Dangote Cement Donates 10 Tricycles To Host Communities

The Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), has disclosed plans to concession four of the Federal Government enterprises, soon.

The Head of Public Communications in the bureau, Amina Othman made the disclosure in a statement issued in Abuja, yesterday.

According to her, the enterprises are Tafawa Balewa Trade Fair Complex, Lagos International Trade Fair Complex (LITFC), Calabar Special Economic Zone (SEZ) and Kano Special Economic Zone (SEZ).

She also said that an International Investors’ webinar to showcase investment opportunities in the four enterprises was slated for Tuesday, February 23 by 10am.

“The webinar is in line with the new mandate of BPE as contained in a new Federal Government circular.

“It gives the bureau the responsibility for the concession of public enterprises and infrastructure already listed in the first and second schedules of the Public Enterprises Act.

“Acting on behalf of the Federal Government as the counterparty on all infrastructure projects being developed on a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) basis.”

Othman said that the one- day event would provide a platform for prospective investors to leverage on the vast opportunities in the aforementioned enterprises in line with international best practices.

She added that the virtual event would attract embassies, high commissions, trade missions, multilateral and bi-lateral commissions, identified investors, ministries, state governors, sister agencies and the presidency.

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo is expected to give the keynote address, she added.

The Tide recalls that the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo had in December 2020, clarified the roles of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) and the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) in Public-Private Partnership (PPP) engagements.

He said that the circular issued stipulated that the BPE would act on behalf of the Federal Government as a counter-party of all the infrastructure projects being developed on PPP basis.

For the ICRC, he said it would serve as the regulatory agency for PPP transactions with powers to inspect, supervise and monitor the projects and processes in order to ensure compliance with relevant laws, policies and regulations.

“So it is expected that this new policy direction will provide clarity to stakeholders and foster the improvement of PPP programmes in the country, he had said.