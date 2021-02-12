World
Tunisia Faces One Of Most Difficult Periods Amid Serious Political Crisis
Tunisian Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi said his country “is going through one of the most difficult periods in its history” amid “the serious political crisis that affected the country’s economic, social, constitutional, and institutional levels.”
A government statement said Mechichi made the remarks during his meeting with a number of experts and specialists in constitutional law on the planned cabinet reshuffle, which won parliamentary approval but is still pending as the ministers-designate have not been summoned by President Kais Saied to take the oath of office.
“The democratic way which has been built over the past 10 years obliges everyone to preserve their achievements and consolidate them,” the statement quoted Mechichi as saying.
The Tunisian parliament granted its confidence to 11 new ministers proposed by Prime Minister Mechichi on January 27.
This happened two days after President Saied declared during the meeting of the National Security Council that one of the proposed ministers was implicated in a corruption case and three others were suspected of conflict of interest.
Citing the reasons, Saied said he “will not allow some of the new ministers to take their oath of office.”
World
New Study Finds Bats In Thailand Carry Coronavirus Similar To Covid-19
A new study found that a small group of bats in eastern Thailand carried a coronavirus that matches the one that causes the Coronavirus (COVID-19), according to media reports reaching here.
The new virus was identified in the blood of five horseshoe bats in an artificial cave at a wildlife sanctuary, and researchers at Bangkok-based Chulalong-korn University found it shares 91.5 per cent of the genetic code of SARS-CoV-2.
Russia’s Sputnik news agency reported this based on the results of a study published on Tuesday by the journal Nature Communications.
“We need to do more surveillance in animals,” Wang Linfa of Singapore’s Duke-NUS Medical School, who was involved in the study, told reporters.
“In order to find the true origin (of COVID-19), the surveillance work needs to go beyond the border of China,” Wang added.
World
More Ghanaians Keep Face Masks On As Covid-19 Infections Escalate
Increasing numbers of people in Ghana are keeping the face masks on as the number of Coronavirus (COVID-19) infections escalate, research by the Ghana Health Service revealed.
Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), said at a news conference earlier in the week that the number of people with face masks on in public increased to 46 per cent in January from 36 per cent in the previous month.
In the streets of the capital, some respondents told Xinhua that they preferred to wear the masks rather than end up in the hospital.
Vera Addai, a university student, urged people to keep the masks on to maintain their good health and peace of mind, “If the wearing of masks will prevent you from going to the hospital and going through all that pain, I think it is worth it.”
In the wake of the spike in infections last month, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo tasked the police service to enforce strict adherence to the wearing of face masks and social distancing in public places among other measures.
Among the professional bodies that play a part in ensuring compliance are the drivers’ unions, who ensure that commuters wear masks before boarding their vehicles.
“At this station, passengers comply with the order from the government. Even if they come and they are not wearing the mask, we make sure they put it on before boarding the vehicles. So it is a must that everybody wears it,” said Jonathan Nana. Kwame Amoako, a driver at the Sakumornor-Accra Mall taxi station.
He also urged all Ghanaians to keep their masks on, when in public, to help lower the COVID-19 infection rate in the country.
The spike in COVID-19 cases has caused an increase in the business of selling face masks in the capital which remains the epicenter of the pandemic in Ghana.
Grocery shops, pharmacies, market stalls, and street vendors sell masks because it has become a product with a faster turnover than other wares on the market.
“The sales have gone up, but the price has also gone up.
“We used to buy a box for 25 cedis (4.3 U.S. dollars), but now it has gone up to 30 cedis, reducing our profit margin.
“People patronise it, but many also prefer the fabric masks because they are reusable,” said Evelyn Yeboah, a face mask vendor.
Although many Ghanaians make the effort to wear the face masks, Kobby Blay, a frontline health worker, urged people to handle the mask properly to avoid defeating the very purpose of wearing the masks.
“So many people are wearing the face masks, but we also need to go further to educate them on how to handle them to ensure that they do not endanger their health in the long run,” Blay urged.
“Wearing of the face mask is one thing, and how you handle it is another.
“So when you wear the face mask and you keep touching the front where it is dirty, you are going to infect yourself with it,” he sadded.
As of Thursday, the number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in Ghana stood at 73,003, with 65,583 recoveries and 482 deaths.
