did not get there till around past 9.00am when the place was already filled up with patients and other staff of the hospital. We all had to raise our legs, suspend them in the air for a few minutes to enable her mop the floor; otherwise she would acrimoniously push them aside with her mopping stick.
From our local flights who can win a global award for their unpredictability, to our offices where the ‘African Time’ phenomenon is the order of the day, to the craftsmen and artisans whose time pieces seem to be mere ornaments, the offence list is endless. Ours is a system where punctuality is hardly valued and tardiness rarely punished. So, instead of being concerned about the apparent adverse effect of perennial lateness on our economy and other facets of our life, we take pride in our ‘African Time’ style. And we will also have a thousand and one reasons to be late – traffic jams, bad roads, no power supply, late arrival of makeup artists, hair stylist and others.
Incidentally, for Pastor Ogorry, latest information reveals that he may have made some sacrifices to see that the wedding was held. According to some of his church members, he was sick and came back to Port Harcourt from Lagos that morning for the wedding which was why he was strict with the couple when they arrived about 43 minutes late. The idea of wedding them in his office must have been borne out of his poor health situation or exhaustion.
But if that was the case, what stopped him from letting the couple know of his predicaments? Proper communication would have saved the day. It was the same issue with the priest in my cousin’s case who had a compelling reason to drive out and had the intention of coming back as soon as possible to conduct the marriage but could not pass the information to the people concerned thereby throwing everybody into confusion.
So, I agree that some of our leaders, particularly religious leaders, need to be trained on anger management and proper communication. Some of them see themselves as demi gods and can talk to their members so offensively. In some churches, the relationship between the pastors and the members is that of master-servant which ought not to be so. They should imitate the humility of our Lord Jesus Christ who the Bible tells us was humble and obedient unto death on the cross which is why God exalted Him above every other name. Therefore, if Ogorry and the other priest wanted to teach the couples the essence of time consciousness, they would have passed the message in a better way that would be less hurtful to the couples and their families.
So, the February 6th incident is one that should teach everybody a lesson – let us do away with ‘African Time’. And for those who claim Pastor Ogorry’s death was a divine punishment for not joining the couple in marriage, they should have a rethink.
By: Calista Ezeaku
Opinion
Welcome Nigeria’s Environment Varsity
There was a cheering news recently about the Senate giving approval for the establishment of a Federal University of Environmental Technology, to be located in Sakpenwa in Rivers State. With such approval, and with federal might and verve, it is only a matter of time for the reality to become an actuality. It is a cheering news indeed and for Rivers State in particular, a University of Environmental Technology to be located in Ogoni land, such project has a far-reaching effect.
In the first place, a great son of Rivers State, late Kenule Saro-Wiwa, whose controversial mission and death were tied to a healthy environment, would not have died in vain. It is obvious that Saro-Wiwa memory has jolted the nation strong enough that the key issue which he lived and died for, should be given a recognition. Being a peaceful and armless crusader for a healthy environment and having died a dusty death in the pursuit of his conviction, a university devoted to environmental technology is an appropriate legacy.
No matter how soon work on the university project would begin in Sakpenwa in Ogoni land, there is hope that Nigeria would have a University of Environmental Technology. Apart from structural facilities, there would also be an elaborate task of designing appropriate programmes and course contents, outlines, philosophy as well as other issues connected with a university. With the will of the Federal Government and an approval by the Senate, let us welcome the university.
The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has had a long-standing grouse with the Federal Government of Nigeria, whose key issue is the sustainability of qualitative tertiary education. Qualitative education goes along with adequate funding, and qualitative management of funds goes along with autonomy and accountability. As a developing nation, Nigeria has a singular flaw in managing public funds with transparency and accountability. It is not the number of federal universities and the funds invested in them which are crucial, but sustainability which depends on prudent and transparent management of funds.
Nigeria is a lucky nation, blessed with a few persons who are able to rise above the lure and trappings of money and power. Unfortunately, the nation’s political economy and reward system seek to corrupt everybody; yet, there are a few Nigerians not corrupted by money and power. Despite every doubt, a few of such persons can still be found in the Nigerian university system; but they are endangered species fading away gradually.
Such unassuming citizens of Nigeria, despite the frustrations they pass through, still believe that appropriate education can cure the ills of the nation, gradually. But unfortunately, toxic politics has crept into the university system, manifesting in unmerited promotions and wrong choices or appointments of vice chancellors. Yet, the university environment presents hope for the identification and grooming of rare talents and people with untarnished integrity.
Functions of universities go far beyond academic learning, molding of strong character and personality and equipping people with appropriate skills and expertise to serve humanity. Modern trends in universities put more emphasis on research and creating new knowledge, rather than replication of knowledge. On-the-job practical training and direct experiencing and interactions with real life situations are current trends, rather than mere academic learning. Rather than passing examinations and having certificates, new trends in tertiary education demand creativity, productivity and direct application of knowledge and talents.
A part of the corruption which bedevils Nigeria is much dependence on certificates rather than practical experiences which yield visible results. This aspect of corruption has resulted in proliferation of “Toronto” certificates, political and quota professors and vice chancellors who become tyrants in universities. May the proposed Federal University of Environmental Technology not experience such corrupting trends that debase university education. Real autonomy which ASUU has been calling for long ago is a situation whereby individual universities would manage their funds, promotions and appointments of vice chancellors, without the virus of toxic politics.
Large sums of money needed to run a university may not always come from the government, but as a knowledge industry, a university should generate funds internally through research and other investment projects. Promotion and appointment rat-race in the universities should go in the direction of initiating viable and innovative research programmes.
As a part of the research-oriented trends in tertiary education, the proposed University of Environmental Technology should break new grounds of going beyond intellectual knowledge. For example, rather than focus on physically visible and quantifiable aspects of environment, efforts can be made to explore psychological and non-visible dimension of environment. Currently, there are universities exploring extra-sensory perception (ESP), altered state of consciousness (ASC) and anamnesis (recall of distant memory).
What is environmental technology if issues of human interactions with visible and invisible environments are not explored and explained? One of the reasons responsible for backwardness in Africa is the fear to go the extra mile, unless issues connected with money and power are involved therein. The worship of money and power does not go along with technological quests; rather, efforts to free the mind from fears and time-limited values drive the culture of technology.
For the people of Sakpenwa and Rivers State in general where the environment university is to be sited, there is the challenge to imbibe the driving impetus in modern tertiary education. The future of humans would be safer and better if the environment is not destroyed by greed and short-sightedness. What happens in the visible environment is a reproduction of what had been fashioned in the psychological or invisible environment. There is an environmental law, that your environment is your image.
Dr. Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
Opinion
Time To End African Time
Had my cousin’s wedding been in this GSM age, it would have been a major story in almost all the social media and some traditional media.
On the fateful Saturday in April 1995, she and her spouse were over an hour late for their wedding. As their motorcade was entering the church premises, they saw the Parish priest who had the reputation of keeping to time, zooming out in his vehicle. Efforts were made to stop him, but all to no avail. Expectedly, there was confusion everywhere. Some guests who were in the church much earlier than the intending couple didn’t spare them for being so late, keeping the priest, the choristers and many other people waiting. At this point, the bride broke down in tears, blaming the groom for ruining their day.
Anybody who is conversant with the rules in the Roman Catholic Church will know how almost impossible it was for the wedding to take place under the prevailing circumstances. Moving the crowd to another Catholic church or to a hotel for another priest to officiate the wedding there, as members of some other denominations would have easily done, was unfathomable. The Parish priest had no assistant that would have been hoped on to save the day. The situation surely looked very hopeless.
The bridegroom was almost calling off the wedding when an invited priest arrived. Seeing the ugly situation, he made an effort to reach the Parish priest who gave him the permission to officiate the marriage. That was a day nobody in our family will never forget. Many of the people castigated the Parish priest for being wicked, inconsiderate, arrogant, inhuman, though we later learnt that he left for another important appointment. But that taught some of us a very big lesson – keeping to time.
We, in this part of the world, lack a sense of purpose when it comes to keeping time. Sometimes, we attend events, meetings and appointments ridiculously late and see anybody that raises an eyebrow as going overboard. That could be seen in the reactions that trailed the alleged refusal of Pastor Essa Ogorry of Fulfilling Word Foundation Church, Trans Amadi, to wed a couple that came late to church on their wedding day a few weeks ago. The pastor, who incidentally passed on Tuesday, was called all kinds of unprintable names for his decision not to officiate the marriage even though it was said that he later offered to wed the couple in his office instead of the church auditorium.
Yes, the pastor’s decision may have been harsh considering how important the day was to the couple but other than seeing him as a wicked, arrogant, heartless fellow, I see a disciplined man who wanted the right thing to be done. The truth is that we all want our country to be better but we are not ready to play our parts wherever we find ourselves. We are supposed to be at work by 8.00am but we get there by 10.00am and by 2.00pm we are on our way home, yet we see nothing wrong with that.
I was at a government hospital the other day and a cleaner who was supposed to come early and tidy up the place before patients start arriving, for whatever reason did not get there till around past 9.00am when the place was already filled up with patients and other staff of the hospital. We all had to raise our legs, suspend them in the air for a few minutes to enable her mop the floor; otherwise she would acrimoniously push them aside with her mopping stick.
From our local flights who can win a global award for their unpredictability, to our offices where the ‘African Time’ phenomenon is the order of the day, to the craftsmen and artisans whose time pieces seem to be mere ornaments, the offence list is endless. Ours is a system where punctuality is hardly valued and tardiness rarely punished. So, instead of being concerned about the apparent adverse effect of perennial lateness on our economy and other facets of our life, we take pride in our ‘African Time’ style. And we will also have a thousand and one reasons to be late – traffic jams, bad roads, no power supply, late arrival of makeup artists, hair stylist and others.
Incidentally, for Pastor Ogorry, latest information reveals that he may have made some sacrifices to see that the wedding was held. According to some of his church members, he was sick and came back to Port Harcourt from Lagos that morning for the wedding which was why he was strict with the couple when they arrived about 43 minutes late. The idea of wedding them in his office must have been borne out of his poor health situation or exhaustion.
But if that was the case, what stopped him from letting the couple know of his predicaments? Proper communication would have saved the day. It was the same issue with the priest in my cousin’s case who had a compelling reason to drive out and had the intention of coming back as soon as possible to conduct the marriage but could not pass the information to the people concerned thereby throwing everybody into confusion.
So, I agree that some of our leaders, particularly religious leaders, need to be trained on anger management and proper communication. Some of them see themselves as demi gods and can talk to their members so offensively. In some churches, the relationship between the pastors and the members is that of master-servant which ought not to be so. They should imitate the humility of our Lord Jesus Christ who the Bible tells us was humble and obedient unto death on the cross which is why God exalted Him above every other name. Therefore, if Ogorry and the other priest wanted to teach the couples the essence of time consciousness, they would have passed the message in a better way that would be less hurtful to the couples and their families.
So, the February 6th incident is one that should teach everybody a lesson – let us do away with ‘African Time’. And for those who claim Pastor Ogorry’s death was a divine punishment for not joining the couple in marriage, they should have a rethink.
By: Calista Ezeaku
Opinion
Herdsmen: Quit Notice In Order
The quit notice issued to herdsmen in some parts of Nigeria has led to lots of reactions. Some people have reasoned it as a way of causing disunity between southern and northern parts of the country. There are also allegations that it is a way of sending their kinsmen back home.
Cattle rearing is a private business like poultry, piggery, fishery, among others run and managed by the owners without inconveniences to residents where such businesses are being carried out.
Owners of cattle engage herders who direct them on major roads and inside people’s farms where they destroy crops and vegetables. It’s been observed that the reports are coming mainly from the south than the north where the owners are based.
It is wrong for a lorry load of cows to be discharged on someone’s land, community and in the forest where herdsmen who are employed to rear them decide to engage in criminal acts. You don’t expect communities affected to be silent.
Yes, Nigeria must be united, but things have to be done right. Every part of the country needs each other for survival. People from other parts of the country need cow from the north for consumption while northerners also deserve food and products from the south. So let’s not be sentimental about the issue of herdsmen and their cows with all the problems associated with their presence.
Years back, when I was much younger, I used to see them with only sticks or batons chasing and directing the cows while they went astray; but nowadays, they carry arms. There is no war anywhere. If they were involved in clean business, they should not have to be apprehensive at all. Guns should not be used to rear cattle.
Instead of concentrating on rearing their cows at least the time they were permitted to stay, they began to maim and kill their fellow men. Harassing and raping of women who go to farm became their business. Most missing and kidnapped persons in the southern part of the country are allegedly traceable to them.
Recently, a Toyota Hiace commercial bus travelling on Lagos-Ore-Benin Road was attacked and the occupants testified their attackers were suspected Fulani herdsmen who abducted some passengers and ran into the bush when other road users approached the scene.
Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has reportedly defended Fulani herdsmen for carrying guns to protect themselves from cattle rustlers who attack, kill and take away their property.
The entire southern region has accommodated the herdsmen over the years before their alleged involvement in criminal activities. Although the governor explained that the herdsmen had no option than to carry guns because, according to him, government and society were not protecting them from cattle rustlers.
Nigeria is indivisible and every Nigerian has the right to live in any part of the country, including Fulani herdsmen. There are southerners who reside in the north and engage in legitimate business, likewise northerners in the south. They have not been asked to vacate their abode. Let us get it right. Are they fighting a war?
Others who carry out their businesses in other regions do not carry arms and ammunition. That they possess guns looks suspicious. If they were attacked or there was harm inflicted on any of them or their cows, they should have reported to the appropriate authorities. No citizens of this country should take laws into their hands. They may have trespassed in Ondo State before the quit notice by the state government and concerned groups who raised alarm. Let’s assume that land owners had on agreement allowed the herders to settle and later, they began to abuse such opportunity.
Look at the drama at the residence of Prof Wole Soyinka in Abeokuta, where they trespassed on his property. Now humans live with cows in the compound. Unfortunately, some of the herders have communication problems. The herders do not own these cows; they work for their principals who can establish cattle ranches so that the menace can be tackled before it becomes late.
Reports have it that some of the herders come from outside Nigeria, so what else can you expect from people whose origin cannot be traced. Thanks to Kano State Government, Abdullahi Ganduje, who said that government must take urgent steps to secure the borders of the country to stop foreign herders from entering into the country. In a press interview, he said the problem with rearing cows is the fact that they see it more as a tradition than a business venture.
According to him, but how do you expect somebody from West Africa coming to Nigeria, once he comes into Nigeria he is regarded as a Nigerian. In this modern economy, how do you expect somebody to be trekking from northern part to the middle belt and southern parts of the country?
He suggested that herdsmen should be introduced to modern ways of cattle rearing and lamented that herders have not discovered alternative ways of feeding their cows. It is only wealthy persons who go into animal husbandry so it is high time they built ranches for the upkeep of their cattle. This will go a long way in putting a stop to the embarrassment from both the cattle and the herders.
Northern Governors’ Forum, in a communique issued after a virtual meeting signed by its chairman and Governor of Plateau State, Solomon Lalong, said the current system of open grazing operated by herders in Nigeria is no longer sustainable. It called for a review of the system in view of the increasing population of the country.
If Nigeria must exist, peace becomes paramount. Livestock farmers, opinion leaders and community heads, legislators and relevant stakeholders through the media and community heads should, as a matter of urgency, aggressively sensitise herdsmen on the need to adopt new methods of herding.
Meetings and discussions should be in top gear towards the spate of insecurity in the country. Issues concerning this matter must be looked into holistically so that all the areas of conflict that have arisen from threats must be resolved for the unity of Nigeria.
The time for the establishment of cattle ranches in Nigeria is now so as to address conflicts between farmers and herders. Experts in animal husbandry say open grazing is now impossible due to development of many places where the cattle should have been reared. Politicising security issues must be condemned. This issue of herdsmen has been on for long. So, serious measures must be taken to address them for us to have a united Nigeria.
By: Eunice Choko-Kayode
Trending
- Editorial10 hours ago
Holding Shell Accountable
- Oil & Energy4 days ago
Oil Pollution: Monarch Hails UK Supreme Court’s Ruling Against Shell
- Nation8 hours ago
$140m Saga: Court Blocks Shell’s Accounts For Allegedly Diverting 16m Barrels Of Crude Oil
- Column4 days ago
Ponzi Schemes Still Abound
- Oil & Energy4 days ago
Shell Didn’t Under-Report 2m Barrels Of Crude-DPR
- News4 days ago
Polluted N’Delta Communities Can Sue In English Courts, UK S’Court Rules
- Rivers2 days ago
RSNC GM Tasks Correspondents On Professionalism
- Nation2 days ago
Olonisakin Pulls Out Of Service, Hails Military