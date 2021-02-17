Rivers Community Vows To Shut Agip Operations …  Urges Wike To Intervene

The people of Omoku community in Ogba\Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area (ONELGA) of Rivers State have threatened to quit the Nigerian Agip Oil Company from their land if it fails to impact positively on the natives and community soonest.

They also called on the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, to intervene in their agitations against the multinational oil company to forestall the breakdown of law and order.

President-General of Omoku Youth Federation, Hopeson Ahiakwo, who briefed journalists alongside other community leaders in Port Harcourt on Monday, said they would no longer tolerate Agip’s outright negligence in their area.

Ahiakwo alleged that the company, through its operations that have lasted for 50 years in Omoku, had caused environmental pollution in the community, which has shortened the life span of the citizenry.

“In 1971, the first exploration was done. Since 1971 till date, Agip has been exploring, though negatively exploiting our society. And that is why we are here today.

“In the recent past, there has been a serious complaint on the activities of Nigerian Agip Oil Company in Omoku. And to our surprise, it (Agip) has not shown any form of attention and seriousness to be able to resolve these contending issues that our people face today.

“Today, our people are dying because we could not even find decent air to breath. Our aquatic system is destroyed. As Omoku is today, you cannot go to the river and find a prawn. This is because our river now is the river of oil. And we have complained to every sector, but to no avail”, he said.

The Omoku youth federation also accused the oil company of employing people from other ethnic groups, while sidelining the host community.

Ahiakwo stressed: “We are calling on the Nigerian Agip Oil Company to make haste because as it is, we shall shut down the company from our land. We shall no longer give them access to our land. This is because we cannot continue like this.

“Fifty years of no employment! For 50 years, Agip company cannot stand shoulder high to say we have employed one, two or three Omoku indigenes into the company. We are going to shut them out.

“That is why we are taking this opportunity to call on our amiable governor. He has done so much to communities with similar challenges. He has solved so many issues He is a peace crusader.

“All of us believe that with his intervention, maybe, Agip will continue to be our tenant. If he calls, we know Agip will listen to his voice. The sole responsibility of governance is to protect the citizens, which our governor has done; he is doing, has continued to do. Ours will not be a change. He will do it in our land.

“We are calling on the governor to intervene in the issue of Omoku community because we are going to stop Agip”.

He said further that, “Omoku community as known today in the nation is the highest oil-bearing community in the Niger Delta. There is not doubt about that and there has never been a question to such assertion

“The Federal Government had found a very reasonable quantity of gas which is measured to 5 trillion cubic of gas in Obiakpo 41 West of Omoku community; and with 338,000 cubic metres found in the same location.

“In the history of this nation, there is no single community that such wealth of resources could be found unless in Omoku, ONELGA in Rivers State. This wealth is managed by the Nigerian Agip Oil Company”.

All efforts to speak with the spokesperson of the oil company, Dennis Nazi, for reaction were not successful as at the time of filling this report, as his phone was not connecting.

By: Boye Salau