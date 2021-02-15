Sports
LBA Nominates Yusuf For Award
Sunshine Stars’ striker, Sadeeq Yusuf, has been nominated for January’s League Bloggers Award following his stunning start to the 2020/21 NPFL season.
Yusuf will compete for the award against Ndifreke Effiong of Akwa Utd, Plateau United goalkeeper Chinedu Anozie and Samuel Stone of Jigawa Golden Stars.
The Sunshine Stars forward scored five goals in four matches in the month of January, while Ndifreke and Samuel Stones netted three goals each.
Anozie on his part, kept three clean sheets in four appearances to help Plateau United turn around their campaign.
Meanwhile, the quartet of Fatai Osho, Bala Nikyu, Gbenga Ogunbote and Stanley Eguma, will slug it out for the Manager of the Month Award.
The winner of the respective category was scheduled to be announced Saturday, February 13th.
Sports
2020/2021 CAF Champions League: Results From Early Group-Stage Matches
The following are results from the first six matches in the Group stage of the 2020/21 CAF Champions league, which were played on Friday and Saturday across the continent.
What would have been the seventh result from a Group C match between Wydad Casablanca of Morocco and Kaizer Chiefs of South Africa was not played and CAF did not give any reason for this.
However, here are the results of matches played.
On Friday
Group A
AS Vita Club, DR Congo 0-1 Simba, Tanzania
Group D
Zamalek, Egypt 0-0 MC Alger, Algeria.
On Saturday,
Group B
TP Mazembe, DR Congo 0-0 Belouizdad, Algeria
Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa 2-0 Al Hilal Omdurman, Sudan
Group C
Horoya, Guinea 2-0 Petro de Luanda, Angola
Group D
Espérance Sportive de Tunis 2-1 Teungueth, Senegal
The next set of matches will be played on 23 and 24 February.
In the group stage, each group will be played on a home-and-away, round-robin basis. The winners and runners-up of each group will advance to the quarter-finals of the knockout stage.
In the parallel play-off stage of the CAF Confederations Cup, CS Sfaxien of Tunisia defeated AS Kigali of Rwanda 4–1.
Sports
NNL’s 2020/2021 Season Fails To Get Underway
The 2020/2021 Nigeria National League (NNL) failed to kick off as expected on Friday as the two scheduled matches failed to hold as a result of non-appearance of match officials.
Tidesports source gathered that EFCC Football Club of Abuja were to host FC Taraba in Abuja in a Northern Conference A1 fixture.
Malumfashi FC was also to host Zamfara United in a Group A2 action in Malumfashi.
But both matches failed to hold as the referees for the games refused to show up.
Tidesports source reports that both teams at the Abuja venue, Area 3 Football Pitch, turned up for the game, while a substantial number of spectators and several others also showed up.
It was however learnt that the officials refused to show up in protest against non-payment of certain money by the NNL Secretariat for some time now.
When contacted, NNL’s Chief Operating Officer (COO), Emmanuel Adesanya, confirmed the non-appearance of the match officials at both venues.
He also confirmed that the match officials were not at the match venues as a result of a protest over non-payment of some money being owed by the league organisers.
“We know that the match appointments were made by the Referees Committee of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), while we also heard today that the referees did not show up for the matches.
“But we are handling the situation as it should be, and we are holding discussions with all parties involved,” Adesanya said.
He assured that by late Friday all contending issues would have been resolved.
“We want to resolve all matters by Friday night, so that today’s matches would be played on Saturday morning in both venues.”
The NNL COO said this would also help in ensuring the other Match Day 1 fixtures slated for Saturday in the league would not be disrupted.
“We want this slight disruption to remain as it is —- a slight disruption. Once we can get the referees on the pitch by Saturday morning, we would have done it, and the league will go on as earlier scheduled,” he said.
Sports
Ticket GolfSixes Nigeria Tournament: Eight Teams Book Final
Eight teams at the weekend qualified for Sunday’s final round of the inaugural GolfSixes Nigeria Tournament at the TYB International Golf Resort and Country Club (IGRCC) in Abuja.
Tidesports gathered that the team’s qualified from the field of 16 which started off with four players each on Saturday morning when the competition teed off.
The team of Deji Emmanuel, S.O. Paul, Martins Adaboh and Emma Anosike led the pack with a score of 15 to qualify.
The team of D.A. Lubo, D.D. Ahmadu, C.D. Dola and D.G. Albehu also qualified after scoring 13.
B. Acholonu, Ahmed Oseni, H.R. Mohammed and H. Mundu scored 11 points to also advance, while the team of S.O. Anyamele, Yilkes, HPZ Vintenaba and S. Wakawa also advanced.
The team of Aroriode, Ladipo, C.O. Okobi and M.M. Kini scored 10 to qualify, ahead of two others with the same score.
These included the quartet of Victor Garba, I. Juliet, OS Ntukogu, and S.S. Okwuokei, who scored 10 points.
J.K. Luka, Eddy Shok, Fred Awar and Arabi Bello also joined in qualification in spite of scoring 10 points.
Earlier in the day, the club’s captain, Brig.-Gen. A.A. Ariyibi, who was represented by the vice-captain, retired Brig.-Gen. G.G. Shipi, had teed off the tournament.
Trending
- Sports3 days ago
Beat Enyimba In Aba, Get N20m, Wike Charges Rivers Utd …Gov Presents 54 Seater Bus To Team
- Oil & Energy3 hours ago
Oil Pollution: Monarch Hails UK Supreme Court’s Ruling Against Shell
- Column3 hours ago
Ponzi Schemes Still Abound
- Oil & Energy2 hours ago
Shell Didn’t Under-Report 2m Barrels Of Crude-DPR
- Featured3 days ago
MOMAN Seeks National Dialogue On Fuel Subsidy
- Featured3 days ago
Govs Still Sidelined In NDDC Affairs, Wike Laments
- Sports3 days ago
CAFCC: Rivers Utd Midfielder Confident Of Beating Enyimba, Sunday
- Sports3 days ago
Shooting Stars Coach Ready For NNL Season