Kebbi Rolls Out Programmes To Improve Socio-Economic Wellbeing

Kebbi State Government has rolled out strategies and programmes to improve the socio-economic wellbeing of youths in the state.

The government stated that, it would provide enough information for the teaming youths to tap various grants, empowerment, agriculture loan’s opportunities by international groups, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and other donors for their progress.

The Commissioner for Youths and Sports Development in the state, Alhaji Gidado Kaliyal, who stated this while addressing various youth groups on mutual dialogue, held at the conference room of the Ministry of Budget and Economic Development, along other cabinet members of state executive council, reassured the youths that the current administration would do everything to strengthen their capacity as productive members of the society.

The Commissioner for Information Communication Technology, ICT, Alhaji Abdullahi Muhammad Magoro, Commissioner for Information and Culture, Alhaji Mahmud Warrah, Majority Leader, Kebbi State House of Assembly, Alhaji Faruq Aliyu Nasarawa and the Chairman of Jega LGA, Alhaji Shehu Mashal, who double as the state ALGON Chairman as well as the Deputy National President of ALGON were among those who witnessed the interactions session.

The Commissioner for Youths and Sports Development, while addressing the youths, said, “the state government has the confidence about the ability of youths to become vanguards of development of the society. The state government will make enough opportunities available and other organisations for the youths to utilise, for economic prosperity”.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Media, Yahaya Sarki, in his short remarks advocated for greater synergy between the CBN, NIRSAL, the Donor Agencies and the Ministry of Information and the Press, for the creation of awareness on the availability of the various FGN interventions for the youths.

In his paper presentation, Dr Usman Buhari Gwandu, enumerated numerous grants and loan schemes in Nigeria, Africa and at the global levels which youths and women could access, to attain self employment.

A Representative of Small and Medium Scale Enterprises, SME, Alhaji Nasiru Bello, lamented the high rate of unemployment among the youths, especially graduates of Universities and Polytechnics.

He disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari has set aside N75 billion for the youths to access through the SME, to start businesses of their own.