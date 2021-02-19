S’Falcons Pip CSKA Moscow By A Lone Goal

Rivers Angles Football Club of Port Harcourt, on Wednesday maintain a their unbeaten streak in the Nigeria Women Football League, (NWFL), after beating Osun Babes FC of Osogbo, Osun State, 2-1.

It was one of match day six of the NWFL games held at the University of Port Harcourt, Sports Institute Field.

The Jewel of Rivers attacker, Cynthia Aku, capitalised on the blunder by Osun Babes goalkeeper to get the lead in the second minute into the encounter, while the visitors levelled at the 18th.

Angels continued with their impressive performance and scored the winning goal at 48th minute by Damilola Koku, who got her first goal for the team this season.

Speaking during the post match interview with sports journalists, the head of Rivers Angels, Edwin Okon, expressed happiness for winning the match.

He stated that the maximum three points were very important for the team.

“My overall impression is that I thank God for the three points.

He commended Damilola Koku, for scoring her first and winning goal for the team, saying that she is a good player, adding that Rivers Angels do not recruit players that don’t know how to play football.

“Rivers Angels FC is for those that are serious to play football.

Every player in the Jewel of Rivers can play different positions, “ Okon explained.

Also speaking, the head coach of Osun Babes, Olaka Ashala, said in the game of football,awinner must emerge.

She stated that they came down to Port Harcourt to run away with three points, adding that the result was not bad.

“In football you win some and you loss some but thanked God we were not disgraced,” Ashala stated.

By: Kiadum Edookor