Sports
Super Falcons Head To Turkish, Monday
The Super Falcons are heading for Antalya to participate in the fifth edition of the Turkish Women’s Cup, holding from Monday to February 24, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has said.
NFF’s Director of Communications, Ademola Olajire, disclosed in a statement on Thursday that the Nigerian senior women football team were expected in the Turkish city on Monday.
“It is the first run-out for the reigning African champions, who reached the Round of 16 at the 8th FIFA Women’s World Cup finals in France in the summer of 2019, since being shockingly edged out of the race for the Tokyo Olympics by Cote d’Ivoire penultimate autumn.
“It is also the first call of the new Head Coach, Randy Waldrum, with the squad he is expected to mould into credible competitors for honours at global level,” he said.
Tidesports source gathered that Ukraine, Serbia, India, Bulgaria, Uzbekistan and Equatorial Guinea are among teams confirmed so far for the 10-day tourney.
However, Zambia who are Tokyo Olympics-bound have pulled out for undisclosed reasons.
At the competition, nine-time African champions Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea’s Nzalang Nacional have been drawn into the same pool alongside Uzbekistan.
It is an opportunity for the Equatorial Guinea side to avenge a 6-0 spanking by the Nigerians in the group phase of the 2018 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations finals in Ghana.
Also known as the Alanya Gold City Cup, the tournament ranks as one of the more notable events on the women’s football calendar worldwide.
The Falcons will aim to become the first African side to triumph at the tournament, following the third-place finish by Ghana’s Black Queens last year.
Chile won the trophy with Hungary as runners-up.
Poland (2017) and France (2018 and 2019) are the other previous winners of the Alanya Gold City Cup.
Olajire added that Waldrum has consequently opened the team’s camp and invited 23 players, mostly from the group which reached the Round of 16 at the World Cup in France.
These include goalkeepers Tochukwu Oluehi and Chiamaka Nnadozie, defenders Onome Ebi and Chidinma Okeke, midfielders Rita Chikwelu, Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene and Halimatu Ayinde, and forwards Gift Monday, RasheedatAjibade and AsisatOshoala.
FULL LIST OF SUPER FALCONS FOR ALANYA GOLD CITY CUP
Goalkeepers: TochukwuOluehi (C.D. Pozoalbense, Spain); ChiamakaNnadozie (Paris FC, France); Christy Ohiaeriaku (Edo Queens)
Defenders: OnomeEbi; Glory Ogbonna (Edo Queens); OsinachiOhale (Madrid CFF, Spain); Mariam Ibrahim (Nasarawa Amazons); ChidinmaOkeke (Madrid CFF, Spain); HabeebatAkinwande (FC Robo)
Midfielders: Rita Chikwelu (Madrid CFF, Spain); Esther Sunday (ALG SPOR, Turkey); NgoziOkobi-Okeoghene (Eskilstuna, Sweden); Antoinette Payne (Sevilla FC, Spain); HalimatuAyinde (Eskilstuna, Sweden); Christy Ucheibe (SL Benfica, Portugal); Patricia George (Sands FC, Germany)
Forwards: AsisatOshoala (FC Barcelona, Spain); UchennaKanu (Linkopings, Sweden); RasheedatAjibade (Atletico Madrid, Spain); Francisca Ordega; ChinwenduIhezuo; Gift Monday (FC Robo); Charity Adule (SD Eibar, Spain)
Sports
Shooting Stars Coach Ready For NNL Season
Coach of Nigeria National League side, Shooting Stars Sports Club of Ibadan, Edith Agoye, has stated that he is confident of the readiness of his side to record a successful campaign at the fast-approaching NNL season, which is expected to commence this weekend.
Agoye, speaking in a chat with Tidesports source based his assurances on the team’s Pre-season showing, where they gave a very good performance with a victory in one of the Pre-season tourneys, that featured even NPFL sides last December. He also added that the confidence is sky high ahead of the new NNL season.
“This will give the players the belief, the confidence to go into the season and you know, we set a standard for ourselves in winning this tournament and definitely the stars are the limit.”
Sports
CAFCC: Rivers Utd Midfielder Confident Of Beating Enyimba, Sunday
Rivers United FC of Port Harcourt, midfielder, Cletus Emotan, has stated that the win against Nasarawa United in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) match day nine was a morale booster in their next continental game against Enyimba FC.
According to him, teammates are working hard to secure victory against Enyimba FC of Aba in the CAF Confederation Cup slated to hold this Sunday in Aba.
Emotan said this while fielding questions from sports journalists on Monday, at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, short-ly after the Pride of Rivers beat Nasarawa United 2-0 in an NPFL game in Port Harcourt.
“Everybody in the team is putting in their best to get victory in all games..
I discovered that selection of players by the coach in any competition depends on the players’ performance in the team,” Emotan said.
Emotan, who was voted man of the match against Nasarawa United, noted that every player is working hand in hand for the progress of the club.
“I think all what we are doing here is to see what we can do to ensure the team’s progress both in league and continental games,” he stated.
By: Kiadum Edookor
Sports
Commissioner Lauds Obuah Over Support For Rivers United
Rivers Sports Commissioner, Boma Iyaye, has showered encomiums on the founder of Go-Round Football Club and sports philanthropist, Bro Felix Obuah, over his continued support to Rivers United.
According to him, Bro Obuah’s actions are testimonies of genuine love for sports development and particularly, for the State government-owned Rivers United.
Rivers United has benefitted from Obuah’s financial promises after he tasked the team to win matches in the ongoing CAF Confederation Cup and get rewarded.
Iyaye gave the commendation at Omoku, Rivers State, when he led a team that included the Permanent Secretary, Sir Honour Sirawoo; officials and players of Rivers United, supporters club, amongst others, on a thank you visit to Obuah.
The commissioner described Obuah’s gesture as unparalleled in the history of the state, stressing that outside the Rivers State Government, no other individual has done that much for the team.
He seized the opportunity to laud Governor Wike, whom he said recently donated a 54-seater luxurious bus to Rivers United in line with his undiluted support for the club; emphasising that with such a support-base, the team have no other choice but to make Rivers people proud.
Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Sports, Sir Honour Sirawoo, commended Bro Obuah for his exemplary commitment to the cause of Rivers people, pointing out that his efforts for the team would not be in vain.
Sir Sirawoo stressed that though, the Rivers State government was providing all necessary support for the club, encouragement from well-spirited Rivers people will serve as a further tonic.
The General Manager of Rivers United, Okey Kpalukwu, Technical Manager, Stanley Eguma, team Captain, Festus Austin, and chairman, Rivers United Supporters Club, Franklin Owhor, all praised the uncommon love for the team by Obuah.
Responding, Bro Obuah commended the Rivers State Governor and Power of Sports (POS) Africa, Barr Nyesom Wike, for giving the team all required support to excel so far in the continent and local league.
While downplaying his gesture to the team, he stressed that he was just doing it out of his love for good football, stressing that the team is a reflection of the unity that the State should continue to enjoy and therefore needed to be encouraged.
He tasked the team to do all within its powers to win the CAF Confederation Cup for the State and country, with the belief that the government will reward them, knowing the antecedents of Governor Wike.
He announced the sum of N2 million should the team defeat Enyimba in Aba, as well as N200,000 for each goal scored.
