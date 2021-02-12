Beat Enyimba In Aba, Get N20m, Wike Charges Rivers Utd …Gov Presents 54 Seater Bus To Team

Rivers Sports Commissioner, Boma Iyaye, has showered encomiums on the founder of Go-Round Football Club and sports philanthropist, Bro Felix Obuah, over his continued support to Rivers United.

According to him, Bro Obuah’s actions are testimonies of genuine love for sports development and particularly, for the State government-owned Rivers United.

Rivers United has benefitted from Obuah’s financial promises after he tasked the team to win matches in the ongoing CAF Confederation Cup and get rewarded.

Iyaye gave the commendation at Omoku, Rivers State, when he led a team that included the Permanent Secretary, Sir Honour Sirawoo; officials and players of Rivers United, supporters club, amongst others, on a thank you visit to Obuah.

The commissioner described Obuah’s gesture as unparalleled in the history of the state, stressing that outside the Rivers State Government, no other individual has done that much for the team.

He seized the opportunity to laud Governor Wike, whom he said recently donated a 54-seater luxurious bus to Rivers United in line with his undiluted support for the club; emphasising that with such a support-base, the team have no other choice but to make Rivers people proud.

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Sports, Sir Honour Sirawoo, commended Bro Obuah for his exemplary commitment to the cause of Rivers people, pointing out that his efforts for the team would not be in vain.

Sir Sirawoo stressed that though, the Rivers State government was providing all necessary support for the club, encouragement from well-spirited Rivers people will serve as a further tonic.

The General Manager of Rivers United, Okey Kpalukwu, Technical Manager, Stanley Eguma, team Captain, Festus Austin, and chairman, Rivers United Supporters Club, Franklin Owhor, all praised the uncommon love for the team by Obuah.

Responding, Bro Obuah commended the Rivers State Governor and Power of Sports (POS) Africa, Barr Nyesom Wike, for giving the team all required support to excel so far in the continent and local league.

While downplaying his gesture to the team, he stressed that he was just doing it out of his love for good football, stressing that the team is a reflection of the unity that the State should continue to enjoy and therefore needed to be encouraged.

He tasked the team to do all within its powers to win the CAF Confederation Cup for the State and country, with the belief that the government will reward them, knowing the antecedents of Governor Wike.

He announced the sum of N2 million should the team defeat Enyimba in Aba, as well as N200,000 for each goal scored.