Covid-19 Vaccines Not Mark Of ‘666’, Anglican Primate Tells Nigerians
The Primate of Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Henry Ndukuba, has urged Nigerians, especially Christians, to ensure that they are inoculated against the deadly Covid-19 pandemic when general vaccination commences in the country.
Ndukuba, a most reverend, said this at the February, 2021, Standing Committee meeting of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, which began on February 8 and ended on February 14, with a church service at the All Saints’ Cathedral, Onitsha, Anambra State.
A full text of the meeting, made available to newsmen, in Abuja, yesterday, quoted Ndukuba as saying that many Nigerians had become complacent about Covid-19 because of the unfounded campaign against the vaccines.
“Covid-19 is already in our villages and communities; we have lost some members to Covid-19 infections. Many people are very complaisant and careless because they believe it is a rich people’s disease or it is not real.
“Covid-19 is real and it kills. Some people are peddling unfounded campaign against the Covid-19 vaccines; they suggest that anyone receiving the vaccine will receive the anti-Christ number 666.
“Let it be clear that Covid-19 is a virus that is ravaging the world and killing people. We give glory to God that we have higher survival rate in Nigeria,” he said.
“This disease is like Polio, Yellow Fever and other virus diseases that we receive vaccines to prevent. Those who are infected are being treated and many recover.
‘The medical personnel administer drugs to cure them which does not initiate them with the 666. This vaccine is like any other that we receive to prevent diseases caused by virus.
“The End Time signs are here but the severe persecutions and tribulations have yet to come fully. We should be careful not to propagate stories that are not true and which can only be destructive to the lives of our people.”
RSG Implements Minimum Wage For Civil Servants …Sets Up Tripartite Committee On Pending Labour Concerns
The Rivers State Government has agreed with the state Chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), to address all pending labour concerns in the state.
The Secretary to the State Government, Dr Tammy Danagogo, who disclosed this, said that an agreement on the implementation of the National Minimum Wage of N30,000.00, which took effect on January 1, 2020, has been executed.
Danagogo, said this in a statement after a meeting between the state government and organised labour in Port Harcourt, last Friday.
According to him, a tripartite committee to undertake detailed discussions on all outstanding issues has also been set up.
The SSG said, “Rivers State Government has agreed and commenced implementation of the payment of check-off dues and the payment of arrears of salaries of health workers in the Rivers State Public Service who participated in the sympathy strike of 2017 under the auspices of JOHESU.
“Other issues which were raised by labour such as: Need for payment of arrears of minimum wage, promotion of civil servants from 2012, payment of gratuity to pensioners, payment of arrears of salaries to some civil servants who were not paid their February and March, 2016, salaries due to the aborted 2016 biometric verification exercise etc”, according to the SSG, “will be discussed in detail by the tripartite committee.
“The tripartite committee is to commence sitting immediately for a period of six weeks after which a report will be submitted to the government”, Danagogo added.
The meeting was attended by the Head of Rivers State Civil Service, Barrister Rufus Godwins.
On the part of labour unions were the Chairman of the NLC, Comrade Beatrice Itubo; Chairman of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Pastor Jonah Austin; Chairman of the Joint Public Service Negotiating Council (JPSNC), Comrade Emecheta Chukwu; and other labour leaders.
The tripartite committee would resume sitting this week.
Govs Still Sidelined In NDDC Affairs, Wike Laments
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, says despite the inauguration of the advisory council of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), oil producing state governors are still sidelined in the affairs of the intervention agency.
The governor noted that because the governing party dictates what happens in the NDDC, the commission now acts like a state on its own and refuses to interface with the governors of the oil producing states to strategically develop the Niger Delta region.
He stated this when members of the House of Representatives Committee on NDDC led by its Chairman, Hon Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday.
Wike explained that contrary to assumption that governors of the Niger Delta were critical stakeholders in the affairs of the NDDC, they are not in the true sense of it.
According to him, since the inauguration of the NDDC advisory council last year, the present Federal Government has ensured that the governors are sidelined in the affairs of the commission.
“Even when we are inaugurated, we were not involved in anything that happens in NDDC, which is most unfortunate.”
He further added, “NDDC is like a state on its own without working with the state government and why is it so. It is so because the states of NDDC are controlled by the opposition party, therefore, there is no need to consult with them.”
The governor explained that in a bid to ensure NDDC does not embark on indiscriminate execution of projects that often distort the state developmental agenda; the Rivers State Government recently obtained a court order that prohibits the commission from carrying out projects without the consent of the state government.
Wike urged the National Assembly to be resolute in its oversight function by ensuring that the NDDC stops frittering the resources meant for the development of the Niger Delta region on building roads in Army barracks, police stations and spending billions of Naira to ensure he did not win election.
The governor stated that NDDC and the Rivers State had once agreed to collaborate on a legacy project, but the commission ended up defrauding the state government.
“NDDC fraudulently duped us over the Mother and Child Hospital. They duped us. They had an agreement with the state government to build a regional hospital called Mother and Child Hospital. They agreed that it will be N1.7billion: state government to bring N800million, they will bring N900million.
“The state government at that time paid their N800million. NDDC mobilised the contractor with N400million of the N800million we brought and then abandoned the contractor and the contractor left site. And when we came on board, we said okay, we don’t want to partner with you again, give us back our N400million, it became a problem. Politics came in. “
The governor said he will continually speak out for the interest of the people of Rivers State.
According to him, within one year, he has awarded contracts for construction of eight flyovers, and on Wednesday, approved over N16billion for the development of critical infrastructure in the Rivers State University.
“I want the best for my people. They have given me everything in life, so, I owe them. It is not what I will make, they have already made me. So, what do I offer back.”
He urged the National Assembly to ensure that planned amendment of the Electoral Act will usher in a new era of free and fair elections.
He insisted that, “there cannot be development without good governance. There cannot be good governance without the rule of law. Good governance without the rule of cannot work.”
Leaders of the delegation and Chairman of the committee, Hon Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo explained that the purpose of the visit was predicated on the fact that Wike was a principal stakeholder in the affairs of NDDC.
