‘We’ve Been Using Personal Resources To Organise Sports Activities’

Go Round FC forced Osun United to draw 1-1 on Sunday at the Krisdera Hotel Stadium, thereby salvaging a point in the opening fixture of the season, but were disappointed over losing a handsome sum of money.

The financier of the club, Bro Felix Obuah had sent a message to the team, offering them N500, 000 .00 (Five hundred thousand naira) for victory but they failed.

Scorer of Go Round FC equaliser, Victor Wohuruche, said after the game that the players were disappointed, not just that they failed to win at home and also that they lost the money promised to them.

“The announcement affected us positively,” Wohuruche said.

“It came as a morale booster for us, but we couldn’t cement that game by winning it.

“Things like these can be morale boosters for us if these promises keep coming,” the soft talking striker said.

He revealed that players in the camp of the team have not been too happy since the draw.

“The camp has not been what it used to be since the draw. We all had high hopes of getting the money yesterday. I spoke to some of my colleagues and they were really not happy that the money slipped off our hands.

“Now we must work towards Saturday.”

Go Round FC will be at home on Match Day 2 at the Krisdera Hotel Stadium against Stationery Stores FC.