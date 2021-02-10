News
Wike Condoles Senator Ekweremadu Over Brother’s Death
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has commiserated with Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and former Deputy Senate President, Dr Ike Ekweremadu, over the death of the latter’s brother, Mathias Ekweremadu.
Wike, who led a delegation of Rivers State elders on a condolence visit to Enugu, last Monday, described the death of Mathias Ekweremadu, who until his death, was Enugu State commissioner for transport, as painful.
The Rivers State chief executive, who was accompanied by his Enugu State counterpart to the residence of Senator Ekweremadu, said the news of the abrupt death of Mathias Ekweremadu was devastating.
“On behalf of the Government and people of Rivers State, we have come to condole with the Governor (Lawrence Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi) and your humble self over the death of your younger brother who incidentally was the commissioner for transport in the administration of our brother, the governor of Enugu State.”
Wike said the Rivers State delegation was in Enugu to empathise with the Ekweremadu family as well as the government and people of the state in their moment of grief.
“We are with you in this moment of grief. What affects you also affects us. As friends and brothers, if anything affects you, it also affects us.”
As Christians, he urged Ugwuanyi and Senator Ekweremadu to take solace in the fact that it is God who has the sovereign power to give and take life.
In his remarks, Senator Ekweremadu, thanked the Rivers State governor for his show of love and affection to his family, the government and people of Enugu State.
“We want to thank you because this is vintage you. You are a man who supports and shows solidarity to your friends and allies at every critical moment. I want to thank you for your concern for humanity.”
He explained that though his younger brother died in active service, he was such a lucky man, having served as a local government chairman, state lawmaker and commissioner in the state.
He commended Wike for his show of friendship, and prayed that his show of love would not be in vain.
On his part, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi thanked the Rivers State governor for the visit, and urged Senator Ekweremadu to take heart over the death of his brother.
Wike was later taken to the residence of the late former commissioner for transport where he also commiserated with the wife, Mrs Stella Ekweremadu and her children.
News
FG Slams Fresh Travel Restrictions On 100 Passengers
The Federal Government of Nigeria has placed a six months travel restriction on 100 passengers for flouting Covid-19 directives.
The Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 made the announcement via its Twitter handle, yesterday.
The PTF also released the passport details of the defaulters.
The restrictions take effect from February 5 to July 30, 2021.
“Presidential Task Force sanctions 100 passports in Second Batch of those who failed to comply with the mandatory Day 7 post-arrival Covid-19 Test. PENALTY: six-month travel restriction from February 5 to July 30, 2021,” it tweeted.
PTF added that, “The Federal Government is placing travel restrictions on the following passports due to non-compliance with the mandatory day and post-arrival Covid-19 test.”
The passport numbers include, B00063844, A50128750, A11504760, A07207428, A08044740, A10738960, A09269867, A09396272, A08476897, A08842006, A08102161, A10346948, A10082718, A11283244, A11418415, A50091861, B00138571, A09693410, A50471933, A11579933, A10623633, A08819465, A10042799, A10104672, A10307424, A07552952, A11549813, A09996645, A08719456, A10459296, A08119742, A04999410, B00080280, A50205813, D00008901, A50312512, A10142156, A06215590, A08322557, A08478909, A09256191, A09624054, A07795566, A50118515, A11500953, A09203059, A05016165, B50005853, A10731323, A08488249, A50545035, A10424796, A11124891, B00097695, A10672825, A07879418, and A11362592.
Others are, B00003943, A10680700, A11550082, A07711925, A06913183, A50190426, B00039124, A08481525, A08642717, B00272319, 550032950, A107253307, A07970504, A09771815, A11164846, B00001323, A06565469, A50548683, A11257376, A10598342, A07221942, A11036245, A11499222, A50366555, A50449224, A50549845, A50556650, A00169529, A10702867, A07811862, A11523634, A50104182, 529038850, A09753777, A10560690, A08763403, A10707254, A11036735, A09323909, A09106943, A08613591, B00271013, and A09848305.
The same punishment was meted out, in January, on 100 travellers who failed to undergo the compulsory Covid-19 test after returning to the country.
The restrictions started from January 1, 2021, and would last till June 30, 2021.
The PTF said the defaulting passengers have been notified and will be prevented from travelling out of the country during the period.
The Chairman of the PTF, Boss Mustapha, at its briefing said the passports will be suspended to serve as a deterrent to others.
Passengers arriving into the country are required to proceed on self-isolation and carry out a COVID-19 test seven days after arrival.
But some passengers failed to observe the compulsory isolation or present themselves for the PCR repeat test on day seven.
With new Covid-19 variants ravaging some countries, the PTF has become stricter with all measures to prevent importation of these variants.
As of Monday night, Nigeria has recorded over 140,000 cases of the infection and 1,673 deaths, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.
News
General Council Set To Announce Okonjo-Iweala WTO’s D-G, Feb 15
The World Trade Organisation (WTO) General Council will hold a special meeting, next Monday, at 3p.m., to consider the appointment of the next Director-General.
The meeting will take place in a virtual format.
The final two candidates for the WTO top job, South Korea’s Trade Minister, Yoo Myung-hee, withdrew from the race.
This leaves Nigeria’s candidate, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, as the sole choice for the position.
Therefore, the General Council’s meeting of February 15 is just a formality to appoint Dr. Okonjo-Iweala as WTO’s D-G.
Meanwhile, in a statement, the Council explained that WTO’s Director-General’s selection process: The procedures for appointing the WTO Director-General are described in document WT/L/509.
The nomination period for the 2020 D-G selection process ended on July 8, with eight candidates nominated by their respective governments.
On July 13, the General Council agreed that there would be three stages of consultations with WTO members commencing on September 7, to assess their preferences and to determine which candidate is best placed to attract consensus support.
The General Council chair announced on September 18 the results of the first round of consultations and the five candidates advancing to the next stage.
On October 8, he announced the results of the second round of consultations and the two candidates advancing to the third round.
The results of the final round of consultations were announced on October 28.
News
2020 UTME: JAMB Sets Aside N100m To Prosecute Impersonators
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said it would spend not less than N100million on the prosecution of 200 out of the over 400 persons involved in impersonation in the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).
This came as the board hinted of proliferation of fraudulent Computer Based Test (CBT) centres in some parts of the North.
It also disclosed that over 400 candidates currently seeking admissions into institutions across the country were involved in admission fraud, alleging that some tertiary institutions were accomplices in the widespread irregularities.
The Registrar of JAMB, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, made these known, yesterday, in Abuja, at a press conference he held to parade two suspects arrested in Kano for attempting to change a photograph used in UTME registration in Bayero University, Kano.
Oloyede claimed the board has the ability to detect any illegal attempt to change candidates biometric data and other details used in UTME.
He reminded tertiary institutions of the warning of Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, that any school that allows candidates to alter their UTME details in the course of registration risk being treated as an accomplice to fraud.
On the planned prosecution of candidates and other individuals involved in impersonation and use of mercenaries, the JAMB boss said the board lacked the resources to ensure all of them are brought to book.
He said: “This year we have over 400 people that have already been caught, who those that wrote the exam are different from those who are registering (in universities). We have put certain things in place and we are expecting each of the institutions to come forward.
“The institutions should be vigilant and we appeal to those young ones that the game is up. There is nothing they do that will not be detected.
“At the appropriate time, we should prosecute at least 200 out of the 400. What we intend to do is to pick like five from each of the states of the federation.”
On what it will cost the board to ensure effective prosecution of identified suspects, Oloyede said the board will have to spend at least N500,000 on each case (which will bring the amount to N100million for 200 persons).
According to him, “To prosecute one case you will have to spend nothing less than N500, 000 because your staff will be going from one place to the other. When they go to court, at times the court will not sit, you will go back as witness, somebody travelling from Kano to Abuja or Abuja to Kano, will be going five times to do that.
“It cost a lot of money. Technology will give us all of them; we will now use federal character by picking across the states. And then prosecute, because we don’t have the resources to prosecute all of them.”
Speaking further, Oloyede lamented that the North is fast becoming epicentre for JAMB exam fraud as the top 20 Computer Based Test (CBT) centres caught in the act of trying to change candidates’ picture and other details are all from Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Zamfara, Gombe, Bauchi, Borno and Sokoto states.
He, however, said some of the owners are not from the Northern states, citing a case of three CBT centres notorious for abetting such malpractices in Kano that are owned by a woman from a South-South state.
He said the arrest of Buhari Abubakar, a 2020 JAMB candidate, and Mohammed Ajeru Sanusi, a CBT centre operator in Kano, for trying to change the former passport, testified to the ability of JAMB to detect any such fraud in any institution.
The 27 years old Abubakar, who applied for Islamic Studies at BUK, told newsmen that he paid N21,500 to Sanusi to secure an exam taker for him with the promise of paying N4, 500 balance, prompting the latter to engage one Umar Shani for N8, 000 to sit for UTME on his behalf.
But the duo ran out of luck when Abubakar’s details in BUK carried the passport of the exam taker.
Abubakar’s decision to get the passport change to reflect his image made him prevail on Sanusi to again help him out, a move that landed both of them in trouble.
Both Abubakar and Sanusi, who claimed not to know the implication of their actions, however, pleaded for mercy, with the latter vowing never to get close to anywhere or anything that has to do with UTME.
