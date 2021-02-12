Featured
MOMAN Seeks National Dialogue On Fuel Subsidy
The Major Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN) has called for a national dialogue as fuel subsidy rises, due mainly to the increased price of crude oil in the international market.
The price of Nigeria’s Bonny Light rose from $59 to $60.52, yesterday, thus, widening the level of fuel subsidy, currently being borne by the Federal Government, through the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).
However, speaking virtually on, ‘After Deregulation, What Next?’ in Lagos, yesterday, Chairman, MOMAN, Mr. Adetunji Oyebanji, said, “With a fully deregulated downstream industry, the natural fear and anticipation of Nigerians is the increase in the price of transportation, food items, and the attendant economic hardships.
“Solutions to these challenges can only emanate from a collective resolve by all stakeholders to face up to these challenges together. We must as a national debate and share pragmatic and realistic initiatives to mitigate the impact of a pump price increase that could follow a fully deregulated downstream.
“We stand with Nigeria and Nigerians through this difficult time and support the Federal Government’s promise to pass the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) this year and fully deregulate the petroleum downstream sector. The benefit of a liberalized downstream is the most visible means of growing the economy in the medium to long term.
“Nigeria can become the refining hub of West and Central Africa and eventually the whole of Africa if we stick to this path of investing in new refineries, adopting a cost optimization initiative, building an environment that promotes competition, and creates a sustainable petroleum sector.
“These actions would lead to increased employment, reduced poverty, and reduced social inequity. We must take advantage of the opportunities brought by the African Continental Free Trade Area agreement (AfCFTA) and fully benefit from our barrels of crude, getting the maximum value it can bring Nigeria.
“MOMAN is calling for a national discourse among all stakeholders including Government, Labour, Civil Society Organizations, the Organized Private Sector, and Operators, not on the merits or demerits of petrol subsidy removal, but on the initiatives that can be taken to ease the impact of the subsidy removal on the most vulnerable in our society.”
He also said, “The public, which includes the downstream operators are key stakeholders in the Nigerian oil and gas industry. We believe that as a country, we have and should move beyond the debate on the arguments for the removal of petrol price subsidies. The discussion we should be having today is how best to maximise the benefits of the removal of price controls and subsidies while minimizing the adverse effects of this action on our citizens.”
Commenting on cost reduction, he said, “In line with the recently launched Nigerian Upstream Cost Optimization Program (NUCOP), efforts must be made to reduce costs of production, administration, and governance throughout the petroleum value chain in the Nigerian petroleum sector (particularly) the downstream, in order to promote efficiency and competitiveness within the industry and ensure value creation for all consumers.
“However, beyond this initiative being limited to the petroleum industry, we believe it is a notion that should be applied to the Nigerian landscape, particularly in the area of governance. As promised by the government, a visible and measured reduction in the cost of governance throughout the polity would bring about savings that can be directed toward improving the livelihood of the average Nigerian. This cost optimization initiative would demonstrate to Nigerians the good faith of the decision-makers in both the public and private sectors.”
He also added, “Despite being a country blessed with petroleum resources, we still import refined products. Even though refining would not start in Nigeria immediately, as a result of a whole catalogue of diverse and varied reasons which will not be listed here today, it is necessary that we as a country have some clarity as to when optimal internal refining capacity will return to Nigeria. We need to collectively and as a nation, track the progress of work at all the new refineries under construction across the country to ensure they are delivered timely, efficiently and sustainably.”
Govs Still Sidelined In NDDC Affairs, Wike Laments
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, says despite the inauguration of the advisory council of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), oil producing state governors are still sidelined in the affairs of the intervention agency.
The governor noted that because the governing party dictates what happens in the NDDC, the commission now acts like a state on its own and refuses to interface with the governors of the oil producing states to strategically develop the Niger Delta region.
He stated this when members of the House of Representatives Committee on NDDC led by its Chairman, Hon Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday.
Wike explained that contrary to assumption that governors of the Niger Delta were critical stakeholders in the affairs of the NDDC, they are not in the true sense of it.
According to him, since the inauguration of the NDDC advisory council last year, the present Federal Government has ensured that the governors are sidelined in the affairs of the commission.
“Even when we are inaugurated, we were not involved in anything that happens in NDDC, which is most unfortunate.”
He further added, “NDDC is like a state on its own without working with the state government and why is it so. It is so because the states of NDDC are controlled by the opposition party, therefore, there is no need to consult with them.”
The governor explained that in a bid to ensure NDDC does not embark on indiscriminate execution of projects that often distort the state developmental agenda; the Rivers State Government recently obtained a court order that prohibits the commission from carrying out projects without the consent of the state government.
Wike urged the National Assembly to be resolute in its oversight function by ensuring that the NDDC stops frittering the resources meant for the development of the Niger Delta region on building roads in Army barracks, police stations and spending billions of Naira to ensure he did not win election.
The governor stated that NDDC and the Rivers State had once agreed to collaborate on a legacy project, but the commission ended up defrauding the state government.
“NDDC fraudulently duped us over the Mother and Child Hospital. They duped us. They had an agreement with the state government to build a regional hospital called Mother and Child Hospital. They agreed that it will be N1.7billion: state government to bring N800million, they will bring N900million.
“The state government at that time paid their N800million. NDDC mobilised the contractor with N400million of the N800million we brought and then abandoned the contractor and the contractor left site. And when we came on board, we said okay, we don’t want to partner with you again, give us back our N400million, it became a problem. Politics came in. “
The governor said he will continually speak out for the interest of the people of Rivers State.
According to him, within one year, he has awarded contracts for construction of eight flyovers, and on Wednesday, approved over N16billion for the development of critical infrastructure in the Rivers State University.
“I want the best for my people. They have given me everything in life, so, I owe them. It is not what I will make, they have already made me. So, what do I offer back.”
He urged the National Assembly to ensure that planned amendment of the Electoral Act will usher in a new era of free and fair elections.
He insisted that, “there cannot be development without good governance. There cannot be good governance without the rule of law. Good governance without the rule of cannot work.”
Leaders of the delegation and Chairman of the committee, Hon Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo explained that the purpose of the visit was predicated on the fact that Wike was a principal stakeholder in the affairs of NDDC.
Allow Govs Oversee Anambra Congresses, Guber Primary, Wike Tells PDP NWC
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has advised the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to allow governors supervise the conduct of congresses and governorship primary in Anambra State.
He said that winning the November governorship election in Anambra was critical to the PDP, and concerted effort must be made to ensure that nobody was alienated in the processes leading to the election of the party’s flag-bearer.
The Rivers State governor made this remark while addressing PDP leaders in the South-East during a meeting held in Enugu, last Monday, to reconcile Anambra stakeholders ahead of the November election.
He explained that he was in Enugu, the Enugu State capital, to commiserate with Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and former Deputy Senate President, Dr Ike Ekweremadu, over the death of the state’s former Commissioner for Transport, Mathias Ekweremadu, but was notified of the meeting by the state governor, who also urged him to stop by and speak to delegates at the Government House.
Wike stated that the November election offers the PDP a rare opportunity to retake Anambra state and consolidate the party’s grip in the South-East geopolitical zone.
To achieve this, the governor said that people must be willing to make sacrifices in the overall interest of the PDP.
“Let us have party interest, not group interest, and put everything aside. Anambra used to be a PDP state but because of wrangling and not giving in, that is what has made PDP to lose Anambra. Only two states in the South-East, which are Enugu and Abia, are PDP today. If we add Anambra, it is a good boost for us.”
He warned that if PDP fails to win Anambra State, it will not augur well for the party, particularly in the South-East.
To this end, he urged the National Working Committee of the party to allow governors to oversee both the conduct of congresses and governorship primary in Anambra.
“It must be done transparently. Whether the congresses or the primary itself, the governors will be in charge to come and do the election.”
He said adherence to the suggestion that PDP state governors be allowed to oversee the conduct of the congresses and primary would serve as a test case to determine whether the National Working Committee was serious about PDP winning Anambra election.
Wike specially charged the PDP National Organising Secretary, Col Austin Akobundu (rtd), who was present at the meeting, to ensure that processes leading to election of a PDP candidate in Anambra was done transparently to give people confidence that the party means well for all.
“You have a critical role. Luckily, you are from South-East, tell them that, look, if we lose Anambra, there is problem for us in the South-East. You know that APC is coming out strong to fight in Anambra State. So, let us work together.”
The Rivers State governor assured the delegates that PDP governors will support the party in Anambra State to win the November election.
According to him, “All of us are ready to give Anambra that support to win this election.”
Wike appealed to those in court to withdraw their suit in the interest of the PDP, and further urged contending factions in Anambra State to reconcile and work in unison.
“In the name of God, everybody keep your ego. Part of the problem is ego. Let us work as a team, and deliver PDP.”
Present at the meeting were Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi; former Senate President and Secretary to the Federal Government, Anyim Pius Anyim; former Minister of Women and Social Affairs, Iyom Josephine Anenih.
Others are PDP vice presidential candidate in 2019, Peter Obi; former Governor of Ebonyi State, Dr Sam Egwu; former Governor of Imo State, Hon Emeka Ihedioha.
