Metro
‘How To Harness Rivers Economic Potentials For Dev’
The sobriquet, “Treasure Base of the Nation” which Rivers State bears as its corporate trademark among the comity of states is by no means a mere oddity. It is a recognition and confirmation of the strategic importance of the state to the economic development of Nigeria.
Rivers State therefore, as a costly economic and political bride, offers unfettered attraction to scores of people and corporate organisations that prospect and depend on the fortunes of the state for a lifeline.
But Rivers state is yet to optimise its lavish natural potentials for the holistic development of the state. Experts and public affairs analysts have blamed the stunts in the levering on the natural potentials of the state for self-development on institutional policies that dispossessed the people over the years of functional assess to the enormous treasures of the state or impropriety in exploring other critical sectors of the state for sustainable economic growth.
A key proponent of the philosophy of harnessing the numerous economic potentials of the state for self-development is Engineer Olu Andah Wai-Ogosu, a foremost environmentalist and technocrat in the state.
The former National President of the Nigeria Environmental Society (NES), who spoke with the Port Harcourt Metro in an interview recently, said, “apart from the huge deposits of oil reserves, Rivers state is endowed with other natural resources such as arable land and river course, silica, sand, glass sand, clay, wild life and tourism potentials.”
He however noted that these natural resources lie forlorn in the depth and bowel of the state without due quantification and exploitation for maximal economic growth of the state.
According to Wai-Ogosu, “the need to harness and explore the overall natural resources base of the state becomes more imperative, given the dynamics of industrial revolution and the need for a functional, self-driven economy, propelled by direct involvement in the productive economic system”.
He pointed out that, ” the real potentials of growth in any given economy depended on the study and understanding of the system and its exploration for self-development”.
In his analysis, getting a firmer grasp and insight into the depth of natural endowments and economic potentials in the state is instructively the bulwark to sustainable economic growth in the state.
The elder statesman urged the Rivers State Government to consider it as priority to take proper inventory of the comparative economic advantages of various parts of the state and put the state on its right pedestal of development. “There’s hardly any part of Rivers State that isn’t endowed with a peculiar resource base; the Government should have a formidable think tank base to take proper inventory of these natural resources for proper harnessing. The arable lands should be put into proper use, the tourism potentials should be explored to make Rivers State a flourishing economic hub”.
The University don, also alerted that Rivers State was under severe threats of environmental pollution because of the activities of multinationals that operated in the state without recourse to environmental safety standards.
To address this particular anomaly, he said the Rivers State Ministry of Environment and other related agencies saddled with the responsibilities of overseeing activities in the environment sector must be proactive in responding to the challenges of environmental despoliation in the state.
The expert noted that the reckless activities of the oil firms were responsible for the continual pollution of the air quality and gross depletion of the state’s natural resources base, resulting in the disappearance of natural water bodies, and poor food and animal production including worsening health conditions of the people.
By: Taneh Beemene
Metro
‘How To Harness Rivers Economic Potentials For Dev’
The sobriquet, “Treasure Base of the Nation” which Rivers State bears as its corporate trademark among the comity of states is by no means a mere oddity. It is a recognition and confirmation of the strategic importance of the state to the economic development of Nigeria.
Rivers State therefore, as a costly economic and political bride, offers unfettered attraction to scores of people and corporate organisations that prospect and depend on the fortunes of the state for a lifeline.
But Rivers state is yet to optimise its lavish natural potentials for the holistic development of the state. Experts and public affairs analysts have blamed the stunts in the levering on the natural potentials of the state for self-development on institutional policies that dispossessed the people over the years of functional assess to the enormous treasures of the state or impropriety in exploring other critical sectors of the state for sustainable economic growth.
A key proponent of the philosophy of harnessing the numerous economic potentials of the state for self-development is Engineer Olu Andah Wai-Ogosu, a foremost environmentalist and technocrat in the state.
The former National President of the Nigeria Environmental Society (NES), who spoke with the Port Harcourt Metro in an interview recently, said, “apart from the huge deposits of oil reserves, Rivers state is endowed with other natural resources such as arable land and river course, silica, sand, glass sand, clay, wild life and tourism potentials.”
He however noted that these natural resources lie forlorn in the depth and bowel of the state without due quantification and exploitation for maximal economic growth of the state.
According to Wai-Ogosu, “the need to harness and explore the overall natural resources base of the state becomes more imperative, given the dynamics of industrial revolution and the need for a functional, self-driven economy, propelled by direct involvement in the productive economic system”.
He pointed out that, ” the real potentials of growth in any given economy depended on the study and understanding of the system and its exploration for self-development”.
In his analysis, getting a firmer grasp and insight into the depth of natural endowments and economic potentials in the state is instructively the bulwark to sustainable economic growth in the state.
The elder statesman urged the Rivers State Government to consider it as priority to take proper inventory of the comparative economic advantages of various parts of the state and put the state on its right pedestal of development. “There’s hardly any part of Rivers State that isn’t endowed with a peculiar resource base; the Government should have a formidable think tank base to take proper inventory of these natural resources for proper harnessing. The arable lands should be put into proper use, the tourism potentials should be explored to make Rivers State a flourishing economic hub”.
The University don, also alerted that Rivers State was under severe threats of environmental pollution because of the activities of multinationals that operated in the state without recourse to environmental safety standards.
To address this particular anomaly, he said the Rivers State Ministry of Environment and other related agencies saddled with the responsibilities of overseeing activities in the environment sector must be proactive in responding to the challenges of environmental despoliation in the state.
The expert noted that the reckless activities of the oil firms were responsible for the continual pollution of the air quality and gross depletion of the state’s natural resources base, resulting in the disappearance of natural water bodies, and poor food and animal production including worsening health conditions of the people.
By: Taneh Beemene
Metro
Covid-19: Doctors In Rivers Go Spiritual
Doctors in Rivers State under the aegis of the Association of Resident Doctors, Rivers State University, RSUTH Branch, and National Association of Government, General Medical and Dental Practitioners, have opted for a spiritual warfare to tackle the new wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Recently the joint bodies of medical practitioners organised a week-long fasting and prayer programme which ended with a thanksgiving at the Royal House of Grace International Church in Port Harcourt, last Sunday.
Speaking to The Tide during the thanksgiving service, President of the Association of Resident Doctors in RSUTH, Doctor Mathew George Ela, said the fasting and prayer was necessary because of the increasing risk doctors are facing in the course of discharging on their professional duties.
He said , “Doctors in Rivers State decided to seek divine protection against covid-19 and other transmissible deceases.”
Doctor Ela said, the move by the Rivers State Government to upgrade facilities at the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital was a justification that the Rivers State Government was committed to the development of the health sector in the State.
Apart from the risk posed by COVID-19, Dr Ela also noted that Doctors were exposed to other institutional challenges, such as insecurity and lack of good incentives to practise. He called for the provision of special insurance policies for doctors in the country.
On his part, the chairman of the National Association of Government, General and Dental Practitioners, doctor Rammyson Keke, said the prayer and fasting programme was to see divine atonement for doctors in the discharge of their duties.
He said, “we doctors are poised to do our job to save lives, but we must be alive to do our jobs; with the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are at risk but we believe that only God can protect our lives, we also have a major challenge and that is manpower. We want to appreciate the Rivers State Government for its commitment to the development of the health sector, and we believe the Government will do more in the area of manpower development.
In his homily, the General Overseer of the Royal House of Grace Church, Apostle Zilly Aggrey, commended the doctors for seeking God’s protection. Describing the work of doctors, he called for continuous prayers for them and called on Government at all levels to invest in the health sector to motivate doctors and shelve their mass exodus outside the country for greener pastures.
It could be that doctors all over the country have continuously raised alarm over the increasing danger they have to contend with, especially in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, and other transmissible diseases to which they have lost their lives.
A report of the World Health Organisation (WHO) also indicates that doctors will be in short supply particularly in developing societies in the years to come.
By: Taneh Beemene
Metro
Covid-19 Forces Commercial Sex Workers Out Of Business In PH
Commercial sex hawking, reckoned to be one the oldest trades in human history, appears to be one of the most hit by the Covid-19 pandemic. The tirades are definitely not plausible for the operators of the business, especially young ladies that survived on it as means of livelihood.
Despite the lifting of ban on the operations of hotels and other social joints conducive for commercial sex hawking, life seems to be inauspicious for the adherents of the trade, following apparent decline in patronage.
A conversation between two whores, Pliers of the trade nibbled by the Port Harcourt Metro recently, revealed the frustration of commercial sex hawkers in the city, especially the habitual dispensers of sex at popular joints.
Boarding same taxi with the ladies, Port Harcourt Metro correspondent noticed a taste of discontent and worry on the countenances of two ladies. They engaged themselves in an emotional discussion rapped in at angle of self-pity as lamented their losses in business. One of the ladies, a teenager and blond beauty, in an expression of angered told her colleague that she was not in the need to suffer the experience of the previous year.
“ I don’t want to continue with the experience of 2020, throughout last year the turn up was very low because there was no business. You for months without any body asking you out, this is very bad” she gasped out in a mood of disdain. Her colleague sarcastically acquiesced to her position blaming their misfortune on the Covid-19 crisis and its attendant dwindling effects on the economy. Their case is a replication of the general decline in their business.
Port Harcourt Metro investigation reveal that the number of commercial sex hawkers that strove around regular and strategic joints has depleted because of dearths of customers. With the stories of men fatally stricken out of sex bouts, at brothels there is evidently a doldrum and shortage in patronage as men seem to be exercising restraint in their sex appeal, making ladies that depended on commercial sex hawking to suffer setbacks in their business. Thus the regular “merry go rounds” that hibernate within accustomed streets and vantage positions are therefore not in the best moments of their enterprise.
A cursory survey of the Port Harcourt Metro recently revealed that the ubiquitous presence the ladies of familiar sex appeal has reduced as a result of low patronage. The lurking of cheap coquettes within academic environment in disguise as students has also dropped as a result of the droop in “campus hunt,” as the glossy cars of rich benefactors and patrons hardly flooded the campuses compared to the pre-Covid experience.
Speaking with the Port Harcourt Metro in an interview, an environ-mental socialist, Dr Steve Wodu said that the decline in the patronage o commercial sex in the city was driven by, “ envi exigencies. “ He pointed out that in situations like that of the Covid-19 crises, people are forced to adjust their tastes and attitudes to suit the realities of the times. “ Between pleasure and life which is more important”? He asked rhetorically.
Port Harcourt Metro investigations also revea-led that most of the street girls had resorted to new line of business, mostly selling of fruits along major streets or serving as marketing agents for organisations including financial institutions.
With the arrest and prosecution of the nemesis of commercial sex hawkers, Gracious West who specialised in strangling ladies to death at brothels, one would ordinarily expect a relief and boom in the lascivious business by the ladies but the reverse seem to be the case.
By: Taneh Beemene
Trending
- Editorial10 hours ago
Holding Shell Accountable
- Oil & Energy4 days ago
Oil Pollution: Monarch Hails UK Supreme Court’s Ruling Against Shell
- Nation8 hours ago
$140m Saga: Court Blocks Shell’s Accounts For Allegedly Diverting 16m Barrels Of Crude Oil
- Column4 days ago
Ponzi Schemes Still Abound
- Oil & Energy4 days ago
Shell Didn’t Under-Report 2m Barrels Of Crude-DPR
- News4 days ago
Polluted N’Delta Communities Can Sue In English Courts, UK S’Court Rules
- Rivers2 days ago
RSNC GM Tasks Correspondents On Professionalism
- Nation2 days ago
Olonisakin Pulls Out Of Service, Hails Military