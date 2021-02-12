Niger Delta
Bandits In Edo’ll Be Treated As Criminals – Obaseki
The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has assured that bandits who disguise as herders to perpetuate violence, kidnapping and robbery will be treated as criminals, as the state firms up its security architecture to flush out criminals from its domain.
The governor disclosed this during a town hall meeting at Odighi community in Uhiere Ward of Ovia-North East Local Government Area of Edo State, as part of a fact-finding mission to address the clashes between herders and farmers.
He commended inhabitants of the community for their peaceful disposition and organising themselves to secure the community and ensure a peaceful atmosphere for all.
Obaseki said: “We must separate the issues of security and politics and never accept the issue of criminality. We have always lived with herders and those we know act responsibly. The ones we see today are different and act otherwise. These ones that cause violence, kidnapping, robbery are criminals and must be treated as such.
“I am glad you said you have always lived with the Fulani people for long in this community. This means that co-existence is not the problem but the criminal elements that cause us sleepless nights are the real problem.”
He assured the people of the community that his administration would collaborate with relevant security agencies and vigilante groups in the area to clear the criminal elements from the community, adding, “your security is my priority and concern. I will ensure that this community is secured. I am here to appeal to you to continue to maintain peace as we would not leave you alone but work together to secure the community.”
The governor said his administration would give priority to the Independent Farmers Initiative and support farmers in the community, adding, “I will continue to protect all of you in this community and the state. We will pay special attention to our women.”
Niger Delta
Health Workers Begin Strike In Bayelsa, Today
The Medical and Health Workers’ Union of Nigeria (MHWUN), Bayelsa State Chapter says it will begin an indefinite industrial action today over non-payment of 15 months’ salary arrears owed its members.
The MHWUN Chairman, Mr Barnabas Simon, who gave the notice in a statement on Wednesday in Bayelsa explained that the arrears owed the union members ranged from two to 15 months.
Simon expressed displeasure over many unresolved issues by the government as it affects primary health care workers in the eight local government areas in the state.
He said that the union had given the government a notice on the strike which expired yesterday.
He expressed regret that there were no signs from the government on meeting the demand for payment of the outstanding emoluments of the health workers.
“The Bayelsa State Council of Medical and Health Workers’ Union of Nigeria is hereby directing all her members to down tools from February 12 after the expiration ultimatum on February 11,” he said
According to him, the strike became imperative given the state government’s refusal to address the grievances of salary arrears owed the primary health care workers.
Simon said that the health workers were also aggrieved over the non-implementation of the new National Minimum Wage across the eight LGA’s.
He said that the agitations of the health workers also include non-implementation of promotion from 2015, 2019 and 2020 and no yearly incremental steps from 2012 till date.
He further noted that having exhausted all avenues of dialogue in the amicable resolution of the workers’ grievances, the union could no longer sit on the fence but to down tools.
Niger Delta
Ayade Charges HOS To Fish Out Fugitive Workers
The Cross River State Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, has charged the new Head of Service (HoS), Geraldine Ekanem to fish out fugitive workers in the civil service.
Governor Ayade who made the call after swearing her in lamented the level of manipulation and fraud in the service, stressing that he needs an HoS who had the capacity to address this challenge.
“At this time of the state’s economy when the revenue allocation for Cross River has nosedived, I don’t envy your job.
“The total allocation for the state last month put together was in the region of 900 million and it came at a time our wage bill is about 3.16 billion.
“And for those who don’t know we have been able to sustain salaries up to date and so as HoS one of the greatest challenges before you is to fish out fugitive workers.
“By virtue of your decent family and experience, please employ that to putting into check the level of manipulation of our payroll system.
“You have my support in transfers, demotions and whatever power is vested on me is passed to you so nobody will come back to say he is witch-hunted.
“The fraud in the payroll system is huge. Today we have a major case of about 16 billion and as we are struggling to survive that we have another of about 6.5 million dollars with ECOWAS.
“We have over 1840 court cases inherited that warrants the state hiring lawyers, we are paying just so much so I need a head of service who will provide me sufficient capacity”, the governor said.
The governor queried the directors of personnel who he said have the responsibility of giving monthly personnel audit which they fail to do.
“If I walk into the ministries, I meet a fairly empty ministry but I come to the nominal roll, I will see a massive wage bill.
“Each time I attempt to do an audit and reduce the payroll by about 60 million for example, petitions will come in that I was sick and by the time all of them come back, the 60 million that was reduced will become 70 million.
“So for every audit, we end up having more names on the payroll”, the Governor lamented.
He said the monthly pension in the state had increased by 400 million from the time he assumed office.
He queried this increase saying it is expected that when pensions increase, salaries should reduce but with the increase in wage bill and pensions, it really calls for a thorough investigation.
The governor tasked the HoS to do her best as her appointment was devoid of emotion and purely on merit.
On her part, the new Head of Service thanked the governor for believing in her.
She pledged to leave a positive mark in the service and give her best to the best of her abilities.
By: Friday Nwagbara, Calabar
Niger Delta
Delta Rebuilds Burnt High Court Complex
Delta State has opened the High Court Complex in Asaba, which was rebuilt after it was burnt during the #EndSARS protests in 2020.
Chief Justice Marshall Umukoro, who unveiled the complex, said court processes would resume on February 15.
Umukoro described the governor’s intervention as timely because dispensation of justice was delayed for some months after the building was burnt.
He said: “On October 22, 2020, some hoodlums invaded the High Court Complex in Asaba and burnt it. We thank God for Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, who within 48 hours visited the court complex to see things for himself. He supported us morally and financially to rebuild this complex.
“The contract was awarded on November 20, 2020. We thank God we are here today; this is true restoration as you can see for yourself. We are happy and we thank the governor for this milestone. We also appreciate the media for giving us full coverage.
“After the vandalism, we were constrained to relocate our four judges to our buildings in Ibusa. But on February 15, Courts 2, 3, 4 and 5 will relocate back here.”
Justice Umukoro cautioned youths to refrain from destroying public buildings as monies spent in rebuilding the court complex could have been used to develop other infrastructure.
Meanwhile, Delta State Government has warned erring contractors and field engineers involved in mitigating the construction of quality road projects across the state.
Speaking in Asaba, the Commissioner of Works, James Aguoye, said the warning became imperative due to the refusal of some contractors and field engineers to work in synergy with the Delta State Project Implementation, Evaluation and Monitoring Team.
He noted that the job of the monitoring team is to reduce the excesses of erring contractors and field engineers, saying that the team was not created to extort any contractor.
According to Aguoye, “The governor feels that there is a need to have a body outside the ministry to ensure proper supervision and ensure there is strict compliance with specifications given to contractors.
“Sometimes, the field engineers compromise but when there is a body that is not in the Ministry of Works, everybody would sit up. These help to ensure jobs are done to specifications”.
While appealing to the contractors to synergise with the monitoring team, he declared that any erring field engineer involved in sharp practices in the construction of projects would be sanctioned by the ministry.
He noted that refusal of some contractors to work with the monitoring team is due to refusal of their members to comply with project specifications.
Hence, he declared that contractors who did not comply with the directive of jobs done would not be certified for payment.
