2023: Ex-PDP Govs, Deputies Committed To Party’s Victory – Saraki
Former President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, says former governors and deputies elected on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were committed to ensuring victory for the party in 2023.
Saraki, also Chairman, PDP Reconciliation and Strategy Committee, said this when he spoke with journalists after a closed door meeting with the former governors and their deputies in Abuja.
He said that the meeting was to consult with them as key stakeholders in the process of reconciling aggrieved party members.
Meanwhile the Peoples Democratic Party and its Presidential candidate in the 2019 general election, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, have decried the abduction of students from Government Science Secondary School Kagara, Niger State by bandits.
In separate statements in Abuja, on Wednesday, both the PDP and Atiku, challenged the regimeAPC-led government, to stop pampering bandits in order to end the menace of insecurity.
In a statement titled, ‘Banditry: PDP raises alarm, calls out APC to settle their mercenaries’, the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Kola Ologbodiyan, said the party like most Nigerians was alarmed by the escalation of banditry in parts of the nation, especially in Niger State.
The party said the situation was made worse by the failure of the Buhari-led APC regime administration to take decisive step to tackle the scourge.
Ologbodiyan said it was, “revealing that while the people of Niger State and Nigerians in other states were under attack by bandits, APC leaders, including those in Niger State, were busy pursuing their party’s phony membership re-registration exercise, instead of rallying security and rescue efforts for the people.
“The lethargic stance of the APC administration towards the fight against banditry further validates reports in the public space that the bandits are connected to the APC and enjoying cover under the ruling party.”
Atiku in a statement titled, ‘Kagara abductions: We must stop rewarding criminality, or it will increase,’ while condemning the abductions said, “The spate of insecurity in Nigeria is now beyond alarming. It has gotten to crisis level, especially when it involves children and other minors.”
Atiku urged the Federal Government to declare all primary and secondary schools in affected areas as protected zones and deploy armed military personnel to man positions around schools while states should complement them with Civilian Joint Task Force personnel as part of solution to the problem.
In response, the APC in a statement titled, ‘President Buhari focused on quick, safe return of Niger State abductees’, dismissed the PDP statement as wild and baseless.
The statement, which was signed by the APC National Secretary, John AkpanUdoedehe, read in part, “If anyone is in doubt that the PDP shouldn’t be taken seriously on any issue in the country, here lies a stark reminder”.
“To this end, we cannot join issue with the PDP but rather focus on ongoing efforts to ensure the quick and safe release of the abducted schoolchildren and other citizens. Coordinated by our service, President Muhammadu Buhari has already deployed to Niger State national security assets to achieve this.”
ICT, Critical To NASS Administration – Clerk
The Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA), Mr Ojo Olatunde, has described Information and Communication Technology (ICT) as very critical to the administration of day-to-day running of the National Assembly.
Olatunde stated this during a training organised by the National Assembly in collaboration with Sunnet System Ltd held in Abuja, yesterday.
The Tide source reports that the training was for staff of the National Assembly ICT Department.
In his remarks, Olatunde called on the staff to see themselves as the core of administration in the Assembly.
He said “As the technological pillar of the National Assembly, you have contributions to make for the successful running of this institution”.
Olatunde noted that ICT had gone beyond owning a computer and urged the participants to carry out their duties in a unique manner.
“There is no disputing the fact that today is indeed a milestone in the history of the ICT Department of the National Assembly and all participants must congratulate ourselves for being part of history.
“Borne out of our commitment to serve with the extreme importance we attach to ICT under our watch, we did not waste time to boot out and block from the National Assembly, the fraudulent contractors that stagnated the department in the past.
“lt will interest us to know that the forensic audit report initiated by my predecessor indicted the contractors that did the ‘Internet Bandwidth Connecting Upgrade’ and other ICT services.
“We have carried out to the letter, the recommendations in that report,” he said.
He noted that the Assembly would make optimal use of ICT to achieve a paperless legislative environment with issues of e-voting, Order Paper, votes and proceedings to boost democratic participation in Nigeria.
Also, Director ICT in the National Assembly, Mrs Fatima Jalal Arabi said that the aim of the training was to improve staff capacity.
“Most of our old staff from the level of assistant director to deputy director have been moved to other departments and we need replacement,” she said.
The Managing Director Sunnet Systems Ltd, Mr Paul Olagunju, also said the training was put up to make the staff more proficient in ICT.
No Discord Among PDP NWC Members – Ologbondiyan
The National Working Committee(NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has denied media reports that there was discord among its members.
PDP National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, said this when he spoke with journalists on Wednesday in Abuja after the NWC meeting.
“We just came out of a meeting. We had one yesterday and we are going to have another one tomorrow.
“What we are doing is to review our activities. Our discussions and meetings have been very cordial.
“We have no issue in NWC, we are not aware of what is being put out. The NWC is one, united and indivisible body.
“We have a responsibility given to us by members of the party to ensure that we lead the party to victory in 2023, to be sure that we win our offseason elections, and the party is walking in that direction,” he said.
Ologbondiyan said that the party was on course, working underground to make sure that it came out better in 2023 general elections.
He said that the party was not stagnant as it was working and interfacing and interacting with stakeholders including the people, as well as other opposition political parties.
Ologbondiyan said that the party was yet to take decision on zoning for 2023 presidential election.
He said that the leadership of the party had reviewed its congresses, particularly in states where the exercise was yet to be concluded.
“We have agreed on a set time frame for congresses to be concluded.
“In states where we have disagreement among members, we have constituted National Reconciliation Committee to look into those issues, and see how members can be reconciled on the congresses . We are also working on that.
“So now congresses, and in a matter of weeks, maybe by next week, we will come out with the detail on when we are going to do our zonal congresses,” he said.
Ologbondiyan said that the party was working to ensure victory in the November Anambra governorship election.
“We are working to ensure that we set the right parameters, particularly in the areas of our congresses, and the primary that will follow.
“Our internal democracy as a party remain very strong. And as such we will do everything necessary to make sure that PDP goes into Anambra election as one indivisible political party,” he said.
He said that the party was also working on its e-membership registration exercise.
ALGON And Four-Year Tenure Push
Of the three tiers of government operational in Nigeria, the local government administration is the one established to cater for the most basic needs and obligations owed to the people by the overall administration of the country.
Take away the local government set up and there are several millions of Nigerians who would never know nor feel the impact of government. Indeed, several millions would never realise the full extent of citizenship and the duties and benefits therein but for the existence of the local government system.
For a vast number of Nigerians, the highest and, sometimes, the only government official or operative within their vicinity is the councillor while their only hope of receiving any form of government assistance or support lies with the local government administration.
The importance of this level of government, therefore, cannot be over-emphasised while its seeming relegation in the scheme of things in the country will continue to be the subject of spirited discourse by discerning and well-meaning citizens.
Perhaps, it is in the light of this that the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), the umbrella body of the leadership of the 774 local government councils in Nigeria, is pressing for a more effective, better organised, more result-oriented and independent system that can deliver on its mandate without let or hindrance.
Speaking to newsmen at the sidelines of the association’s National Executive Council meeting in Kano earlier this month, a former Deputy National President, Mr Constantine Ikiako bared the mind of the group on a number of issues, one of which was a four-year tenure for chairmen of the local councils in the country.
Mr Ikiako who is also the Delta State ALGON Chairman decried the prevailing disorganised system where there is no uniform tenure of office for the councils’ heads across the country and made a strong case for a better state of affairs that will foster stability and greater leverage for service delivery.
“We think that the national and state assemblies need to ensure that there is harmonious tenure for local governments. For instance, some spend six months, some two years, while some three years.
“So, we have to make it, at least, three to four years. These are the issues we’re discussing and ensure we synchonise them”, he said.
According to Mr Ikiako, the council chairmen were no longer satisfied with being instruments of political patronage instead of being true agents of development that should be allowed to interface even with international development partners and thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for his interventions so far.
“We want our offices to be turned into areas where ideas are discussed properly. All we hear are the contracts that were awarded before we came in, and the president has said it must stop.
“Unfortunately, it was witnessed with a stiff resistance, but we vowed it must stop so that we can focus on re-engineering in partnership with development agencies to grow the local governments. Our prayer is that subsequent governments will realise that local government need to survive for Nigeria to be better”, he emphasised.
While many Nigerians agree that the local government system needs more freedom from the seemingly overbearing influence of the state governments in order to perform optimally, critical observers of the system also point out that functionaries of the system have not done enough to justify the opportunities given them so far.
Exchanging views with The Tide in Port Harcourt, a public affairs analyst and community leader, Chief Loveday Okere, said that ALGON was not being fair to the people in asking for a four-year tenure in office as they had generally not done enough to stay for more than two years in office.
“As far as I’m concerned, there’s no merit in what they’re asking for . That will be asking for too much from the people they’ redisappointed for a long time”, he argued, adding that “This is because for a local government chairman who is not performing to stay in office for three years amounts to suffering the people at the grassroots. If you ask me, I will say that it should be reduced to two years so that the people’s suffering will reduce”.
According to Chief Okere, a two-year tenure with guaranteed periodic election as, and when due, would empower the people to either re-new the mandate of a performing chairman or reject a non-performing one through the ballot box.
“Anybody who wants to perform, one year is even enough for you to perform”, he said, arguing that anyone that is determined to make a desirable difference in the circumstances of the people would be adequately prepared for the task and therefore would not need much time to make desired impact.
He said even though the issue of autonomy for the local government was still one to be resolved, the directive by President Muhammadu Buhari to remit allocations directly to the local councils has left the chairmen with the sole responsibility of managing their resources.
“Except they still have any complaints about some form of diversion of funds, they should be able to manage the funds that come to them as people who are there to serve the people”, he said, emphasizing that corruption, selfishness and greed on the part of the elected officials at the third tier of government had been the bane of development at the grassroots.
“The problem I know is that anyone of them that is elected into office, the most important thing in the mind of that person is to selfishly develop himself by carting away resources that are meant for development or diverting them to other sources, that is very selfish”. he said, adding that “Therefore I don’t see much challenge why any of them will say this is why I cannot develop my locality”.
Chief Okere said he would not subscribe to the call for the conduct of local government elections to be given to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) because he believes that power and responsibilities needed to be discentralised.
He said while he appreciated the fact state and federal constituencies’ election had become more competitive over the years, with a little more effort, elections at the local council level could improve as well.
“For now, it is for us to continue to put pressure on the governors who insist on winning every seat at the local government areas to give democracy a chance to thrive at the local level”, he said.
There is no doubt that there is yet so much to be done to get the local government councils in Nigeria to optimally deliver on their mandate. However there is much more to be done by the political leadership at the grassroots to give the people a sense that their interest ranks above anything also, irrespective of how long or short the leaders stay in office.
By: Opaka Dokubo
