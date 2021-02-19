City Crime
Bayelsa Seeks IPAC’s Synergy
Bayelsa State Government has lent its voice in support of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the issue of deregistering political parties that fail to fulfill provisions of the Electoral Act and the Constitution of the country.
The state Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, made this known when he hosted the newly elected state executive committee of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) at his office in Yenagoa.
Ewhrudjakpo, in a statement on Wednesday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Mr Doubara Atasi, explained that government’s position on the issue was informed by its belief in the rule of law and the need to strengthen democracy in the country.
The Deputy Governor congratulated the IPAC state executives and called for effective collaboration between the present administration and the Council for the good of all.
He said the call had become imperative given the fact that government alone could not meet the aspirations of the people.
Ewhrudjakpo, however, expressed concern over the one year tenure of Exco as allowed by the IPAC constitution, saying the duration might be too short for leaders of the body to execute their programmes and projects.
He, therefore, urged IPAC to review its constitutional provisions on tenure of office to make for impactful leadership as well as reduce the high level of acrimony and litigation that characterize its transition process.
Ewhrudjakpo also advised the new state Executive Committee of IPAC to make accountability and transparency their watchword and ensure they bequeath a worthy legacy to their successors.
He said: “Let me use this opportunity to once again thank IPAC for your show of support and understanding. But going forward, this administration requires more collaboration with you because we see you as one of our core partners in the building of our dear state.
“But we also want to make it very clear that we will not work with any political party that has already been deregistered or will be deregistered by INEC. This is because we believe in the rule of law and we must do away with the issue of mediocrity for true political development to take place.
“I congratulate you on your election and thank God that you made it through. Every election is important because within that period you have anxiety and even some elevated blood pressure. I want to believe that God will guide you and give you more grace to do more than your predecessor.”
City Crime
Bayelsa Seeks IPAC’s Synergy
Bayelsa State Government has lent its voice in support of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the issue of deregistering political parties that fail to fulfill provisions of the Electoral Act and the Constitution of the country.
The state Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, made this known when he hosted the newly elected state executive committee of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) at his office in Yenagoa.
Ewhrudjakpo, in a statement on Wednesday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Mr Doubara Atasi, explained that government’s position on the issue was informed by its belief in the rule of law and the need to strengthen democracy in the country.
The Deputy Governor congratulated the IPAC state executives and called for effective collaboration between the present administration and the Council for the good of all.
He said the call had become imperative given the fact that government alone could not meet the aspirations of the people.
Ewhrudjakpo, however, expressed concern over the one year tenure of Exco as allowed by the IPAC constitution, saying the duration might be too short for leaders of the body to execute their programmes and projects.
He, therefore, urged IPAC to review its constitutional provisions on tenure of office to make for impactful leadership as well as reduce the high level of acrimony and litigation that characterize its transition process.
Ewhrudjakpo also advised the new state Executive Committee of IPAC to make accountability and transparency their watchword and ensure they bequeath a worthy legacy to their successors.
He said: “Let me use this opportunity to once again thank IPAC for your show of support and understanding. But going forward, this administration requires more collaboration with you because we see you as one of our core partners in the building of our dear state.
“But we also want to make it very clear that we will not work with any political party that has already been deregistered or will be deregistered by INEC. This is because we believe in the rule of law and we must do away with the issue of mediocrity for true political development to take place.
“I congratulate you on your election and thank God that you made it through. Every election is important because within that period you have anxiety and even some elevated blood pressure. I want to believe that God will guide you and give you more grace to do more than your predecessor.”
City Crime
Community Youths Seek Investigation Over Disappearance Of Kinsman
A group of youths from Rundele Community in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State have protested to Rivers State Police Command and House of Assembly Complex to demand for speedy Investigation into the sudden disappearance of one Hanson Chukwu from the area
Hanson Chukwu who was a graduate was reported missing on the 26th of January, 2021 after he allegedly went to a nearby bush within his community to defecate.
According to a protest letter addressed to the Command Headquarters and Speaker of Rivers State House of Assembly, Ekerem Unity and Charle Enyaa who led the protesters said they were saddened with the disappearance of Hanson Chukwu whom they said only had issues with a local Vigilante Group in the area.
Unity and Enyaa while complaining of humiliation and intimation from the local vigilante called on relevant Security agencies and state government to intervene especially on the disappearance of the Chukwu.
On his part, Friday Chukwu who is the elder brother to the missing young man said his brother got missing few days after operatives of Zone sixteen addressed a petition against them by members of Rundele Security Peace and Advisory Committee ROSPAC.
Chukwu also confirmed that his mother who has been on comma following the shock of the sudden disappearance of her son died early hours of Monday just as he called on government and security agencies to quickly commence Investigation.
City Crime
Monarch Harps On Peace
The Eze Oha Evo III of Evo Kingdom, King Leslie N Eke, has called on all residents of his Kingdom to view security as business of all irrespective of their different beliefs and ideologies.
Eke made the call at a security meeting with the Police, Pro Essara, Oro Opotoma and others yesterday in Woji Community in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.
The Eze Gbakagbaka said that the meeting was in line with the directives of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) on the need to maintain peace at various quarters in the state, before, during and after the April 17, 2021 local government elections.
According to him, Royal Fathers were invited by the commission to be briefed on peace maintenance and to sermonise same in their different localities.
The monarch, who said that such was not a herculean task, pointed out that it was ideal and worthy of note.
“We should pray for peaceful election. We cannot be a stumbling block to the process. The traditional rulers will be held responsible for both traditional and cultural infringements “, he said.
To the Royal Fathers who were absent in the meeting, he urged them to also maintain peace in their areas in order to support Governor Nyesom Wike’s vision of maintaining peace and security in the state.
The Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Woji Police Station, M. Mahdi who spoke for the Area Commander of Mini-Okoro Police Command, Mr Suleman Sadi, said that the police would do all that is necessary to ensure a hitch- free election.
Sadi admitted that it was part of the police’s mandate to secure lives and property, and promised not to short-change any group before, during and after the process.
Eze Essara, Eze Sidney Worlu, who spoke among other monarchs, promised not also to sermonise peace, but to take further steps of initiating peace process in their localities.
Meanwhile, Eze Onuekwa has called on the Eze Gbagbaka to consider the need to take such a sermon to areas like Emohua and hinted that peace was for all.
The Evo Youth Coordinator, Comrade Chile Ekwe and his Woji counterpart, Prince Ezebunwo Worgu were in attendance.
By: King Onunwor
Trending
- Editorial10 hours ago
Holding Shell Accountable
- Oil & Energy4 days ago
Oil Pollution: Monarch Hails UK Supreme Court’s Ruling Against Shell
- Nation8 hours ago
$140m Saga: Court Blocks Shell’s Accounts For Allegedly Diverting 16m Barrels Of Crude Oil
- Column4 days ago
Ponzi Schemes Still Abound
- Oil & Energy4 days ago
Shell Didn’t Under-Report 2m Barrels Of Crude-DPR
- News4 days ago
Polluted N’Delta Communities Can Sue In English Courts, UK S’Court Rules
- Rivers2 days ago
RSNC GM Tasks Correspondents On Professionalism
- Nation2 days ago
Olonisakin Pulls Out Of Service, Hails Military