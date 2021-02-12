Senator Decries Destruction Of Electricity Facilities

A joint Senate and House of Representatives Committee on Police Affairs, yesterday, approved N11billion for the Nigerian Police Trust Fund.

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Police Affairs, Senator Haliru Dauda Fika, who chaired the joint committee, announced the approval.

He hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for the establishment of the Nigerian Police Trust Fund.

According to him, this was the first capital budget of the fund.

Fika assured of intensive oversight of the fund by the joint committee to ensure proper implementation.

“Sometimes in 2019, President Muhammadu Buhari signed the Police Trust Fund bill into law and since then subsequently the Board was inaugurated.

“And for about 10 months now they have not started properly. So, this is the first budget they brought following the approval of the National Assembly to extend the capital aspect of the budget.

“So, the same thing applies to the Police Trust Fund, we are approving only the capital aspect of the budget up to 31st of March, 2021 when we are expecting the 2021 estimate of the Trust Fund to come before both chambers of the National Assembly.

“You may recall that the source of funding of the Trust Fund is 0.5% of the revenue accruable to the Federation Account and other levies from companies doing business in Nigeria, that’s the source of the fund, so it’s not the statutory allocation, it’s a deduction from the revenue”, he said.

Also speaking, the Chairman, House Committee on Police Affairs, Hon. Usman Bello Kumo (APC-Gombe), urged the management team of the Nigerian Police Trust Fund to make proper use of the budget.

“My expectation from the trust fund is to enhance the quality of the police by observing the global best practices. All over the world government alone cannot fund the police you need the private sector.

“You need the other components of the country to come together to provide security for the citizens, it’s good and kudos should be given to the government of the day.

“Our prayer is those that are saddled with the responsibility to man the resources should be God-fearing, should be balanced, and ensure that our police are well-trained, well-equipped. They should have training and retraining so that they will be in tandem with their sister-agencies outside the country.”

In his earlier address, Executive Secretary Nigerian Police Trust Fund, Hon. Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto, assured that the board would prioritize police equipment, training, and the retraining of the Nigerian Police personnel.

“Out N11billion budget estimates captured all the core mandates of the Nigerian Police Trust Fund, which is training and retraining of personnel of the Nigerian Police Force; provision of the state of the art equipment, that is the latest equipment and for enhancement of skills of the Nigerian Police Force as well as to improve the general welfare of the Force.

“As I have said earlier, the police trust fund is envisioned to be well-equipped, well-funded, highly motivated, that is why we want to ensure that we have the best police officers in our country in line with international global standard”, he said.