Business
Dangote Cement Donates 10 Tricycles To Host Communities
Dangote Cement Plc, Obajana Plant in Kogi, has donated 10 tricycles, popularly known as Keke NAPEP, to host communities as part of its corporate social responsibility and enhance peaceful and harmonious relationship.
The Plant Director of the company, Mr J. V. Gungune, while presenting the items to the four plant and mining communities yesterday, said the gesture was part of efforts to engender harmonious relationships between the company and the host communities.
Gungune, who was represented by General Manager, Human Resources and Administration of the company, Haruna Adinoyi, said that the firm was appreciative of the host communities’ supports for its operations.
He said that the donation was meant to provide livelihood support for some members of the benefitting plant and mining communities, including Obajana, Akpata, Iwaa and Oyo, all represented by their respective traditional rulers.
Speaking at the handing over ceremony, the Bajana of Obajana, Oba Idowu Isenibi, described the donation as timely, saying that it would support business and transportation in the communities.
The Oba of Iwaa community, Francis Migbole, also expressed the appreciation of his community to the company, while commending the President of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, for his efforts at transforming the economies of the host communities.
In his remarks, the Deputy General Manager, Community Relations and Special Duties, Mr Ademola Adeyemi, said that the tricycles would aid movement of members of the affected communities.
Adeyemi said that the effort was part of the company’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) to enhance harmonious relationship, adding that while Obajana was a plant community, Akpata, Iwaa and Oyo were mining communities.
It would be recalled that only recently, the company funded cooperative societies in the communities, while it had just completed a multi-billion naira Obajana-Kabba concrete road, adjudged to be the longest concrete road in the country.
Business
FG Seeks Robust Trade Relations Between Nigeria, UAE
The Federal Government has called for a robust collaboration with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in strengthening existing bilateral relations between the two countries.
Minister of State, Finance, Budget and National Planning, Prince Clement Agba, disclosed his in a statement by the ministry’s spokesman, Mrs Victoria Agba-Attah, in Abuja, yesterday.
He called for robust collaboration between Nigeria’s Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning and its relevant counterparts in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Agba made the call in Abuja when he received the UAE Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr Fahad AITaffag who came to extend invitation to participate in his country’s trade and promotional campaign 2021 aimed at improving trade and bilateral relations with other countries.
The minister appreciated the enormous work UAE had been doing with ministries and states in the country.
He said that their activities had remained unreported due to lack of collaboration with the Ministry, which was saddled with coordinating bilateral relations and agreements.
Agba said that there was no report of UAE’s activities on the Development Assistance Database (DAD) platform.
“When we have the data we can properly brief the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on your activities in the country.
“I am optimistic that this visit will be a starting point for robust bilateral relations between the Ministry and the Embassy,” he said.
The minister said that on the Dubai Expo 2021, he would liaise with his colleague, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment to work out modalities on how Nigeria could come in.
He expressed his readiness to work with the Embassy in making quotes and comments on bilateral relations of both countries as part of media promotion materials for the February campaign.
AITaffag said the Expo, which is scheduled for November 2021, would be part of the activities to mark their Independence Day celebrations.
Business
BPE To Concession Lagos Int’l Trade Fair Complex, Others
The Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), has disclosed plans to concession four of the Federal Government enterprises, soon.
The Head of Public Communications in the bureau, Amina Othman made the disclosure in a statement issued in Abuja, yesterday.
According to her, the enterprises are Tafawa Balewa Trade Fair Complex, Lagos International Trade Fair Complex (LITFC), Calabar Special Economic Zone (SEZ) and Kano Special Economic Zone (SEZ).
She also said that an International Investors’ webinar to showcase investment opportunities in the four enterprises was slated for Tuesday, February 23 by 10am.
“The webinar is in line with the new mandate of BPE as contained in a new Federal Government circular.
“It gives the bureau the responsibility for the concession of public enterprises and infrastructure already listed in the first and second schedules of the Public Enterprises Act.
“Acting on behalf of the Federal Government as the counterparty on all infrastructure projects being developed on a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) basis.”
Othman said that the one- day event would provide a platform for prospective investors to leverage on the vast opportunities in the aforementioned enterprises in line with international best practices.
She added that the virtual event would attract embassies, high commissions, trade missions, multilateral and bi-lateral commissions, identified investors, ministries, state governors, sister agencies and the presidency.
The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo is expected to give the keynote address, she added.
The Tide recalls that the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo had in December 2020, clarified the roles of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) and the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) in Public-Private Partnership (PPP) engagements.
He said that the circular issued stipulated that the BPE would act on behalf of the Federal Government as a counter-party of all the infrastructure projects being developed on PPP basis.
For the ICRC, he said it would serve as the regulatory agency for PPP transactions with powers to inspect, supervise and monitor the projects and processes in order to ensure compliance with relevant laws, policies and regulations.
“So it is expected that this new policy direction will provide clarity to stakeholders and foster the improvement of PPP programmes in the country, he had said.
Business
I Want To Put NCS On Fast Dev Pedestal -Ali
The Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), retired Col. Hameed Ali, says he wants to be remembered for putting the NCS on “a pedestal of fast development’’.
Ali made this remark yesterday when he featured as guest on the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) forum in Abuja.
He said he was working hard to put the NCS on a training pedestal where the capacities of officers and men would be well harnessed.
The customs chief said that his dream and passion were to make the customs technology-based, where every process would be done electronically.
“I want to leave customs on pedestal of training and enabling equipment. We need technology, we need modern technology for today and tomorrow.
“That is why we pushed and got approval for e-customs. E-customs is key to the survival and progress of the service.
“By the time we deploy e-customs, it will be an end-to-end automation, which means that from that moment even on the table of every customs officer, you won’t find a paper, everything will be electronic-based; that is our hope.
“In a nutshell, I want to be remembered as somebody who has gone into customs and did his best to improve and increase the progress of the service.
“Most especially, that I have been able to put customs on a pedestal of fast development in tandem with global best practices.”
