Politics
Okowa Congratulates Diri On 1st Anniversary
Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, yesterday, congratulated his Bayelsa State counterpart, Senator Douye Diri, on the first anniversary of his administration.
Okowa, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika in Asaba, thanked God for the success of the first year of the “prosperity” administration in Bayelsa State.
He said that Bayelsa had become more peaceful and united since Diri took over the mantle of governance a year ago.
He urged the governor to remain on that lane of focused development and evolution of peace in the state.
Okowa thanked the people of Bayelsa for supporting the Diri administration in giving a meaningful development in the state.
“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I congratulate my brother Governor, Sen. Douye Diri, on the first anniversary of his administration.
“As a state, we are pleased with your giant strides since you assumed office a year ago.
“We thank the people of Bayelsa for supporting your administration by giving peace a chance which had led to the successes recorded thus far by your administration.
“As you continue to soldier on the onerous task of providing prosperity and development for your people, it is my wish and that of the people of Delta that you will continue to flourish in the court of the Lord.
“May God continue to grant you divine wisdom and provide you with the needed resources to develop the nooks and crannies of Bayelsa,” Okowa said.
Politics
Jonathan, Others Present At Diri’s S’ Court Victory Thanksgiving
Former President Goodluck Jonathan, his wife, Dame Patience, governors of Bauchi, Akwa Ibom and Oyo were among dignitaries at the special victory thanksgiving of the Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, in Yenagoa on Saturday.
The event which held at the 15,000-seater Ecumenical Centre to commemorate the February 13, 2020 Supreme Court verdict that ushered in Senator Diri as governor of the state as well as the first anniversary of his administration also had in attendance the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Niger Delta, Senator Ita Enang, National President, Christian Association of Nigeria, Dr. Samson Ayokunle, General Overseer, The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement, Pastor Lazarus Muoka among other clerics.
Immediate past governor of the state, Senator Seriake Dickson, was represented by a former Secretary to the State Government, Barr. Kemela Okara.
Speaking at the event, Governor Diri expressed appreciation to God for the miracle that brought him to office, saying he would forever remain grateful and committed to the service of the state.
A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, quoted him as also thanking the judiciary, particularly the Supreme Court Justices for their courage in delivering such a landmark judgement.
Diri said the Justices proved that the judiciary remained the last hope of the common man.
He equally appreciated all those who stood by him after the election and before the apexc ourt ruling, especially Senator Dickson, Akwa Ibom governor, Udom Emmanuel and his Oyo counterpart, Seyi Makinde.
The state helmsman urged people of the state to always exude love and embrace one another irrespective of party affiliations, stressing that the development of the state was bigger than any group or individual consideration.
“They say the judiciary is the last hope of the common man. For us, the judiciary was our last hope. We thank all those who contributed one way or another toward ensuring our victory”, he said.
“Let me again urge Bayelsans not to see those in APC as enemies. Today they are there but tomorrow they might be in PDP. As I speak, many of our brothers in the APC are returning to the PDP”, he added.
Former President Jonathan, in his goodwill message, urged politicians to see politics as a means of developing the people and not warfare.
The former Nigerian leader stressed that at the end of every political contest, politicians should sheathe their swords and work with the winner.
He commended Diri for his non-discriminatory style of politics, which he said has seen him embrace everybody, regardless of political leanings.
He also called for support from people of the state to enable the Diri administration succeed.
“My message today is that those of us in politics should learn to play politics as politics and not war. At the end of the process, let us come together and support whoever emerges winner’, the ex-president said.
In their goodwill messages, Governors Seyi Makinde, Udom Emmanuel and Senator Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State as well as Prince Secondus all commended Governor Diri for his strides in office and expressed confidence that he would transform the state while calling on Bayelsans to rally round him.
Delivering a sermon on the topic: “It is The Lord’s Doing,” Pastor Lazarus Muoka described Diri’s emergence as divine.
By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells,Yenagoa
Politics
Opobo/Nkoro PDP Chairmanship Primaries: Cookey-Gam Emerges Candidate
Leader of the Opobo/Nkoro Legislative Assembly was yesterday unanimously elected to fly the flag of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the upcoming April 17 local government elections.
Hon. Enyiada Cookey-Gam emerged chairmanship candidate of the party following a consensus arrangement put together by the delegates and stakeholders in the area.
At exactly 1.30 pm yesterday at the venue of the primaries held at the council premises, Mr Kingsley Bellor Waite, the returning officer declared Hon. Cookey-Gam winner of the primaries.
Meanwhile, Commissioner for Water Resources and Rural Development, Dr. Tamunosisi Gogo Jaja has called on the PDP flagbearer for the council polls to utilise his position to make the youth proud.
Gogo Jaja observed that this is the first time a youth would be elected as council chairman, and therefore urged Cookey-Gam not to disappoint thousands of youths in the area.
“ His case is to show to everyone of us that everyone has opportunity to aspire to become Chairman”, “ the commissioner said.
On his part, chairman of the council, Hon. Eugene Jaja expressed happiness over the smooth conduct of the election.
He was confident that the PDP candidate in the LG elections will win to continue in developing the area.
The council chairman said he was satisfied with the process and commended the delegates for electing the best.
In his acceptance speech, Hon. Enyiada Cookey-Gam assured that Opobo/Nkoro will witness a new kind of transformation.
“ It is a challenge to prove myself worthy, and I will prove myself and make everyone to smile again in our LGA,” he said.
Politics
Sanwo-Olu Condoles Jakande’s Family, Extols Ex-Gov
Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday paid a condolence visit to the family of the first civilian governor of the state, late Alhaji Lateef Jakande.
Jakande, popularly called “Baba Kekere”, died on February 11 at the age of 91.
Speaking during the condolence visit at the former governor’s residence in the Ilupeju area, Sanwo-Olu said that the quality of leadership that Jakande exhibited could not be quantified.
He said that the first civilian governor was a decent and humble man, who was at peace with humankind.
According to him, his tenacity, kindness, love for the poor, genuine empathy, resolve to ensure that the people he governed got the very best, are the testimonials that people still remember.
“Alhaji Jakande scored several firsts that even subsequent governors have not been able to match.
“I say here with all sense of humility that indeed, he had been a builder of our time, a man that laid the foundation of a Lagos that all of us are attempting and trying to develop and put layers on.
“We can only take solace in the fact that he had lived a good life, he had been a very decent man, a very humble man and he had reflected what true humanity is all about.
“It is a source of inspiration to all of us, it is a clarion call for all of us that are in position of leadership now to think and reflect on how also would we be remembered after our time.
“So, we are here to commiserate again with the family, encourage them, to pray with them and to say to them that indeed at this trying time, we will be with them,” he said.
The governor said that the entire citizens of Lagos understood and appreciated the kind of icon, elder statesman Jakande was.
“May his soul continue to rest in peace and the memories he had left for all of us will continue to linger for a long time and the experience, the lessons that we have taken, we will not throw away.
“We will continue to remember him for good. We will continue to say that Lateef Kayode Jakande was a good man that lived in our time,” he said.
Trending
- Sports3 days ago
Beat Enyimba In Aba, Get N20m, Wike Charges Rivers Utd …Gov Presents 54 Seater Bus To Team
- Oil & Energy3 hours ago
Oil Pollution: Monarch Hails UK Supreme Court’s Ruling Against Shell
- Column3 hours ago
Ponzi Schemes Still Abound
- Oil & Energy2 hours ago
Shell Didn’t Under-Report 2m Barrels Of Crude-DPR
- Featured3 days ago
MOMAN Seeks National Dialogue On Fuel Subsidy
- Featured3 days ago
Govs Still Sidelined In NDDC Affairs, Wike Laments
- Sports3 days ago
CAFCC: Rivers Utd Midfielder Confident Of Beating Enyimba, Sunday
- Sports3 days ago
Shooting Stars Coach Ready For NNL Season