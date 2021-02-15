Nation
Insecurity: Don’t Travel To S’West For Now, Arewa Youths Tell Northerners
Northern Youths Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has expressed concerns on the alleged constant attacks against northerners, especially the recent attack in Sasha market of Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State, which led to loss of lives and destruction of property, advising northerners not to take the risk of travelling to the South-West for now.
A statement from its spokesman, Mock Kure, yesterday, observed that, “The attention of the Northern Youths Council of Nigeria has been drawn to the ongoing carnage against Northerners, particularly in Sasha Market of Akinyele Local Government, Oyo State, South-West Nigeria wherein so many lives were either killed or injured, business premises and vehicles were burnt by Yoruba hoodlums.
“We wish to condemn such an attack in the strongest terms possible and call on security agents to arrest the perpetrators so as to serve as deterrent to would be hoodlums.”
The Arewa youths noted that the hidden agenda to expel northerners in that segment of the country started with the call on all herdsmen (not criminal elements) by the Governor of Ondo State, Barrister Rotimi Akeredolu, to leave all state controlled forests reserves.
It explained that this led to the sudden emergence of one Sunday Igboho, a well known motor park tout as the Enforcer-In-Chief of the hidden but now open agenda in far away Oyo State.
The youths noted, “The eviction orders violate the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (1999 as amended) which guarantees freedom of movement to all citizens and rights to own movable and unmovable properties in any part of the country.”
The statement noted that in his effort to defend the laws of the country, the Inspector General of Police gave instruction to his subordinates in the region to arrest and bring the said Sunday to Abuja, saying that the arm of the law has proven to be weak and helpless as the said wanted person has been going about dishing out fresh quit notices to law-abiding citizens and enforcing same in many states of the region.
“We believe strongly that the inability of the government at all levels to tame the lawless wings of Sunday Igboho and his co-travellers has led to the emergence of his variants, hence, the renewed attacks on settled business people and many others that can’t speak Yoruba at Sasha Market,” the statement explained.
The youth called on the federal government to declare Sunday Igboho’s group a terrorist organization as he was not different from Boko Haram.
They called on the Northern Governor’s Forum under the leadership of Barrister Simon Lalong to rally his colleagues to begin to evacuate their brothers that are trapped in the South-West and other troubled spots in Southern Nigeria since the governments in those regions have proven to be helpless or tacitly complicit in the ceaseless attacks ”on our people.”
The statement observed that the Northern youths continue to maintain maximum restraints despite the unjustifiable and unprovoked attacks on their people pending when government would exhaust all its cards.
It enjoined the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to mobilize resources to the market to ameliorate the sufferings of those who lost their means of livelihood to the carnage.
The Arewa youths urged the Federal Government to adequately compensate those who lost loved ones and property to the crisis.
The Arewa youths also enjoined Northerners to desist from travelling to South-West as signals from the region remain awful, pending when the government would prove that it is now safe to travel to that region.
The statement urged Nigerians with conscience to condemn such attacks and other planned attacks, saying that together, good shall triumph over evil.
Nation
Buhari Promoted Disunity Through Lopsided Appointments —CDHR
The Committee for the Defence of Human Rights says the rise in ethnic nationalism can be traced to the failure of President Muhammadu Buhari, and his lopsided appointments.
This is contained in a communiqué issued at the end of the meeting of the National Executive Committee of the CDHR, yesterday.
According to the communiqué signed by the National President of the CDHR, Dr Osagie Obayuwana, the NEC exhaustively deliberated on two major issues: ‘the state of the CDHR and the state of the nation’.
The communiqué read in part, “Again, to the CDHR, the primary culprit is the failure of the Buhari government whose six-year tenure has so far promoted want and deprivation across board for the teeming masses of Nigeria on the one hand, and wealth accumulation for a few, on the other hand.
“Buhari has through appointment and body language encouraged the thinking that his tenure in office is to promote the ethnic hegemony of the Fulani stock; some hawks amongst whom who now openly talk of the consummation of the Uthman Dan Fodio Jihad of conquering the entirety of the landmass called Nigeria.
“President Buhari, being an owner of herds of cattle himself, obviously cannot rise above his entanglement in conflict of interest in the Herdsmen/Farmers faceoff. We are not surprised that after the rejection of his Ruga proposal, he has retreated into subterfuge in shadowy manoeuvres.”
The CDHR said there was a need for the government to find out how expensive AK-47 rifles end up in the hands of poor herdsmen.
It said it was possible that it was the owners of the cattle that were supplying the pastoralists with weapons.
The statement further read, “Nigerian People from all parts of the country also need to see these issues through this prism. Given that the average Fulani herdsman cannot afford an AK-47 rifle, it should be clear that it is this cow owing clique that is arming the herdsmen as part of their strategy to enforce their will, to get other Nigerians to be responsible for their business expenses.”
As regards the arrest of #OccupyLekki protesters on Saturday, the CDHR said every Nigerian had the right to protest.
It, therefore, called for the immediate release of all detained persons.
Nation
Buhari’s Double Standards Responsible For Insecurity, HURIWA Claims
The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of being responsible for the inter-ethnic clashes in the country.
HURIWA said Buhari’s double standards are causing the crisis.
The group said Buhari has maintained the practice of always insisting on: “picking Hausa/Fulani Moslems to head security architectures of significance just as the rights advocacy group said it was incomprehensible that a tribe like the Igbo speaking nationality of South-East of Nigeria has never had a service chief of any of the armed security forces since the assumption of office of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015”.
HURIWA spoke, yesterday, against the backdrop of the Hausa versus Yoruba Inter-ethnic conflict in Ibadan just as the group said Buhari has created the perception that, “members of his Hausa/Fulani ethnicity can never be prosecuted for the offences of alleged invasions and destruction of farms and the slaughter of citizens, majority of whom are Christians”.
It said that the police has also: “exacerbated the conflicts between different ethnicities because the Nigerian Police Force has been ethnicised by President Muhammadu Buhari to appear more like a Hausa/Fulani brigade than a national police force with the dominance of Moslems of Hausa/Fulani ethnic stock being favoured in all the top flight promotions ever carried out under President Muhammadu Buhari since 2015 with the South-East of Nigeria always kept in the fringes.
“When you make your administration appear like a village meeting of Hausa/Fulani and only promote your people in the security forces, you are only stoking up the embers of Ethnic and Religious hatred and conflicts like the type that flared up sadly in the biggest city in West Africa- Ibadan, Oyo State, South-West of Nigeria”.
The group said the failure of the present administration to prosecute armed herdsmen responsible for the massive destructions of parts of Benue, Southern Kaduna, Plateau and Enugu states, including the spate of killings and kidnapping in such places like Nasarawa, Benue, Kaduna, masterminded by mostly armed herdsmen is the fundamental cause of organised chasms and divisiveness dovetailing into conflagration and bloody conflicts such as the fight between traders of Hausa/Yoruba ethnicities in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.
HURIWA urged members of all ethnic groups to live in harmony.
According to a statement by the National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, and the National Media Affairs Director, Miss Zainab Yusuf, HURIWA called on the government to stop Commissioners of Police and military commanders from showing open partiality and double standards whenever there are issues of alleged invasions of farmland as was recorded in Oyo and Abia states in which the, “Police commissioners took sides with the suspected herdsmen who were accused of destroying farms of communities in the two states.
“Unless there is equality and equity in the enforcement of the laws, there will continue to be conflicts between the people who feel alienated and the favoured tribal and religious group that enjoy presidential cover and one sided protection of armed security services in Nigeria”.
HURIWA has also supported the implementation of restructuring of Nigeria.
Nation
NIPC Tracks $16.74bn Investment In 2020
The Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) has reported that $16.74billion was tracked as investment announcements for the year 2020.
From its investment intelligence newsletter, this amount is 44 per cent less than the value tracked in 2019 which stood at $29.91billion.
The report said the drop in value could be attributed to the economic impact brought about by Covid-19 pandemic, which disrupted not only Nigerian economy but global value chains and capital flows.
A similar downward trend is expected for actual investments recorded in Nigeria and globally.
In its Intelligence Newsletter, NIPC stated that it tracked a total of 63 projects across 21 states and the Federal Capital Territory during the year.
Twenty-four of the projects were planned for Lagos State, followed by Kaduna and Ekiti states with five projects each.
In terms of value, the top five states are: Rivers State with $6billion; Kaduna State with $2.8billion; Kogi State with $1billion; Lagos State with $0.89billion; and Ogun State with $0.08billion.
The data further showed that the manufacturing sector had the highest number of projects (10) as well as the highest value, which stood at $8.4billion (50%).
Transportation and storage had (28%), information and communication had (11%), mining and quarrying had (6%), while finance and insurance (3%) made up the top five sectors for the year.
Singapore accounted for 36% of the projects announcements tracked during the period.
Other major sources were China (22%); United States of America (15%); South Africa (10%); United Kingdom (9%) and domestic investors (8%).
This report is inexhaustive on all investment announcements in Nigeria during the period.
Nevertheless, it gives a sense of investors’ interest in the Nigerian economy for planning, decision making and policy design across board.
