SMEs
Kebbi Rolls Out Programmes To Improve Socio-Economic Wellbeing
Kebbi State Government has rolled out strategies and programmes to improve the socio-economic wellbeing of youths in the state.
The government stated that, it would provide enough information for the teaming youths to tap various grants, empowerment, agriculture loan’s opportunities by international groups, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and other donors for their progress.
The Commissioner for Youths and Sports Development in the state, Alhaji Gidado Kaliyal, who stated this while addressing various youth groups on mutual dialogue, held at the conference room of the Ministry of Budget and Economic Development, along other cabinet members of state executive council, reassured the youths that the current administration would do everything to strengthen their capacity as productive members of the society.
The Commissioner for Information Communication Technology, ICT, Alhaji Abdullahi Muhammad Magoro, Commissioner for Information and Culture, Alhaji Mahmud Warrah, Majority Leader, Kebbi State House of Assembly, Alhaji Faruq Aliyu Nasarawa and the Chairman of Jega LGA, Alhaji Shehu Mashal, who double as the state ALGON Chairman as well as the Deputy National President of ALGON were among those who witnessed the interactions session.
The Commissioner for Youths and Sports Development, while addressing the youths, said, “the state government has the confidence about the ability of youths to become vanguards of development of the society. The state government will make enough opportunities available and other organisations for the youths to utilise, for economic prosperity”.
The Special Adviser to the Governor on Media, Yahaya Sarki, in his short remarks advocated for greater synergy between the CBN, NIRSAL, the Donor Agencies and the Ministry of Information and the Press, for the creation of awareness on the availability of the various FGN interventions for the youths.
In his paper presentation, Dr Usman Buhari Gwandu, enumerated numerous grants and loan schemes in Nigeria, Africa and at the global levels which youths and women could access, to attain self employment.
A Representative of Small and Medium Scale Enterprises, SME, Alhaji Nasiru Bello, lamented the high rate of unemployment among the youths, especially graduates of Universities and Polytechnics.
He disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari has set aside N75 billion for the youths to access through the SME, to start businesses of their own.
SMEs
Inflation: Uwaleke Tasks CBN On Agric Interventions
The Association of Capital Market Academics of Nigeria (ACMAN) has urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to scale up interventions in agricilture sector to stem the rising inflation figure.
ACMAN President, Prof. Uche Uwaleke, said this in an interview with newsmen yesterday, while reacting to the January inflation figure released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).
The Consumer Price Index report released by the NBS said the nation’s headline inflation rose by 0.71 basis points in January to 16.47 per cent from 15.75 per cent recorded in December.
According to the report, Nigeria’s headline inflation has risen to its highest in over three years, while food inflation rose to its highest since July 2008, when it stood at 20.9 per cent.
On a month-on-month basis, the headline index increased by 1.49 per cent in January 2021. This is 0.12 per cent points lower than the rate recorded in December 2020 (1.61 per cent).
Uwaleke said the Federal government and the CBN should scale up interventions in agriculture.
He observed that the inflationary pressure had refused to abate in spite of the reopening of the border and reduction in levy on imported cars.
“Inflationary pressure is coming more from the food component which has now exceeded 20 per cent.
“This reflects the lingering effects of increases in Value Added Tax, pump price of fuel and electricity tariffs as well as insecurity and transport bottlenecks,” Uwaleke said.
He added that the CBN should equally consider increasing foreign exchange supply to bring down exchange rate, especially now that crude oil prices are relatively high.
According to him, the new Service Chiefs should roll up their sleeves and confront the seemingly intractable insecurity challenge in the country.
SMEs
Bank Issues N41bn Local Bond To Support SMEs, Businesses
Tier 2 lender, Fidelity Bank, says it has completed the issuance of a fixed rate unsecured bond of N41.21 billion with a tenor of 10 years at an 8.5 per cent coupon rate.
The transaction, which was executed under its registered N100 billion bond issuance programme, will mature in 2031, a document showed.
Given its nature as a subordinated debt, the bond ranks beneath other, more senior loans or instruments with regard to claims on assets or earnings. It means creditors in possession of this kind of security will not be paid out unless senior bondholders are fully paid in the event of a default.
The bank said the debt-raising was 137 per cent subscribed as total investor interest and commitment came to N56.6 billion, affirming the bank’s “capacity to successfully execute debt capital market transactions.”
According to Fidelity Bank, “the transaction is a landmark achievement in the Nigerian domestic debt market for being the largest corporate bonds ever issued by a Nigerian Bank including the deposit money banks and merchant banks etc.”
Lagos-based Fidelity Bank in December declared its aspiration to issue fixed income securities of a 10-year tenor to support Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), retail business and technology infrastructure.
The bond “validates the continued investor confi-dence in our corporate strategy and aspirations, strong corporate governance structure and solid and stable executive management team with robust history of superior financial performance and returns,” said Fidelity Bank Chair Mustapha Chike-Obi.
Fidelity bank’s chief execu-tive, Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe,said the decision to commit the proceeds of the transaction to the develo-pment of SMEs, retail business and technology infrastructure aligned with the lender’s Tier I ambition.
“The successful bond issuance highlights the confidence in the Fidelity brand, as well as our capability to expand our funding sources, and deliver innovative financial services to our esteemed customers,” she added.
SMEs
Kebbi Rolls Out Programmes To Improve Socio-Economic Wellbeing
Kebbi State Government has rolled out strategies and programmes to improve the socio-economic wellbeing of youths in the state.
The government stated that, it would provide enough information for the teaming youths to tap various grants, empowerment, agriculture loan’s opportunities by international groups, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and other donors for their progress.
The Commissioner for Youths and Sports Development in the state, Alhaji Gidado Kaliyal, who stated this while addressing various youth groups on mutual dialogue, held at the conference room of the Ministry of Budget and Economic Development, along other cabinet members of state executive council, reassured the youths that the current administration would do everything to strengthen their capacity as productive members of the society.
The Commissioner for Information Communication Technology, ICT, Alhaji Abdullahi Muhammad Magoro, Commissioner for Information and Culture, Alhaji Mahmud Warrah, Majority Leader, Kebbi State House of Assembly, Alhaji Faruq Aliyu Nasarawa and the Chairman of Jega LGA, Alhaji Shehu Mashal, who double as the state ALGON Chairman as well as the Deputy National President of ALGON were among those who witnessed the interactions session.
The Commissioner for Youths and Sports Development, while addressing the youths, said, “the state government has the confidence about the ability of youths to become vanguards of development of the society. The state government will make enough opportunities available and other organisations for the youths to utilise, for economic prosperity”.
The Special Adviser to the Governor on Media, Yahaya Sarki, in his short remarks advocated for greater synergy between the CBN, NIRSAL, the Donor Agencies and the Ministry of Information and the Press, for the creation of awareness on the availability of the various FGN interventions for the youths.
In his paper presentation, Dr Usman Buhari Gwandu, enumerated numerous grants and loan schemes in Nigeria, Africa and at the global levels which youths and women could access, to attain self employment.
A Representative of Small and Medium Scale Enterprises, SME, Alhaji Nasiru Bello, lamented the high rate of unemployment among the youths, especially graduates of Universities and Polytechnics.
He disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari has set aside N75 billion for the youths to access through the SME, to start businesses of their own.
Trending
- Oil & Energy2 days ago
Oil Pollution: Monarch Hails UK Supreme Court’s Ruling Against Shell
- Column2 days ago
Ponzi Schemes Still Abound
- Oil & Energy2 days ago
Shell Didn’t Under-Report 2m Barrels Of Crude-DPR
- News2 days ago
Polluted N’Delta Communities Can Sue In English Courts, UK S’Court Rules
- Sports2 days ago
2020/2021 CAF Champions League: Results From Early Group-Stage Matches
- Rivers4 hours ago
RSNC GM Tasks Correspondents On Professionalism
- Sports2 days ago
Goalkeeper Wants To Make His History With Kwara United
- Politics2 days ago
Jonathan, Others Present At Diri’s S’ Court Victory Thanksgiving