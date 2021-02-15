Covid-19: 11m Girls May Not Return To School In Nigeria, Others -World Bank

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed deep concerns over the rising sectional disagreements and violent conflicts in various parts of the country, which it stressed that are being exacerbated by the insensitive, divisive and parochial approach to governance by the Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

It specifically urged the President to note that the once cohesive and economically thriving nation handed over to him in 2015 is fast collapsing in his hands due to his failure to effectively manage the economy, inability to administer the complex political and sectional nuances of the nation as well as manifest lack of capacity to confront terrorists, bandits and kidnappers ravaging our country.

The PDP particularly lamented the escalated sectional conflicts in various parts of the country; the bloody ethnic clashes currently raging in Ibadan, Oyo State in addition to similar clashes recorded in Benue, Taraba, Kogi, Plateau, Kaduna, Kano as well as other states of the federation.

The PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, yesterday, further expressed grief that under the anti-democratic and anti-people proclivities of the Buhari-led APC administration, the once thriving country has come under grave tension to the extent that citizens have become nervous, agitated, lost faith in the polity, with individuals, communities, states and geo-political zones resorting to self-determination as a way of survival.

The party noted as distressing that the Buhari administration cannot handle the fundamental responsibility of government; to guarantee the security, safety of our citizens as well as peaceful co-existence and stability of our nation.

The PDP further said, “From Lagos to Borno, Oyo to Ebonyi, Imo to Katsina, Plateau to Osun, Benue to Kano; indeed, across our nation, the tension is palpable; Nigerians are losing confidence in government. The corporate existence of our nation, which patriotic citizens have been labouring for, is now being threatened”.

It, therefore, called on Buhari to wake up from slumber, end the divisive tendencies of the APC administration and without further delay, take urgent steps to guarantee peaceful co-existence in our country by ensuring strict adherence to extant provisions of the 1999 Constitution, especially regarding our federal structure and sensibilities.